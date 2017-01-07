Chuck Filiaga to Michigan: Wolverines Land 4-Star OT Prospect

The foundation of a football team is on the offensive line, so Michigan is building a terrific starting base by getting highly touted offensive tackle Chuck Filiaga's commitment Saturday.

According to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren, Filiaga announced his commitment to the Wolverines during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The 2017 recruiting class is a great one for prospects on the offensive line, with Scout ranking six tackles among the top 30 players.

Filiaga doesn't quite fit into that top group, but the 4-star recruit is not far off as the No. 125 overall player and the 15th-ranked offensive tackle in Scout's rankings. His path to college football has been a unique road, as he played on the defensive line as recently as 2014.

Blair Angulo of Rivals.com wrote in May 2015 that Filiaga displayed solid pass-rushing ability: "Filiaga got pass-blockers with both power and finesse, and that arsenal only figures to expand."

According to ESPN Recruiting Nation's scouting report, Filiaga's height and frame are good for the position, and he "flashes the athleticism and balance to play in space and adjust to countermoves in pass (protection)."

Growing into his 6'6" frame, Filiaga has both power and agility, which landed him on the offensive side of the ball. The move has paid off in spades for recruiting purposes, with Barton Simmons of 247Sports noting in February the California native "will be one of [the] most offered" offensive tackles this year.

For all of Jim Harbaugh's pluses as a head coach, he doesn't get enough credit for building and developing offensive lines.

Before arriving at Michigan, Harbaugh led the San Francisco 49ers at a time when they had one of the NFL's most dominant running attacks due in large part to an offensive line that was regarded as the league's best.

The Wolverines are still in the process of building their offensive line under Harbaugh's regime—no small task since there will be at least four starting jobs up for grabs in 2017—so Filiaga's commitment is a huge win for the program.

Harbaugh doesn't often have flashy offensive teams, relying on powerful and physical play on both sides of the ball to overwhelm opponents. He needs all the talent in the trenches he can get to play that style.

After starting his high school career as a defensive lineman, Filiaga is still learning the ropes on the other side of the ball. Being an athletic big man who is still getting a feel for the position only makes his upside that much richer.

Filiaga will need time to develop his skills up front, so he represents a long-term project for his new team. If he hits, though, he's going to be a star in two years.