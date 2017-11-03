    Neymar Reportedly out for PSG vs. Angers Due to Injury

    Paris Saint-Germain will have to cope without Brazilian superstar Neymar against Angers on Saturday. 

    Goal's Robin Bairner confirmed the Brazil international will miss first-team duties because of an unspecified complaint:

    The player's prominence in the European game has steadily grown since arriving at Barcelona in 2013 from Santos, and he is now considered a world great after previously being shortlisted with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or.

    Neymar became the most expensive footballer in history when PSG paid £200 million for his services, triggering his release clause at the Camp Nou.

    The Ligue 1 giants will be desperate for the attacker to arrive back at full health and take his automatic starting place in the PSG team.

    The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted 11 times in La Liga last term, according to WhoScored.com, but Barca failed in their quest to retain the Spanish title.

    Neymar's transfer to the French capital was a big shock this summer, but he has had an instant impact, bagging 11 goals and nine assists in all competitions.

    PSG will be weaker for his absence, but they should be more than capable of beating Angers without him.

    The Brazilian was suspended for their last Ligue 1 outing when they took on Nice, but PSG were nevertheless able to ease to a 3-0 victory.

