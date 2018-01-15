Manchester United Legend Ryan Giggs Named Manager of Wales National Team

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Ryan Giggs has been named as manager of the Wales national team, signing a four-year deal.

Confirmation of the appointment came via BBC Sport on Monday, with Giggs taking over after Chris Coleman departed the role in November to take up the Sunderland manager's role.

Wales failed to reach the 2018 World Cup in Coleman's last campaign in charge.

The team's official Twitter account revealed his appointment via a video:

Giggs had been assistant to Louis van Gaal at former club Manchester United during the Dutchman's two-year spell in charge of the Red Devils. When Jose Mourinho was appointed as his successor, the club legend lost his spot as No. 2.

Since then, he's taken part in the Premier Futsal tournament in India and was also part of the ITV punditry team during the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

The former winger has sampled management previously, having taken temporary charge at United during the final stages of the 2013-14 season after the sacking of David Moyes. Giggs guided the Red Devils to two wins, one draw and one defeat from his four games at the helm.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe is anticipating watching Giggs in a permanent stint in the dugout:

If his managerial career yields half as much success as his playing days, he will be a major hit for Wales. The left-sided star won the league an incredible 13 times with the Red Devils before retiring, making him one of the most decorated players in the history of the English game.

While he wasn't renowned for his leadership at United, Giggs did captain the club on numerous occasions and possesses an incomparable amount of experience.

He also earned 64 caps for the Welsh side during his playing days, though as Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer noted, Giggs often pulled out of squads, particularly for friendlies:

While that record perhaps leaves him with some questions to answer—particularly in the eyes of supporters—his playing experience for the team, along with the accolades he accrued in his club career, should ensure he demands respect from the players he will now be in charge of.

Despite missing out on the World Cup, Wales have developed into a much stronger team in recent years than they were in Giggs' playing days having reached the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2016.

The United legend's task will be to keep the team at that level and develop them further, so Giggs' first foray into full-time management will be a difficult one.