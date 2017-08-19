Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out of EuroBasket 2017 with Knee Injury

Danny Moloshok/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is nursing a knee injury and will not play for Greece in FIBA's EuroBasket tournament, which is slated to begin Aug. 31 and run through Sept. 17.

In a statement released on Facebook (via Eurohoops.net), Antetokounmpo called his inability to suit up "by far the biggest disappointment that I have felt so far in my career."

It's unclear what the exact diagnosis is, but Antetokounmpo said tests conducted by Bucks personnel in China confirmed he wouldn't be able to play.

The Greek Freak has yet to miss more than five games in a season since he debuted in 2013.

Last year, he averaged career highs of 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 steals en route to Second Team All-NBA and Most Improved Player honors.

Antetokounmpo will now shift his full attention to recovering and working his way back to full strength in time for the start of the 2017-18 season.

Milwaukee will open the fresh slate Oct. 18 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics.