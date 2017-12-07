Dee Gordon Reportedly Traded to Mariners, Will Move to CF

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

For the second time in his career, Dee Gordon finds himself on the move after the Miami Marlins reportedly shipped the two-time All-Star to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Joe Frisaro of MLB.com provided the details on what Miami is receiving:

Also as part of the deal, the Marlins are also sending $1 million in international pool money to the Mariners, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports first reported the trade. Jim Bowden of SiriusXM Radio noted the speedster will shift to center field in Seattle with Robinson Cano already locked in at second base.

With the Marlins under new ownership, finding ways to cut the payroll was a top priority.

Barry Jackson and Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported Oct. 30 the team wanted to get down to $90 million in player salaries, with Gordon, Giancarlo Stanton and Martin Prado as the most likely to be shipped out.

Gordon has limitations at the plate with his minimal power (11 homers in seven seasons), but he's turned into an excellent slap hitter who uses his speed to cause problems on the bases.

He also has baggage, as Gordon was suspended for 80 games during the 2016 season after he violated MLB's drug policy.

However, as Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Farhan Zaidi, who traded Gordon to Miami after the 2014 season, told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, the 2008 fourth-round pick works as hard as anyone.

"I would say he exceeded our expectations," Zaidi said. "I think he exceeded everybody's expectations. That's a testament to him and his work ethic and his ability to improve. There were definitely people in our organization that felt like he had shown that ability to improve."

Gordon is a dynamic talent who uses his speed and glove to impact games. He can hit at the top of a lineup and set the table for the heart of the order.

He's also under club control through 2020 and has a team option for 2021, so his new team is getting a talented, cost-controlled, proven big leaguer with a diverse skill set.

How he handles the shift to the outfield will be a major factor in the swap. He only has experience playing second base and shortstop at the major league level. That said, he's only gotten better with more playing time, so there's every reason to expect the 29-year-old still has several good years left at the plate.

Now he's set to join a Mariners lineup led by Cano, Kyle Seager, Jean Segura and Nelson Cruz. The M's are also one of the finalists in the battle to sign Japanese dual-threat sensation Shohei Ohtani.