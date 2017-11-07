Ryan Getzlaf Undergoes Surgery to Repair Cheekbone Injury, May Be out 2 Months

Christine Cotter/Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf could miss two months of the NHL season after undergoing surgery to repair a cheekbone fracture.

SportsCentre passed along the update Tuesday from Ducks general manager Bob Murray.

Getzlaf has long been one of the NHL's premier two-way centers and a franchise cornerstone for the Ducks. He's capable of playing in any situation, which makes him an extremely valuable asset, especially when playoff time rolls around. He's tallied seven points in six games this season.

The 32-year-old captain has remained mostly durable throughout his career. He last missed more than eight games in a season during the 2010-11 campaign. He did miss a little time last year with an upper-body issue and dealt with a lower-body injury during the early stages of the current season.

With Getzlaf out of the lineup, Richard Rakell will take over as the team's top center. Antoine Vermette and Derek Grant also figure to step into more important roles in the middle of the ice as the team tries to fill the major void for an extended period.

That said, Getzlaf's presence will be difficult to replace for Anaheim. There aren't many players in the league who can match his all-around skill set, both in terms of his on-ice production and off-ice leadership.