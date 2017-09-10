Allen Robinson Suffers Knee Injury vs. Texans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans in the first quarter after suffering a knee injury and was later ruled out of the game, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

After eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards and tying for the NFL lead with 14 touchdown receptions in 2015, Robinson took a step backward in 2016.

He caught 73 passes for 883 yards and six touchdowns. In terms of Football Outsiders' DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), Robinson fell from eighth among qualified wideouts in 2015 to 72nd a year ago.

The blame for Robinson's disappointing season doesn't fall squarely on the 2014 second-round pick since Blake Bortles' regression impacted Jacksonville's entire offense.

Still, the Jaguars will expect much more from Robinson in 2017, and the fact he's now dealing with an injury will do little to inspire confidence in a potential rebound.