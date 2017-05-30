Nelson Cruz Suffers Right Calf Injury During Mariners vs. Rockies

Jon Durr/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners star Nelson Cruz was removed from Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies due to tightness in his right calf, the team announced.

He had a walk and a run in his only plate appearance before leaving.

Losing Cruz would be a significant blow for the Mariners given his status as one of the team's best offensive threats.

He led all of baseball in 2014 with 40 home runs and was fourth with 108 RBI. He followed that effort up with 44 home runs and 93 RBI in 2015 and 43 homers and 105 RBI in 2016.

He has a .279 batting average with 12 home runs and a league-leading 42 RBI already in 51 games in 2017.

Cruz is a four-time All-Star, the 2011 American League Championship Series MVP and a critical part of the heart of the Seattle order. While none of the possible replacements at designated hitter (where Cruz typically plays) are as talented, Seattle at least has options to replace him while he is out.

Ben Gamel replaced Cruz in Wednesday's game, but Boog Powell and Taylor Motter can also fill in at designated hitter or in the outfield.

The Mariners can remain afloat while Cruz is out, but it is unreasonable to expect them to replicate his overall power and ability to change the game with one swing. They need him back in the order if they hope to challenge for the playoffs in the American League West.