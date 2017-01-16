Richard Sherman Injury: Updates on Seahawks Star's Knee and Recovery

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman played with an MCL injury during the 2016 NFL season, coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday.

Sherman Had Knee Injury During Season

Monday, Jan. 16

"He has some regrets about this season," Carroll said Monday, per Sheil Kapadia of ESPN.com.

Jessamyn McIntyre of 710 ESPN noted that Carroll described the injury as "significant" and said it was mentally frustrating.

The four-time Pro Bowler tallied four interceptions during the 2016 season and raised his career total to 30. Those numbers would likely be even better except opposing quarterbacks are often hesitant to throw the ball to the receiver on his side of the field.

Sherman is also a three-time first-team All-Pro and one of the key figures of the Legion of Boom defensive backfield that anchors Seattle's defense.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, they do have plenty of surrounding talent in that secondary. They led the league in pass defense in 2014, finished second in 2015 and eighth in 2016.

Seattle boasts arguably as much talent as any team in the league when it comes to the secondary, and Sherman should have time to recover this offseason.