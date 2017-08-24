Mookie Betts Day-to-Day After Leaving Game vs. Indians with Knee Injury

Michael Ivins/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts suffered a right knee contusion Thursday in a game against the Cleveland Indians.

Despite the setback, Ian Browne of MLB.com noted Betts is day-to-day, suggesting he won't miss much time.

That is a relief for the Red Sox, especially since Betts is one of the primary reasons they have legitimate World Series hopes this season. He is slashing .261/.338/.438 with 18 home runs, 77 RBI and 18 steals in 2017.

Betts was also one of the bright spots for Boston in 2015 and finished with a .291 average, 18 home runs, 77 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was even more impressive last year with a slash line of .318/.363/.534 with 31 homers, 113 RBI and 26 steals.

The best thing about Betts from Boston's perspective is the fact he is only 24 years old and has a bright future as one of the best young players in baseball. While the Red Sox need him back in their lineup as an anchor, keeping him healthy in the long term is of the upmost importance.

The Red Sox will likely turn to Chris Young and Brock Holt in right field if Betts misses any games.

While Young and Holt will help Boston remain afloat in the postseason race without Betts, the Red Sox need their dynamic young outfielder back if they want to be at their best for the playoffs.