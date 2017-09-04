Paul Goldschmidt to Get MRI on Elbow Injury; to Miss Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will miss Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with elbow concerns.

Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reported Goldschmidt is dealing with "something that has been lingering in [his] right elbow."

Gilbert provided additional details:

Goldschmidt is enjoying another excellent season in 2017 with a .314/.424/.597 slash line to go with 33 home runs and 109 RBI, but injury concerns have crept back into the picture after similar issues in 2014.

He seemingly put them behind him in 2015 and 2016, as he missed just seven games in those two seasons combined.

Goldschmidt broke his left hand in 2014, however, and was forced to sit out 53 games, which slowed him down after a career year in 2013.

Despite that setback, Goldschmidt hasn't missed a beat since then, especially in 2015 when he hit .321 with 33 homers, 110 RBI and 21 stolen bases.

Goldschmidt won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger that year, and he finished second in the National League MVP voting.

He is one of the most productive and unique players in the game, as he provides great average, power defense and speed from first base, which is something few others can say.

There is no replacing a player of Goldschmidt's caliber, but that is especially true for the D-backs due to their lack of corner infield depth. Should Goldschmidt miss some time, it is likely that Arizona will turn to utility players Daniel Descalso and Chris Herrmann at first, which represents a significant drop-off.

Arizona needs Goldschmidt to be healthy and productive to have a chance in the NL playoff picture, so any type of injury is cause for concern.

The same can be said for fantasy baseball owners as well, so there is no question that Goldschmidt's status moving forward will be closely monitored throughout the baseball world.