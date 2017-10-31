Joe Johnson Out at Least 2 Weeks Due to Wrist Injury

David Sherman/Getty Images

Utah Jazz swingman Joe Johnson suffered tendon instability in his right (shooting) wrist.

The team made the announcement Tuesday, noting Johnson had an MRI and will be evaluated again in two weeks.

The 36-year-old's prime is behind him, but he can still put up impressive scoring numbers any given game. On the Atlanta Hawks, Johnson averaged better than 20 points per game for five consecutive seasons from 2005 to 2010.

The seven-time All-Star scored 9.2 points a night last season but is often seen as a go-to option down the stretch of close games. He is averaging 6.4 points a night in 2017-18.

The silver lining is that Utah has other options to pick up the slack on the wing until Johnson returns.

Joe Ingles can be a dangerous scorer, while Rodney Hood can attack the basket or stretch the defense with his shooting. Players such as Thabo Sefolosha, Donovan Mitchell and Alec Burks also provide depth.

However, Johnson's presence and veteran leadership is one reason the Jazz advanced past the first round of the 2016 playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 season. They could use him back and healthy for when the offense needs clutch shots.