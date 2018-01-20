Nacho Monreal Subbed Off with Injury vs. Crystal Palace

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Nacho Monreal of Arsenal runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on December 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Arsenal full-back Nacho Monreal was subbed off with a knock in the first half of the Gunners' Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

He scored the opener and then set up the second and third as Arsenal went 4-0 ahead inside 22 minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

But Monreal then looked to be struggling after a knock around the half-hour mark and was swiftly withdrawn, per Arsenal's Twitter account:

The 31-year-old Spaniard is one of manager Arsene Wenger's top depth options along the back four, capable of playing both as a full-back or in the heart of the defence. Monreal may not be an automatic starter, but he's the type of versatile option any team would love to have on the books.

Wenger demonstrated his tactical versatility in the 2016-17 season, and Monreal played a big role in that, as he was able to slide forward and feature in the 3-4-2-1 formation the team used toward the end of the campaign.

While he's not the flashiest full-back, Monreal is a dependable option who can defend and attack. He's not a great crosser, but he makes up for it with tremendous range and a work rate younger players should observe.

Losing Monreal hurts, although the Gunners have depth at left-back and should be fine moving forward.

Related

    Mourinho: Alexis So Close, It's Now or Never

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Mourinho: Alexis So Close, It's Now or Never

    Coral Barry
    via Metro

    Neymar and Lucas Moura enjoy games with girlfriends

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar and Lucas Moura enjoy games with girlfriends

    Nathan Salt For Mailonline
    via Mail Online

    Valverde Predicts Coutinho's Return

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Valverde Predicts Coutinho's Return

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Atletico Slip on the Girona Banana Skin

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atletico Slip on the Girona Banana Skin

    Marc Mayo
    via MARCA in English