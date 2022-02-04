Former NFL DB Captain Munnerlyn Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Woman

Dannie Walls/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was arrested in January after allegedly assaulting a woman.

TMZ Sports reported Munnerlyn allegedly struck a woman in the face with his foot and strangled her on Jan. 3 in North Carolina. He was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

A hearing is scheduled for March 1. The woman Munnerlyn is said to have assaulted was not publicly named.

"Captain Munnerlyn is being victimized based on his fame and celebrity," Munnerlyn's lawyer James Exum said in a statement to TMZ Sports. "He assaulted absolutely no one. We look forward to having this matter resolved in court."

The 33-year-old played 10 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings from 2009 to 2018.