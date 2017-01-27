National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 50 Overall Recruits

1 of 31

Running back Najee Harris (left) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa were two of Alabama's prized commitments. Both athletes are on Bleacher Report's list of top 50 overall recruits. Credit: Student Sports

After thorough study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits. We've dropped the Top 25 Offensive and Top 25 Defensive Players, as well as the Top 10 Athletes. Today, we present the Top 50 Overall Recruits of the class. (Editor's note: Some text from previous installments may reappear in this final edition.)

National signing day: A celebration for many, an unofficial holiday to some. It's a day where college football fans see the future of their favorite program and where college coaches hope months of recruiting hours are parlayed into landing a signature of an elite athlete on a national letter of intent.

Wednesday marks the big day, and while some recruits have ended their recruiting process—and a handful have even enrolled early at their schools—others are still in the final stages of solidifying one of the biggest decisions of their young lives. And several of those uncommitted athletes will make their verbal commitments known on national signing day.

The future looks bright, as the 2017 class collectively featured some of the biggest, strongest, fastest and most charismatic athletes in recent recruiting history. The class also features a few athletes who have been in the recruiting spotlight since before putting on a high school uniform—among them Alabama enrollee Dylan Moses, Texas A&M enrollee Anthony Hines III and Ohio State enrollee Tate Martell.

Today, Bleacher Report presents its top 50 recruits of the 2017 class. B/R is expecting big things on the football field from each one of these athletes.