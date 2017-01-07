Army All-American Bowl 2017: Commit Tracker and Recruit Highlights

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Running back Eno Benjamin committed to Arizona State over offers from Texas, Baylor, Utah, Michigan and Missouri.

SAN ANTONIO — During the U.S. Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome on Saturday, seven players from the 2017 class will announce their verbal commitments.

Michigan's class improves with Filiaga's pledge

In a competitive race for one of the nation's top offensive linemen, Chuck Filiaga ended his recruiting process with a commitment to Michigan on Saturday.

Filiaga, a 4-star talent representing Aledo, Texas, chose the Wolverines over Nebraska and Oklahoma. Ranked as the nation's No. 15 offensive tackle, Filiaga also can play guard effectively at the next level.

Filiaga, a 6'6", 335-pound lineman, said Michigan's academic reputation played a role in his decision.

"Football is going to be good everywhere I go, but academics is what's most important to me and my family," Filiaga said. "I want a great degree that can help me be set for life."

Michigan's talented 2017 class got even better with Filiaga's pledge. The class already was loaded with 4-star linemen, including center Cesar Ruiz and tackles Kai-Leon Herbert, Andrew Stueber and Jaraymond Hall.

RB Benjamin headed to Arizona State

In a race pitting Pac-12 and Big 12 schools, 4-star running back Eno Benjamin of Wylie, Texas, decided to go west.

Benjamin verbally committed to Arizona State over offers from Texas, Baylor, Utah and others. Benjamin is now the highest-ranked pledge in the Sun Devils' 2017 class, per Scout.

"It was just being able to see myself not playing football," Benjamin told Bleacher Report on Wednesday. "You only get a certain amount of weeks, and after that, you have to be a regular student. I think that was one thing that really made the difference with me."

Benjamin, a 5'10", 203-pound running back, will join 3-star running back Trelon Smith in Arizona State's class.

WR Calvin chooses Oregon State

In a bit of a stunner, Los Angeles 4-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin verbally committed to Oregon State. Calvin chose the Beavers over offers from Nebraska, Notre Dame, Alabama and Washington State.

"It's the relationships and where I felt most comfortable," Calvin told Bleacher Report on Wednesday. "I just thought I'd have the best opportunity to make it to the next level from there."

Calvin's decision to choose Oregon State may have been a surprise, but the Beavers will get a 5'9", 175-pound speedster who can play either slot receiver or outside receiver. He will join fellow receiver Isaiah Hodgins in the 2017 class.

