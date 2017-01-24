National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 25 Offensive Prospects
After thorough film study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits.
With just more than a week before national signing day, the sun is beginning to set on the 2017 cycle.
Now that players have completed their senior seasons and the postseason all-star circuit has concluded, it's time to make a final evaluation of the top overall prospects in the 2017 class.
First up is the offensive side of the ball, led by 5-star running back and Alabama early enrollee Najee Harris.
Where do the nation's elite offensive talents stack up in Bleacher Report's rankings? Let's take a look at the top 25 prospects in the 2017 cycle.
25. WR Jeff Thomas
Height/Weight: 5'10", 167 lbs
High School: East St. Louis Senior High School; East St. Louis, Illinois
Scout.com Ranking: No. 5 receiver, No. 41 overall
Uncommitted: Considering Illinois, Louisville, Miami, Oregon and Tennessee
As detailed by B/R's Sayles, 4-star Jeff Thomas made an emphatic statement about his standing as one of the elite talents in the 2017 cycle with a dominant showing at the Under Armour All-America Game.
Thomas hauled in three receptions for 148 yards—including electric scoring strikes of 44 and 79 yards where he left a host of stud defensive backs in the dust.
It was a glimpse into what he's capable of at the next level. Thomas flashed great hands and the ability to make defenders miss in space.
Regardless of where he lands, Thomas is a threat to make the numbers on the scoreboard change any time he touches the ball.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Thomas caught 50 passes for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 22 yards per reception.
24. RB Stephen Carr
Height/Weight: 6'0", 200 lbs
High School: Summit High School; Fontana, California
Scout.com Ranking: No. 3 running back, No. 8 overall
Committed to USC on March 23, 2015
If there were any doubts about the explosiveness of 5-star running back and current USC pledge Stephen Carr, his play during his senior season should quell any naysayers.
The Golden State standout had a monster year rushing for 2,123 yards and 31 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
He added another 466 yards and five scores on 20 receptions out of the backfield.
Carr's ability to be a game-breaker in space is what makes him one of the elite backs in the 2017 cycle. His versatility to do damage inside the tackles and on the edges makes him a candidate to find the field early in his college career.
1 Thing to Know
Carr touched the ball 253 times during his senior season, averaging more than 10 yards each time he possessed the rock.
23. OL Cesar Ruiz
Height/Weight: 6'3", 321 lbs
High School: IMG Academy; Bradenton, Florida
Scout.com Ranking: No. 2 center, No. 98 overall
Committed to Michigan on Dec. 19
For the last two years, 4-star offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz has been the anchor of Florida prep powerhouse IMG Academy.
What makes the Camden, New Jersey, native one of the premier interior linemen in the country is his power and motor as a devastating run-blocker.
He is also nimble enough to take on defensive linemen and linebackers in pass-blocking situations. He is the centerpiece of what is a monster offensive line class for Michigan.
1 Thing to Know
Ruiz was recognized as one of the standouts at The Opening this summer, as he made the event's Final 5 team among the offensive linemen in attendance.
22. WR Tyjon Lindsey
Height/Weight: 5'8", 165 lbs
High School: Bishop Gorman High School; Las Vegas
Scout.com Ranking: No. 8 receiver, No. 58 overall
Committed to Nebraska on Jan. 14
Pound for pound, there may not be a more explosive playmaker than 4-star receiver Tyjon Lindsey.
As detailed by Ari Wasserman of Cleveland.com, Lindsey’s senior season was cut short because of surgery to replace a torn meniscus in his right knee.
Despite his prep career being cut short, the resume Lindsey built up during his sophomore and junior seasons is enough to validate his lofty rating.
According to MaxPreps, Lindsey racked up 2,001 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the previous two seasons.
Lindsey has the speed and elusiveness necessary to become a dynamic slot receiver at the next level. He could also contribute heavily on special teams as a return man.
1 Thing to Know
Over his 84 career catches in high school, Lindsey averaged more than 25 yards per reception.
21. WR DeVonta Smith
Height/Weight: 6'1", 167 lbs
High School: Amite High School; Amite, Louisiana
Scout.com Ranking: No. 3 receiver, No. 26 overall
Uncommitted: Considering Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Miami
Despite being a shade under 170 pounds, 5-star receiver DeVonta Smith excels at running crisp routes and being able to beat tight coverage off the line of scrimmage.
He's a complete receiving prospect with a skill set that is college-ready—whether he lines up outside or in the slot.
The one knock on Smith could be his size. However, if he can add quality muscle weight, he has the chance to be a special player regardless of where he lands.
1 Thing to Know
Also a standout basketball player, Smith was one of five players selected to participate in Bleacher Report’s dunk contest at The Opening last summer.
20. QB Jake Fromm
Height/Weight: 6'2", 203 lbs
High School: Houston County High School; Warner Robins, Georgia
Scout.com Ranking: No. 3 quarterback, No. 28 overall
Enrolled at Georgia
One of the most prolific passers in the state of Georgia's history is 5-star quarterback Jake Fromm.
The Peach State gunslinger, who was initially committed to Alabama, threw for 12,745 yards during his career, according to MaxPreps.
Fromm has the arm strength, football IQ and leadership qualities necessary to be an elite quarterback at Georgia.
1 Thing to Know
As detailed by Cam Smith of USA Today, Fromm is also an accomplished baseball player who led his team to two state titles and also appeared in the Little League World Series.
19. OL Wyatt Davis
Height/Weight: 6'4", 310 lbs
High School: St. John Bosco High School; Bellflower, California
Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 offensive guard, No. 16 overall
Committed to Ohio State on June 24
Joining Ruiz among the nation’s elite interior offensive line prospects is 5-star offensive guard Wyatt Davis.
The Golden State standout was also among the Final 5 offensive linemen recognized at The Opening.
He is also a standout on Bosco's hoops squad.
Davis brings strength, power and aggression as attributes that make him a dominant force as a road-grader. He has the athleticism necessary to play tackle, but his highest ceiling at the college level appears to be at guard.
1 Thing to Know
As detailed by Sayles, Davis is the son of actor Duane Davis, who portrayed famed character Alvin Mack in the football cult classic flick The Program.
18. WR Henry Ruggs III
Height/Weight: 6'0", 173 lbs
High School: Lee High School; Montgomery, Alabama
Scout.com Ranking: No. 10 receiver, No. 75 overall
Uncommitted: Considering Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Penn State
After having a strong week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, 4-star receiver Henry Ruggs III put an exclamation point on it with a 61-yard touchdown reception to open the scoring in the game.
Ruggs is a versatile receiver who can do damage in the slot or on the outside because of his speed and ability to get behind defenders on deep routes.
His showing in San Antonio proved that he is one of the premier receivers in a strong class of receiver prospects.
According to 247Sports, Ruggs caught 38 passes for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns.
1 Thing to Know
Ruggs is also a standout basketball player averaging more than 10 points per game for one of the top hoops programs in the state of Alabama. He also has some serious hops.
17. TE Colby Parkinson
Height/Weight: 6'6", 225 lbs
High School: Oaks Christian High School; Westlake Village, California
Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 tight end, No. 45 overall
Committed to Stanford on Dec. 19, 2015
Stanford has a long history of developing and using multiple tight ends who are featured in its offense.
Perhaps the next great player at that position to thrive in Palo Alto is 4-star tight end Colby Parkinson.
What makes Parkinson a threat to be a force for the Cardinal offensive attack in the future is his size, athleticism and the fact that he runs routes with the fluidity of a receiver. He has the capability to be a Day 1 mismatch against safeties, corners or linebackers in Stanford's offense.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Parkinson recorded 79 receptions for 1,231 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging more than 15 yards per reception over the last three seasons.
16. WR Jhamon Ausbon
Height/Weight: 6'3", 217 lbs
High School: IMG Academy; Bradenton, Florida
Scout.com Ranking: No. 6 receiver, No. 48 overall
Enrolled at Texas A&M
After being committed to LSU for a majority of his recruitment, 4-star receiver Jhamon Ausbon flipped to fellow SEC West power Texas A&M in November.
Ausbon is a big-bodied receiver who is physical and agile enough to make tough catches in traffic.
Additionally, he figures to be an instant threat in the red zone because of his size, strength and leaping ability. It's those same attributes that make him a prospect with tremendous upside at the next level.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Ausbon averaged more than 22 yards per catch during his senior season while racking up 399 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
15. RB D'Andre Swift
Height/Weight: 5'9 ½", 214 lbs
High School: St. Joseph’s Prep School; Philadelphia
Scout Ranking: No. 4 running back, No. 37 overall
Committed to Georgia on Sept. 1
Georgia has enjoyed a run of freakish running backs over the last few years. The next player in line to carry on that tradition is 4-star running back D'Andre Swift.
The No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Pennsylvania, Swift is a true all-purpose threat who can take it the distance any time he touches the ball.
What makes him so tough to defend is a combination of size, power and speed that helps him evade defenders as a runner and receiver. It's that skill set that makes him one of the most dynamic playmakers in the 2017 class.
1 Thing to Know
According to 247Sports, Swift racked up 3,949 yards of total offense and scored 44 total touchdowns over the first three years of his prep career.
14. QB Tate Martell
Height/Weight: 5'10 ½" 203 lbs
High School: Bishop Gorman High School; Las Vegas
Scout.com Ranking: No. 2 quarterback, No. 27 overall
Enrolled at Ohio State
There are few players exiting the high school ranks who can match the legacy left behind by 5-star quarterback Tate Martell.
According to Jim Halley of USA Today, Martell, who is already enrolled at Ohio State, compiled 3,619 yards of total offense and 62 total touchdowns en route to capturing the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Over his three years as the starter for the Bishop Gorman Gaels, Martell racked up 7,507 yards passing and 2,294 yards rushing with 148 total touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
A true dual-threat passer, Martell excels at beating defenses with his arm and his legs. While size is a concern at the college level, Martell has the arm strength, instincts and intangible leadership qualities necessary to be one of the select few quarterbacks who can overcome measurables and thrive against elite competition.
1 Thing to Know
Martell piloted Gorman to a 45-0 record over the last three years, including three straight state titles and a national title this season.
13. OL Josh Myers
Height/Weight: 6'5", 285 lbs
High School: Miamisburg High School; Miamisburg, Ohio
Scout.com Ranking: No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 57 overall
Enrolled at Ohio State
The top overall prospect from the state of Ohio in the 2017 cycle is 4-star offensive lineman Josh Myers.
Myers is a lean and athletic specimen who excels at getting to the second level as a run-blocker.
He flashes great footwork and the tenacity needed to be an elite tackle. With a frame suited to handle added muscle, Myers could potentially be a multiyear starter for Ohio State if he develops properly during his time in Columbus.
1 Thing to Know
Myers comes from a family of athletes. According to 247Sports, his father, Brad, was an offensive lineman at Kentucky from 1984-87. His mother, Julie, played basketball at the University of Dayton. Additionally, his older brother, Zach, also played offensive line at Kentucky from 2012-16.
12. WR D.J. Matthews
Height/Weight: 5'11", 160 lbs
High School: Trinity Christian Academy; Jacksonville, Florida
Scout.com Ranking: No. 18 receiver, No. 118 overall
Committed to Florida State on July 17, 2014
One of the first pledges for Florida State in the 2017 cycle came from in-state 4-star receiver D.J. Matthews.
Though he mostly played quarterback in high school, Matthews projects as a slot receiver in college.
He has great speed and the ability to stop and start on a dime, plus he’s elusive in open space. He showed off his explosiveness at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl while hauling in a 76-yard touchdown reception.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Matthews scored 20 total touchdowns as a senior in four different ways: passing, rushing, receiving and kickoff returning.
11. WR Jerry Jeudy
Height/Weight: 6'1", 177 lbs
High School: Deerfield Beach High School; Deerfield Beach, Florida
Scout.com Ranking: No. 7 receiver, No. 52 overall
Enrolled at Alabama
Alabama has struck gold in recruiting electric receivers who hail from the fertile territory of South Florida.
Following in the footsteps of Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley is 4-star receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy is perhaps the most polished route-runner in the 2017 cycle. No receiver impressed more during the 2016 spring and summer camp circuit than Jeudy did.
He’s a smooth receiver prospect who has the chance to be an early contributor for the Crimson Tide this fall.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Jeudy hauled in 41 receptions for 496 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior.
10. QB Tua Tagovailoa
Height/Weight: 6'1", 216 lbs
High School: St. Louis School; Honolulu
Scout.com Ranking: No. 4 quarterback, No. 38 overall
Enrolled at Alabama
Arguably the biggest star to emerge from the spring and summer camp circuit was 4-star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The Alabama-bound dual-threat passer lit up the Elite 11 and won MVP honors at The Opening.
At both events, Tagovailoa flashed the type of pinpoint accuracy, quick decision-making and leadership skills necessary to be a top-flight quarterback in college.
According to 247Sports, he passed for 2,669 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior. He also added another 727 yards and eight scores on the ground.
1 Thing to Know
Tagovailoa hails from the same high school that produced former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner and current Tennessee Titans star quarterback Marcus Mariota.
9. OL Trey Smith
Height/Weight: 6'6", 300 lbs
High School: University School of Jackson; Jackson, Tennessee
Scout.com Ranking: No. 4 offensive tackle, No. 29 overall
Enrolled at Tennessee
The crown jewel of Tennessee's 2017 recruiting class is 5-star offensive lineman Trey Smith.
The top overall prospect from the Volunteer State in the 2017 cycle, Smith is another offensive tackle prospect who has the chance to be a fixture early in his career.
In a decorated class of offensive tackles, Smith is a prototype offensive tackle who has elite athleticism with a mean streak to boot.
1 Thing to Know
Smith is the top overall prospect in the 2017 cycle, according to ESPN’s rankings.
8. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 190 lbs
High School: Cass Technical High School; Detroit
Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 receiver, No. 22 overall
Enrolled at Michigan
Michigan held off some of the nation’s top powerhouses to land prized in-state 5-star receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Blessed with great size and 4.42 speed in the 40-yard dash, Peoples-Jones is the prototypical target who colleges are searching for to line up on the outside.
He's physical enough to get off jams at the line of scrimmage and fast enough to make defenders pay if they give him too much cushion.
Over the last two years, Peoples-Jones caught 99 passes for 2,083 yards and 31 touchdowns, according to 247Sports.
1 Thing to Know
If you need any evidence about the freakish athleticism of Peoples-Jones, watch this.
7. QB Davis Mills
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 188 lbs
High School: Greater Atlanta Christian High School; Norcross, Georgia
Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 quarterback, No. 6 overall
Committed to Stanford on March 15
Stanford went all the way to the state of Georgia to land perhaps its quarterback of the future in 5-star passer Davis Mills.
Mills is an accurate quarterback who excels at reading defenses and making quick decisions with the ball. He has above-average mobility and is comfortable making plays in the pocket or on the run.
Those traits set him apart in a strong crop of quarterbacks in the 2017 cycle.
1 Thing to Know
As a senior, Mills threw for 2,732 yards and 34 touchdowns with only one interception while adding another 332 yards and eight scores on the ground, per MaxPreps.
6. OL Alex Leatherwood
Height/Weight: 6'6", 315 lbs
High School: Booker T. Washington High School; Pensacola, Florida
Scout.com Ranking: No. 3 offensive tackle, No. 9 overall
Enrolled at Alabama
One of the elite talents in the fertile state of Florida is 5-star offensive lineman and Alabama early enrollee Alex Leatherwood.
Leatherwood has all the requisites to be a dominant tackle in college and beyond. He’s athletic and powerful and plays with a mean streak.
While some areas of his game need polish, his raw skill set makes him an intriguing option to replace departed Alabama stud left tackle Cameron Robinson.
1 Thing to Know
Leatherwood's head coach in high school was former Heisman Trophy winner, NBA player and Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward.
5. WR Tee Higgins
Height/Weight: 6'4", 188 lbs
High School: Oak Ridge High School; Oak Ridge, Tennessee
Scout.com Ranking: No. 4 receiver, No. 40 overall
Committed to Clemson on July 4
After backing out of an early commitment to in-state power Tennessee, 4-star wide receiver Tee Higgins elected to commit to ACC powerhouse Clemson.
Higgins has the size, speed and leaping ability to eventually be the Tigers' long-term solution for the loss of All-American receiver Mike Williams.
His leaping ability and sure hands make him a dangerous weapon in the red zone, and he possesses the athleticism to be a huge factor in Clemson’s potent offensive attack over the next four years.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Higgins caught 46 passes for 841 yards and 16 touchdowns.
4. OL Foster Sarell
Height/Weight: 6'6", 300 lbs
High School: Graham-Kapowsin High School; Graham, Washington
Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 offensive tackle, No. 2 overall
Committed to Stanford on Jan. 7
For the second year in a row, the state of Washington has a player rated among the nation's top 10 overall recruits.
Last year, it was current Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason. This year, it’s 5-star offensive lineman and current Stanford commit Foster Sarell.
Sarell is a physical player with long arms and athleticism to match the tenacity he brings to the trenches. He's a fiery competitor who excels with technique and using his hands to keep defenders away from his body.
1 Thing to Know
As Jim Halley of USA Today noted, Sarell was the anchor on an offensive line that helped his team average nearly 47 points per game this season.
3. OL Walker Little
Height/Weight: 6'8", 305 lbs
High School: Episcopal High School; Bellaire, Texas
Scout.com Ranking: No. 2 offensive tackle, No. 4 overall
Committed to Stanford on Dec. 16
The bookend to Sarell at Stanford could be fellow 5-star offensive lineman Walker Little.
Length, athleticism and technique are part of what makes Little one of the premier tackles in this class. At The Opening, he excelled at stonewalling edge-rushers with his footwork and gaining a strong base in pass sets.
Overall, Little has the prototypical frame and skill set to be a dominant left tackle in college.
1 Thing to Know
Little is a prep teammate of fellow 5-star recruit and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson.
2. RB Cam Akers
Height/Weight: 5'11", 212 lbs
High School: Clinton High School; Clinton, Mississippi
Scout.com Ranking: No. 2 running back, No. 3 overall
Enrolled at Florida State
While he primarily played quarterback in high school, 5-star recruit Cam Akers is expected to make the transition to running back at Florida State.
As Bleacher Report’s Tyler Donohue reported, Akers flashed his athleticism at The Opening last summer by posting freakish testing scores, including a time of 4.41 yards in the 40-yard dash.
Akers is a well-rounded back who can run through defenders or around them. Additionally, at 212 pounds, he possesses breakaway speed and elusiveness in open space. He can also catch the ball out of the backfield.
That blend of skills makes him the potential long-term successor to All-American running back Dalvin Cook in Tallahassee.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Akers passed for 3,128 yards with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions and added another 2,105 yards rushing with 34 scores as a senior. He was named the U.S. Army Player of the Year.
1. RB Najee Harris
Height/Weight: 6'3", 225 lbs
High School: Antioch High School; Antioch, California
Scout.com Ranking: No. 1 running back, No. 1 overall
Enrolled at Alabama
Until this year, the last running back prospect to be rated as the best overall prospect in his class was outgoing LSU star Leonard Fournette.
The 2017 class is anchored by Alabama early enrollee Najee Harris.
At 225 pounds, Harris has the size and power to make the first tackler miss and then punish defenders on contact.
However, what makes him a special talent are his speed and fluidity, which are reminiscent of elite backs who weigh 40 fewer pounds.
Simply put, the U.S. Army All-American is worthy of his hype and is likely to be a dominant force on the college level.
1 Thing to Know
According to MaxPreps, Harris rushed for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns over the course of his prep career. He topped the 2,000-yard mark in each of his last three years and went over 2,500 yards in both his junior and senior seasons.
Unless otherwise noted, all recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com.
