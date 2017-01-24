National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 25 Offensive Prospects

1 of 26

Alabama early enrollee Najee Harris, a 5-star running back, has established himself as one of the premier prospects in the 2017 cycle. Associated Press

After thorough film study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits.



With just more than a week before national signing day, the sun is beginning to set on the 2017 cycle.

Now that players have completed their senior seasons and the postseason all-star circuit has concluded, it's time to make a final evaluation of the top overall prospects in the 2017 class.

First up is the offensive side of the ball, led by 5-star running back and Alabama early enrollee Najee Harris.

Where do the nation's elite offensive talents stack up in Bleacher Report's rankings? Let's take a look at the top 25 prospects in the 2017 cycle.