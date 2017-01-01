The Enigma of the 2017 Class: Jeff Thomas Shines at UA Game

Jeff Thomas caught three passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. His talent has never been questioned, but where he will play college football remains a mystery.

Back in July, a day of 7-on-7 action at The Opening came to a conclusion at Nike World Headquarters. Players were seen having fun, joking around with each other and simply enjoying the moment that only a handful of college football recruits get to experience each year.

Standing alone in the back of the end zone was Jeff Thomas, a 4-star wide receiver from East St. Louis, Illinois. He wasn't chatting with players. In fact, he didn't say much as all. And when it was time for media members to chat with players, Thomas was one of those athletes who didn't have much to report regarding his recruiting process.

"There are a lot of schools out there, and it's a hard decision," Thomas told Bleacher Report. "I just want to take my time and make the right choice."

He was an athlete you hoped to hear more from, but it just wasn't happening.

And after Sunday's outstanding performance at the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida, Thomas remained a recruiting enigma. He finished with three catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on catch-and-run plays of 44 and 79 yards.

TO THE HOUSE! 🏈

Jeff Thomas tacks on another 7 for Team Armour following his 79 yard TD catch! #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/Q9XOFqXp3A — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 1, 2017

During a post-game interview with ESPN, Thomas was short when asked about his performance.

"I just tried to play the best that I can," he said, "and be Jeff Thomas."

When he was asked about recruiting, he said it was something he hadn't thought about. Roughly four weeks left until national signing day, and the recruiting process is still something of a sidebar to him.

At least that's the story he's painting.

Thomas said he's looking to have everything finalized by Feb. 1, and schools like Louisville, Illinois, Alabama, Oregon and Missouri are ones to watch. He told Andrew Ivins of 247Sports that he will take an official visit to Louisville the weekend of Jan. 13 and one to Miami the following weekend. He also told Ivins that he's looking to visit Oregon as well.

Sunday is proof that the winning school will get an electrifying playmaker at the wide receiver position. Electrifying and dangerous in space.

When it was time to work at The Opening, Thomas was productive. The 5'10", 167-pound receiver was a reliable go-to option for his 7-on-7 team, and he also left Oregon as the winner of the fastest man contest. Thomas consistently posted sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash times during spring workouts.

Jeff Thomas wins the fastest man at @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/PR1zgtM0Ok — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) July 8, 2016

Thomas, ranked No. 50 overall and the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2017 class by Scout.com, became the first athlete in the game's history to catch two receiving touchdowns. Corey Bender of Scout.com reported Thomas set the record for receiving yards in an Under Armour game, which was previously held by former Illinois standout Terry Hawthorne (120 yards) in 2009.

During the summer, Thomas told Bleacher Report that Alabama was a school he had received a lot of correspondence from. He said he liked what the Crimson Tide did on offense, and he was a fan of "the pace and the chemistry."

"They know how to get their wideouts open," he said.

After Sunday's performance, all eyes will be on which schools Thomas visits this month, which coaches he hears from and, ultimately, the decision he makes.

Until then, consider Thomas an enigma. And best believe everyone will be paying attention to his every move until national signing day.

