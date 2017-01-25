National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 25 Defensive Prospects
After thorough film study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits.
The old adage in sports, on all levels, still holds weight: Defense wins championships.
Every good football team must put points on the scoreboard, but an offense's job becomes that much easier with the help of a menacing defensive line, a talented group of linebackers and an athletic crew making up the secondary. These are the players who may not get the ink that quarterbacks, running backs or wide receivers get, but they are equally effective on the field—if not more.
And as national signing day approaches, colleges are excited about beefing up their respective recruiting classes with some of the nation's best defenders of the 2017 class.
Yesterday, we dropped our list of the Top 25 Offensive Players. Today, we look at the Top 25 Defensive Players.
25. S Grant Delpit
Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 lbs
High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Scout Ranking: No. 174 overall (No. 18 S)
Committed to LSU on July 9
On a team loaded with standouts, 4-star Grant Delpit not only found a home at IMG Academy but also was a playmaker for a stout defensive unit. Delpit finished his senior year with 47 tackles, six pass deflections and four interceptions through 10 games.
A move-in from Houston, Delpit chose LSU over offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and in-state schools Texas and Texas A&M. The Tigers will get an athlete who uses his length to his advantage in passing situations. He's a strong cover defender who isn't afraid to make the big hit.
Delpit's four interceptions show his nose for the football, and when he has his hands on the ball, he's a threat to score every time. He is expected to be a solid asset for LSU.
1 Thing to Know
Although Delpit moved to Florida from Houston, he won't be a stranger to the state of Louisiana regarding college life. He originally is from New Orleans but was a young boy when Hurricane Katrina forced thousands to evacuate in 2005.
24. DT Jay Tufele
Height/Weight: 6'3", 297 lbs
High School: Bingham High School (South Jordan, Utah)
Scout Ranking: No. 36 overall (No. 3 DT)
Uncommitted
As the top-ranked player from the state of Utah, Jay Tufele made it a priority to put his state on the map with his fierce play. As a 5-star prospect, he was a high-motor menace who made sure he was around the ball for the majority of all run plays.
He has a deceptively quick first step and is a businesslike finisher with his tackling. He has more than 20 offers, he took official visits to Michigan and Ohio State in October and November, respectively, and he set up January stops to BYU, USC and Utah.
Tufele is expected to be an impact lineman early in his career. Look for him to challenge for immediate game time.
1 Thing to Know
A fan of physical contact, Tufele told Kirpalani in May that he's a huge rugby fan: "I love that sport. I’ve been playing since I was in seventh grade."
23. DE Robert Beal Jr.
Height/Weight: 6'3 ½", 234 lbs
High School: Peachtree Ridge High School (Suwanee, Georgia)
Scout Ranking: No. 167 overall (No. 15 DE)
Committed to Georgia on July 5
In speaking of athletes with high ceilings, Robert Beal Jr. has plenty of Georgia fans excited about the future. The 4-star end quick enough to play the weak-side end position, and he's physical enough to handle the tasks of playing strong-side end.
Beal's versatility may be his best asset. Because of his quickness off the ball, he also could play outside linebacker at the next level. Beal's offer list is long, but he ended his process over the summer by committing to the Bulldogs and staying close to home.
Look for Beal to be a solid pass-rushing option in the SEC, someone who will give quarterbacks fits when his number is called. He has a high football IQ, and that will get him far while wearing a Georgia uniform.
1 Thing to Know
We hear of athletes leaving their home schools to play in Florida for IMG Academy. Beal is an athlete who left for IMG but returned to Peachtree Ridge in November.
22. DE LaBryan Ray
Height/Weight: 6'4", 255 lbs
High School: James Clemens High School (Madison, Alabama)
Scout Ranking: No. 62 overall (No. 6 DE)
Uncommitted
One thing that can be said about 4-star LaBryan Ray: He's one of the most consistent athletes of the 2017 class. He's played both weak-side and strong-side defensive end, and no matter where he's lined up on the field, he makes certain he is a catalyst.
Ray has Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss and Mississippi State high on his list. Many are expecting him to choose Alabama whenever he decides to end his recruiting process. He has his share of offers, and while Alabama is believed to be a leader, Tennessee is a school to watch, according to Wes Rucker of 247Sports.
The winning school will get an athlete with a college-ready frame and someone who is ready to learn more from a position coach. He recorded 99 tackles and 11 sacks his senior season. His high ceiling is what makes him such an attractive prospect.
1 Thing to Know
Ray opened the new year by competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. He had five tackles in the game, per Athlon Sports.
21. S Devon Hunter
Height/Weight: 6'1", 206 lbs
High School: Indian River High School (Chesapeake, Virginia)
Scout Ranking: No. 7 overall (No. 1 S)
Committed to Virginia Tech on Jan. 20
Depending on who you talk to, Devon Hunter could be the best defensive back in the 2017 class. The argument is valid, as the 5-star talent is a physical presence in the secondary who has the skills to be a reliable cornerback if necessary.
As someone who can play all over the field, Hunter's versatility is one of the many traits that makes him an attractive recruit. He has more than 30 offers but recently chose Virginia Tech over offers from Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss.
With Hunter being from the state of Virginia, Hokies fans are excited about keeping one of the best in-state prospects close to home. Per Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports, Hunter was Virginia Tech's top target.
1 Thing to Know
How big was Hunter's commitment to Virginia Tech? The star safety received congratulatory tweets from former Hokies standouts in NFL defensive backs Kam Chancellor of the Seattle Seahawks and DeAngelo Hall of the Washington Redskins.
20. S Isaiah Pryor
Height/Weight: 6'2", 186 lbs
High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Scout Ranking: No. 70 overall (No. 7 S)
Enrolled at Ohio State (committed on July 27)
IMG Academy had one of the nation's most menacing defenses among high school teams this past year. Isaiah Pryor was a reason for that, as he contributed 54 tackles, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
A 4-star safety, Pryor is one of several talented defensive players to choose to play for Ohio State, and the Buckeyes are getting a guy who could be used in a variety of ways at the next level. He's a natural safety, but his size, quickness and ability to tackle may allow him to see some minutes as an outside linebacker.
It helps that Pryor has a high football IQ, which meshes well with his athleticism. Rarely is he out of position to make a play, and when his number was called, he delivered for IMG.
1 Thing to Know
As good as he was on the football field, Pryor also was solid in the classroom. He was named a finalist for the Watkins Award, which honors the nation's top African-American scholar-athletes.
19. S Bubba Bolden
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs
High School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)
Scout Ranking: No. 39 overall (No. 3 S)
Committed to USC on Jan. 7
USC's resurgence played a big part in the recruitment of 4-star Bubba Bolden, a big, athletic safety who made a lot of noise for a Bishop Gorman team that finished the year riding a 55-game win streak. His senior season included 25 tackles and seven interceptions.
A longtime USC lean after originally decommitting from the Trojans in July, Bolden recommitted to the Trojans during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He picked USC over Ohio State and several other programs.
A ball hawk in the secondary, Bolden showed he is more than a few hard-hitting highlights. He was solid in pass coverage and used his athleticism to be a reliable special teams player. At the U.S. Army game, he blocked a field goal and returned the ball 52 yards for a touchdown.
1 Thing to Know
Of Bolden's 25 recorded tackles, the majority of them were without assistance. He had 17 solo tackles as a senior.
18. S A.J. Terrell
Height/Weight: 6'2", 171 lbs
High School: Westlake High School (Atlanta)
Scout Ranking: No. 96 overall (No. 10 S)
Committed to Clemson on Aug. 19
There's a lot to like about A.J. Terrell, a 4-star stud who relies heavily on his offensive skills to make plays. He has hands like a college-ready wide receiver, but his coverage skills and closing speed are two of many characteristics that make Clemson excited about him playing in the secondary.
Terrell, because of his length, can be used effectively as a cornerback or a safety at the next level. He should fit in well at Clemson, as the coaches are expecting him to be a problem for wide receivers in the ACC.
Terrell chose Clemson in August over offers from Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Auburn and other programs.
1 Thing to Know
If we don't see Terrell as a professional athlete, perhaps we'll one day see him working with professional athletes in some capacity. According to TigerNet.com, Terrell wants to major in sports management.
17. CB Jamyest Williams
Height/Weight: 5'9", 173 lbs
High School: Grayson High School (Loganville, Georgia)
Scout Ranking: No. 86 overall (No. 5 ATH)
Committed to South Carolina on Aug. 27
Watching 4-star Jamyest Williams on the field is like watching the underdog step up to the biggest bully on the block and win. His play quickly makes you forget his size and instantly forces you to focus on his skill set.
Williams' competitive nature is rivaled by few, and it's that mentality that carries him on the football field. Offensively, he has excellent vision and a second gear speedwise. Defensively, he's a bulldog in coverage situations, and he isn't afraid to deliver the big hit, despite his stature.
Williams is listed as an athlete but is expected to play cornerback in college. He chose South Carolina over offers from Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State and Tennessee, among other programs.
1 Thing to Know
According to Bleacher Report's Sanjay Kirpalani, Williams has drawn comparisons to the "Honey Badger," Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, because of his size and feisty demeanor.
16. DT Haskell Garrett
Height/Weight: 6'3", 290 lbs
High School: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)
Scout Ranking: No. 47 overall (No. 4 DT)
Committed to Ohio State on Feb. 9
Ohio State will enjoy developing 4-star Haskell Garrett, a relentless athlete who can play anywhere on the defensive line. He's strong enough to line up as a 3-technique. His footwork is good enough to play outside as a defensive end.
What fuels Garrett, however, is the level of intensity he plays with. He welcomes all challenges, whether it's solo against an offensive lineman or being involved in an unfavorable double-team. Garrett's ability to handle the pressures of playing on the line makes him one to watch for the future.
Garrett committed to Ohio State early last year and hasn't wavered on that pledge since. He originally chose the Buckeyes over offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and others.
1 Thing to Know
Garrett had 54 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and four pass deflections in 15 games. He also had an interception.
15. DE A.J. Epenesa
Height/Weight: 6'5", 260 lbs
High School: Edwardsville High School (Edwardsville, Illinois)
Scout Ranking: No. 21 overall (No. 4 DE)
Committed to Iowa on Jan. 17
For more than a year, A.J. Epenesa has been committed to Iowa. And for more than a year, Hawkeyes fans have been highly anticipating the 5-star end's arrival on campus. He has the tools to be a game-changer not only for the football team but also in the Big Ten.
Epenesa has prototypical size for a college-ready defensive end, and he brings a high motor and a will to learn more to the Hawkeyes. He had 59 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games as a senior.
Epenesa is a super athletic player who is expected to get even better technically. In a couple of years, he could be a major problem for offensive tackles in one-on-one situations.
1 Thing to Know
When Epenesa signs with Iowa on Feb. 1, he will wear a Hawkeyes uniform like his father did in the 1990s. Eppy Epenesa was a defensive lineman under legendary coach Hayden Fry.
14. S JaCoby Stevens
Height/Weight: 6'2", 190 lbs
High School: Oakland High School (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
Scout Ranking: No. 31 overall (No. 2 S)
Enrolled at LSU (committed on Aug. 8)
It didn't matter where he lined up on the football field—JaCoby Stevens was a player to watch. Offensively, the versatile, 5-star athlete was his team's leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns..
Where Stevens, however, is expected to write his college history is on defense in the secondary for LSU. He had 61 tackles and nine interceptions as a safety. He has the skill set to play both safety and cornerback in the SEC.
Stevens is a natural athlete who could be a household name among the fans in Death Valley a lot sooner than expected. Look for him to compete for starter's minutes early in his career.
1 Thing to Know
Stevens is proof that a decommitment story can have a happy ending. He first committed to the Tigers as a junior in September 2015 but decommitted two months later. He then recommitted in August before the start of his senior season.
13. LB Anthony Hines III
Height/Weight: 6'3", 225 lbs
High School: Plano East Senior High School (Plano, Texas)
Scout Ranking: No. 19 overall (No. 2 ILB)
Enrolled at Texas A&M (committed on Dec. 2)
Need someone who will fill a stat sheet? Anthony Hines III played in 11 games as a high school senior and averaged better than 22 tackles a game. The 5-star linebacker finished the year with 245 tackles..
Hines' ability to play sideline-to-sideline football made him an attractive prospect. How attractive? Hines had 90 offers to choose from but ultimately committed to and enrolled early at Texas A&M.
The Aggies will get a linebacker who is smart enough to play inside linebacker, fast enough to play outside linebacker and athletic enough to cover speedy wide receivers in open space. Hines' football IQ may be what gets him immediate playing time in the SEC.
1 Thing to Know
Hines' career numbers in high school are mind-boggling. He finished his career with 640 tackles, 27 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.
12. CB Shaun Wade
Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 lbs
High School: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)
Scout Ranking: No. 55 overall (No. 5 CB)
Enrolled at Ohio State (committed on Jan. 12, 2015)
Ohio State has been in the heart of Shaun Wade for a long time. He first committed to the Buckeyes as a sophomore—on the same day the team won the inaugural College Football Playoff, in fact. Even with schools like Alabama, Florida and Notre Dame trying to sway him, Wade ultimately decided that Columbus, Ohio, was home for him.
A 4-star defender, Wade is a competitor who will bring size, closing speed and solid coverage skills to Ohio State's secondary. He has great anticipation and uses his instincts to his advantage
As a two-way standout for Trinity Christian Academy, which won its fourth consecutive state championship in December, Wade had 63 tackles and seven interceptions his senior season. Offensively, he scored six touchdowns as a wide receiver.
1 Thing to Know
During U.S. Army All-American Bowl week, Wade was named the Lockheed Martin Defensive Back of the Year, an honor that is presented to the nation's most outstanding high school defensive back.
11. LB Baron Browning
Height/Weight: 6'4", 230 lbs
High School: Kennedale High School (Kennedale, Texas)
Scout Ranking: No. 23 overall (No. 1 OLB)
Enrolled at Ohio State (committed on Dec. 1)
Big, strong and fast, 5-star Baron Browning is the kind of linebacker who could be an immediate game-changer in the Big Ten. His size alone makes him intriguing, but watching him play from sideline to sideline makes him that much more intimidating.
Browning is an ultra-versatile linebacker who saw time during his high school team's playoff run as a cornerback. If necessary, he can effectively play outside linebacker, inside linebacker, defensive end, safety and cornerback.
Look for Browning to be most comfortable playing on the edge, as he's capable of putting pressure on quarterbacks with his quickness. He is a solid tackler and a finisher in one-on-one situations.
1 Thing to Know
Browning's father, Barry Sr., played safety at TCU in the 1990s. His older brother, Barry Jr., was a defensive back at Stanford from 2010 to 2013.
10. DT Aubrey Solomon
Height/Weight: 6'3", 304 lbs
High School: Lee County High School (Leesburg, Georgia)
Scout Ranking: No. 11 overall (No. 2 DT)
Uncommitted
The recruitment of 5-star Aubrey Solomon has turned in to one of the most intriguing stories of the 2017 cycle. Michigan, USC, Auburn and home-state schools Alabama and Auburn appear to be the front-runners as he prepares for a big decision soon.
Alabama is believed to have a slight lead, according to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports. Solomon once was committed to Michigan but reopened his options this summer.
The winning school will get a stud defensive lineman who made a lot of noise during U.S. Army All-American Bowl week. He was a disruptive force throughout practices and made a case for being the nation's top-ranked tackle.
1 Thing to Know
Solomon was the latest athlete to have a much-discussed in-home visit with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The two, along with Solomon's family, recently raced go-karts, went bowling and attending a preschool celebration, according to Detroit News.'s article for the
9. CB Darnay Holmes
Height/Weight: 5'10", 185 lbs
High School: Calabasas High School (Calabasas, California)
Scout Ranking: No. 13 overall (No. 1 CB)
Committed to UCLA on Jan. 7
UCLA coaches and fans were excited when 5-star Darnay Holmes committed during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The Bruins won a major recruiting battle over USC, Ohio State and Nebraska.
What the Bruins may be getting more than anything is someone who can line up on both sides of the ball. While Holmes is considered one of the nation's best defensive backs in the 2017 class, he also proved himself to be a college-ready wide receiver. He led his team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
Holmes is a dynamic athlete who takes pride in humbling himself to learn more. He understands the definition of deference, which could be the reason why we see him playing on Sundays when his college career is over.
1 Thing to Know
Looking for a fast athlete? Holmes ran back-to-back, sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash times at The Opening last summer. He ran a 4.32 in combine drills and then followed that effort with a 4.35, per Donohue.
8. DE Joshua Kaindoh
Height/Weight: 6'6", 252 lbs
High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Scout Ranking: No. 20 overall (No. 3 DE)
Enrolled at Florida State (committed on Dec. 23)
A menace on the defensive line, Joshua Kaindoh was one of the biggest intimidators for an intimidating IMG Academy squad this past season. The 5-star end had 41 tackles and a team-high 7.5 sacks during his senior year.
Kaindoh ended a much-anticipated recruitment last month by committing to Florida State right before Christmas. He chose the Seminoles over offers from Maryland, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Penn State and several other schools. Kaindoh was once committed to Maryland but decommitted in November to explore other options.
Kaindoh's athleticism will make him a fan favorite in Tallahassee. He as a great first step, and his quickness in passing situations makes him a solid rush candidate. Additionally, Kaindoh's excellent footwork allows him to drop into coverage.
1 Thing to Know
If football doesn't work out, look for Kaindoh to pursue a career in the medical field. He told Kirpalani he wanted to either be a doctor and study either kinesiology, pathology or neurology.
7. DE Chase Young
Height/Weight: 6'5", 240 lbs
High School: DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Maryland)
Scout Ranking: No. 12 overall (No. 2 DE)
Committed to Ohio State on July 22
Many 2017 athletes have a high ceiling for success, but the ceiling for 5-star Chase Young may be the biggest to watch among all the talented players from the recruiting cycle. He is dangerous off the edge and is looking to make a highlight with each play.
Young has the frame to be an excellent weak-side defensive end in college, but his football IQ is going to allow him to line up at strong-side end and outside linebacker, as well. His explosiveness off the ball and lateral movement are huge positives as he prepares for Big Ten football.
Young chose the Buckeyes over a handful of offers, including Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Georgia.
1 Thing to Know
Young wants to study law enforcement in college. According to Bleacher Report's Tyler Donohue, Young has interest in criminology and is considering a career as an FBI agent if football doesn't take him past the college level.
6. CB Stanford Samuels III
Height/Weight: 6'2", 170 lbs
High School: Charles W. Flanagan High School (Pembroke Pines, Florida)
Scout Ranking: No. 18 overall (No. 4 CB)
Enrolled at Florida State (committed on June 16)
In Stanford Samuels III, Florida State not only landed a playmaker in the secondary but also a solid player-recruiter who could be a voice of reason for future targets. Samuels, a 5-star defender, chose the Seminoles over a lengthy offer list that includes Alabama, Clemson, LSU and others.
Samuels has nice size and a lot of length to play the cornerback position. At 6'2", he is someone who can be disruptive in one-on-one situations, primarily against smaller receivers. His closing speed adds to how dangerous he can be as a cornerback in the ACC.
Samuels plays the game instinctively, and while that will help him in man coverage, it will be an important characteristic to have in zone coverage, which he plays well. Despite being 170 pounds, he's shown flashes of being a physical defender.
1 Thing to Know
By selecting Florida State, Samuels chose to follow in the footsteps of his father. He is the son of Stanford Samuels Jr., who played cornerback for the Seminoles in the early 2000s.
5. S Richard LeCounte III
Height/Weight: 6'1", 186 lbs
High School: Liberty County High School (Hinesville, Georgia)
Scout Ranking: No. 43 overall (No. 4 S)
Enrolled at Georgia (committed on Dec. 13, 2015)
A guy like Richard LeCounte III is out to make football fun. He's a playmaker and a trash-talker—arguably one of the best trash-talkers of the 2017 class. The thing about LeCounte, however, is he earns respect from all sides because he not only talks the talk but also walks the walk on the field.
A 4-star safety, LeCounte is a superb athlete who can play safety, cornerback, wide receiver and quarterback. He has impressive ball skills, but it's his closing speed and ability to cover a large amount of space that make him such an intriguing, next-level player.
Georgia won a heated recruiting battle for LeCounte that included offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and other programs. LeCounte was head coach Kirby Smart's first commitment, per ESPN.com's Derek Tyson.
1 Thing to Know
Need a word to define LeCounte? Try "physical." This video during U.S. Army All-American Bowl week, courtesy of John Garcia of Scout, serves as proof.
4. LB Dylan Moses
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 235 lbs
High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Scout Ranking: No. 14 overall (No. 1 ILB)
Enrolled at Alabama (committed on Oct. 2)
One of the faces of the 2017 class since eighth grade, Dylan Moses is now enrolled at Alabama and ready to make a name for himself on the college level. The 5-star linebacker chose Alabama over offers from LSU, Texas and a handful of other programs.
Moses has settled in as a linebacker and is strong enough to play inside and fast enough to play outside. For a guy his size, Moses meshes a scary combination of tenacity, speed, strength and explosiveness. Look for him to be used all over the field as a linebacker, whether it be him rushing the passer, manning the middle in zone coverages or dropping back in passing situations.
Some may credit Moses' footwork to him playing running back early in his high school career. He plays the linebacker spot with a running back's mindset, and often times, he's a step ahead of running backs. Moses has solid instincts and a strong knowledge of the game.
1 Thing to Know
On a team of alpha dogs, Moses statistically was the alpha dog for IMG's defense, as he was the only athlete on the team to record triple-digit tackles during the 2016 season.
3. CB Jeffrey Okudah
Height/Weight: 6'1", 190 lbs
High School: South Grand Prairie High School (Grand Prairie, Texas)
Scout Ranking: No. 15 overall (No. 2 CB)
Enrolled at Ohio State (committed on Jan. 7)
An athlete with an all-around game, 5-star Jeffrey Okudah can frustrate opponents on both sides of the ball. He is enrolled at Ohio State and is expected to play cornerback, but he also could see time on the defense as a safety and, possibly, as an outside linebacker. If the Buckeyes want to test him on offense, he was a valuable wide receiver or H-back—a la Dontre Wilson—in high school.
In short, Okudah is a football player—and he was groomed as such. He has excellent footwork, solid instincts and a very high football IQ. He also is someone looking to obtain new knowledge of the game every day, something that every coach wants from his star athlete.
Okudah was a longtime Ohio State lean and announced his commitment to the Buckeyes during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He chose Ohio State over offers from Florida State and Oklahoma.
1 Thing to Know
While Okudah's worth was in the secondary, he also showed signs of being a solid offensive threat in high school. He averaged roughly seven yards per contest and scored three touchdowns as a senior, according to the Dallas Morning News.
2. DE Jaelan Phillips
Height/Weight: 6'6", 250 lbs
High School: Redlands East Valley High School (Redlands, California)
Scout Ranking: No. 5 overall (No. 1 DE)
Committed to UCLA on April 14
There isn't much to dislike about 5-star Jaelan Phillips. He has prototypical size for a defensive end, a motor that any coach would appreciate and a hunger to get better every day. Phillips could be a household name in the Pac-12 sooner than later.
Back in April, Phillips told Bleacher Report he wanted "to be part of a revolution," which is why he chose UCLA over offers from Stanford, USC, Notre Dame and Washington. He is the defensive leader of a class that has a lot of potential of being great in the Pac-12 in a couple of years.
Phillips is a fluid athlete who moves well for his size. He can be an elite rush end, but because of his footwork and lateral movement, he also will be a reliable option in pass-coverage plays. Phillips showed during U.S. Army All-American Bowl week he can be a dominant defender against some of the best offensive tackles.
1 Thing to Know
Phillips' UCLA roots are strong. His father, aunt and grandmother all were Bruins. His grandmother, additionally, received a postgraduate degree from UCLA.
1. DT Marvin Wilson
Height/Weight: 6'4", 329 lbs
High School: Episcopal High School (Bellaire, Texas)
Scout Ranking: No. 10 overall (No. 1 DT)
Uncommitted
One of the biggest questions of the 2017 recruiting cycle: Where will Marvin Wilson commit and sign? As a 5-star defensive tackle prospect, Wilson is a hot commodity nationwide, and he will announce his college plans on national signing day.
Wilson is an intense bull-rusher who has made major strides each year in high school. He's an athlete who plays with a chip on his shoulder, lining up every play to prove that private school athletes can be elite-level prospects, too. "I want to make sure no one outworks me," he told Bleacher Report.
Wilson was named the defensive lineman MVP at The Opening, and his play has supported his self-given nickname of Real-Life Goon. On national signing day, Wilson is expected to choose from Oklahoma, South Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Florida State.
1 Thing to Know
Wilson has been active with AAU basketball to assist with his footwork and overall endurance. While he knows football is his big ticket, basketball is still a love of his.
Scouting information courtesy of Scout unless otherwise noted. High school stats courtesy of MaxPreps.
