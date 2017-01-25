National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 25 Defensive Prospects

1 of 26

Marvin Wilson, the nation's top-ranked defensive tackle, will make one school very happy when he announces his verbal commitment on national signing day. Credit: Student Sports

After thorough film study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits.



The old adage in sports, on all levels, still holds weight: Defense wins championships.

Every good football team must put points on the scoreboard, but an offense's job becomes that much easier with the help of a menacing defensive line, a talented group of linebackers and an athletic crew making up the secondary. These are the players who may not get the ink that quarterbacks, running backs or wide receivers get, but they are equally effective on the field—if not more.

And as national signing day approaches, colleges are excited about beefing up their respective recruiting classes with some of the nation's best defenders of the 2017 class.

Yesterday, we dropped our list of the Top 25 Offensive Players. Today, we look at the Top 25 Defensive Players.