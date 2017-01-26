National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 10 Athlete Prospects
After thorough study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits. We've already dropped the Top 25 Offensive and Top 25 Defensive Players. Today, we present the Top 10 Athletes.
In almost any instance, diversity is great. This sentiment certainly carries weight on the football field.
Players who are capable of contributing in multiple roles upgrade a team's roster. Individually, diversity also creates an array of avenues to early playing time in college.
We worked through a lengthy list of prospects who warrant the "athlete" label because of the open-ended nature of their destinations within a coaching staff's scheme. These are recruits who could finish their collegiate careers at different positions from where they started, and each one has the skill set to flourish with that fluidity.
Here's a breakdown of our top 10 in this category, including a peek at their recruiting status, attributes and noteworthy accomplishments.
10. Chadarius Townsend
Height/Weight: 6'0", 190 lbs
High School: Tanner (Tanner, Alabama)
Scout Ranking: No. 8 athlete; No. 142 overall
Enrolled at Alabama
Chadarius Townsend, who committed to Alabama over Auburn in June 2015, is a classic example of a community's most impressive athlete lining up at quarterback. Tanner High School counted on him to carry a large load each week, and he delivered with 1,481 rushing yards and 1,245 passing yards while accounting for 35 touchdowns in 2016, according to Justin Graves of the Decatur Daily.
Expect Townsend to remain an offensive force moving forward and eventually vie for a role similar to that of NFL-bound Crimson Tide receiver ArDarius Stewart—another extremely successful dual-threat high school quarterback. Townsend is spectacular in space, and that will be much easier to find if he's running routes rather than taking snaps under center.
His speed matches many of the SEC's finest playmakers, and he navigates through traffic with defender-shaking fluidity. Townsend is physically developed and fearless with the football, so if he can master fundamental details at receiver, early reps aren't out of the question.
If things don't translate well in the passing game, Alabama coaches may take a look at utilizing his skill set as a defensive back. His upside at safety is difficult to ignore.
1 Thing to Know
Townsend served as the central figure for the Tanner offense, which averaged 48.5 points per game over the past two seasons. The Rattlers reached 50 points in 12 contests during that stretch, and he accounted for 70 touchdowns.
9. Markquese Bell
Height/Weight: 6'2", 201 lbs
High School: Bridgeton (Bridgeton, New Jersey)
Scout Ranking: No. 24 safety; No. 238 overall
Enrolled at Maryland
Markquese Bell—widely recruited as a safety—made his presence count across the field at Bridgeton High School. He led the program in receiving (792 yards and 11 touchdowns) as a junior before becoming its rushing catalyst (885 yards and seven scores) this fall, per MaxPreps.
Defensively, few prospects possess his range in the back seven. Bell has the size to compete at outside linebacker but should begin college in a safety role, where his leaping ability and large wingspan help erase space in pass coverage.
He consistently sheds blocks while attempting to seal rushing lanes and finishes hits, wrapping up through the opponent's torso. Bell tallied 205 tackles at the prep level, capping his development with a career-best 76 tackles and two interceptions in 2016.
Maryland emerged as the victor in a recruiting race that also included fellow Big Ten programs Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers at different stages. He verbally committed while competing in the Under Armour All-America Game.
1 Thing to Know
Bell became a New Jersey state track and field champion as a sophomore, prevailing in the high jump. He provided a peek at the athleticism that makes him so intriguing in a football uniform, leaping 6 feet, 10 inches, according to the Press of Atlantic City.
8. Malcolm Askew
Height/Weight: 5'10½", 183 lbs
High School: McAdory (McCalla, Alabama)
Scout Ranking: No. 35 cornerback (outside top 300 overall)
Enrolled at Auburn
Malcolm Askew made a great impact on offense in high school, but college coaches have focused on his defensive potential for years. Georgia, Clemson and Ole Miss are among the programs that pursued him prior to his June commitment to Auburn.
He enrolled early and partook in Tigers practices ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Askew, who has experience at safety and cornerback, gained some acclimation while working alongside Auburn defensive backs.
He told Bleacher Report that cornerback is the spot that pushes him toward his highest ceiling and that some programs had broached the possibility of a future at receiver. Askew is a physical defender who doesn't hesitate once he diagnoses an offensive play call, and he can erupt for big gains off turnovers.
His football IQ is enhanced by experience orchestrating McAdory High School's attack at quarterback. Askew's senior season featured 1,774 total yards and 20 touchdowns accounted for, according to Josh Vitale of OANow.com.
1 Thing to Know
Askew was born less than 25 full weeks into his mother's pregnancy, per Wesley Sinor of AL.com. He weighed just two pounds, 10 ounces upon arrival and required an extensive hospital stay.
7. Connor Wedington
Height/Weight: 6'1", 193 lbs
High School: Sumner (Sumner, Washington)
Scout Ranking: No. 4 athlete; No. 77 overall
Uncommitted; Considering Baylor, Notre Dame, Stanford, UCLA and Washington
We really like Connor Wedington at cornerback, though his offensive promise is proven. He transitions seamlessly between ball-carrier and receiver, setting a career high in 2016 with 19.6 yards per catch and three touchdown receptions, per MaxPreps.
Wedington is a dangerous runner who clearly understands how to slash through seams as they develop downfield. He gained 2,961 yards on the ground as a high school upperclassman, rumbling for 41 scores and earning all-state honors at running back.
His defensive prowess (six interceptions since 2015) will depend on development as a tackler. He reads routes efficiently in coverage, sticks with shifty receivers and measures up well physically against most pass targets.
This prized Pacific Northwest product spent 10 months pledged to Washington but backed off in December. Wedington included the in-state Huskies as one of his five finalists, though Pac-12 foe Stanford is seen as a strong favorite to sign him.
1 Thing to Know
Wedington left defenders in his wake throughout a dominant senior campaign. He sprinted out of the gate with 13 touchdowns of 35 yards or more in each of Sumner High School's first eight games, according to Kevin Manning of the Puyallup Herald.
6. Brendon White
Height/Weight: 6'2", 200 lbs
High School: Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)
Scout Ranking: No. 11 athlete; No. 161 overall
Enrolled at Ohio State
We observed Brendon White compete as a receiver and safety during the 2016 camp circuit, leading us to lean toward defense as his ultimate destination. The Ohio State staff could be tempted to test his effectiveness at various positions. The Buckeye welcomed the newcomer to practice during preparation for the College Football Playoff, according to Bill Landis of Cleveland.com.
Outside linebacker is a compelling fit for White, whose powerful downhill running and lateral burst make him a key asset for attempts to contain running backs and tight ends in pass coverage. His frame will continue to develop in Columbus, and continued growth is key for sustained effectiveness against the run.
White is a weapon with the ball, so look for him to make momentum-shifting plays following fumble recoveries and interceptions (he picked off seven passes as a high school upperclassman, per MaxPreps). He also took snaps at quarterback, running back and receiver in 2016, compiling 1,861 yards and accounting for 25 touchdowns.
Ohio State secured White's commitment just days after it extend an offer midway through the 2015 season. He had previously earned opportunities at Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
1 Thing to Know
White is an Ohio State legacy player. His father, William White, lined up in the Buckeyes secondary before he was selected in the 1988 NFL draft.
The elder White spent 11 years in the league, making a Super Bowl appearance with the Atlanta Falcons.
5. Ambry Thomas
Height/Weight: 5'11½", 170 lbs
High School: Martin Luther King (Detroit)
Scout Ranking: No. 6 cornerback; No. 56 overall
Enrolled at Michigan
Ambry Thomas came up big at The Opening over the summer, delivering the most impressive two-way performance during showcase drills and seven-on-seven tournament action. He was a first-team all-tournament selection and maintained momentum throughout a senior season that ended with state championship glory.
Thomas spearheaded efforts for Michigan powerhouse Martin Luther King High School, serving as a mainstay at receiver and defensive back. He sealed a crucial league victory by returning an interception for a touchdown with one minute remaining against East English Village Preparatory Academy, per Branden Hunter of MichiganPreps.com.
Quality length allows him to tangle with larger receivers in pass coverage, and he attacks the football with authority when opposing quarterbacks test his reach. This attribute is also apparent on offense, where Thomas is already a rather nuanced receiver.
Jim Harbaugh may consider him a candidate to compete at cornerback or earn reps in the receivers rotation, giving the Wolverines head coach some roster flexibility with an elite local talent. Thomas committed in December, selecting Michigan from a group of suitors that included Big Ten rivals Michigan State and Penn State.
1 Thing to Know
Martin Luther King suffered a league title game loss to fellow dominant Detroit program Cass Technical High School, but Thomas was sensational in a showdown opposite 5-star receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who enrolled at Michigan this month.
Peoples-Jones picked up the win, along with 73 yards and a score on three receptions, per Jared Purcell of MLive.com, while Thomas torched defenders for 156 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Don't be surprised if they run routes together in Ann Arbor.
4. Greg Johnson
Height/Weight: 5'10", 180 lbs
High School: Augustus Hawkins (Los Angeles)
Scout Ranking: No. 6 athlete; No. 97 overall
Uncommitted; Considering Nebraska, Oregon and USC
One glimpse at Greg Johnson's high school stat sheet serves evidence of his ability to spark offensive efforts across the field. He accumulated 4,856 rushing yards, 1,242 passing yards and 1,236 receiving yards and accounted for 66 touchdowns during the past three seasons, according to MaxPreps.
Johnson surges downhill after gaining position and is well-equipped to handle duties at slot receiver or in the backfield. He's a big-play threat who can beat opponents deep, forcing defensive coordinators to account for that in coverage.
Of course, there's also a strong case to be made for him at cornerback, where Johnson displays the aggressiveness and ball skills to thrive. He tallied 193 tackles and 10 interceptions as a four-year varsity player.
Johnson's explosiveness and vision could tempt his collegiate coaching staff to thrust him into the mix for special teams reps as a kick returner. He is a high-level recruit in every phase of the game, and we like his chances to reach the field as a true freshman.
His recruitment took a turn in early December, as Johnson ended an 11-month commitment to Arizona. Another Pac-12 program may capitalize, as he visited Oregon over the weekend and is set to check out USC.
1 Thing to Know
Johnson led a star-studded Augustus F. Hawkins High School offense in yards from scrimmage (1,741) in 2016. That production outpaced teammates Joseph Lewis and Jalen Hall, who are 5-star receiver recruits in the 2017 and 2018 classes.
3. Salvon Ahmed
Height/Weight: 6'0", 186 lbs
High School: Juanita (Kirkland, Washington)
Scout Ranking: No. 15 athlete; No. 211 overall
Committed to Washington
Speed is the quality that vaults Salvon Ahmed into the upper echelon of 2017 athletes. He tied for the fastest 40-yard dash (4.32 seconds) at The Opening over the summer.
Ahmed also brings physicality to the field, matching elite athleticism with a willingness to dish out contact as a ball-carrier or defensive back. He projects most favorably on offense, where he can be a dual-threat playmaker out of the backfield.
Despite missing three games as a senior, Ahmed gained more than 1,200 yards and scored 13 touchdowns on the ground, according to John William Howard of the Kirkland Reporter. Past performances in the passing game (737 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches as an underclassman, per MaxPreps) indicate he can also do damage on downfield routes.
His commitment was crucial for Washington, which held off alternative suitors such as Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and USC for this in-state priority. Expect Ahmed to make an immediate impact, carving out a role in Seattle as the Huskies attempt to repeat as Pac-12 champs.
1 Thing to Know
Ahmed returned from injury early in the season and ran like a man possessed the rest of the way. He rushed for at least 130 yards in each of Juanita High School's final six games, twice surpassing 200 yards while scoring 13 touchdowns during that stretch.
2. J.K. Dobbins
Height/Weight: 5'9½", 199 lbs
High School: La Grange (La Grange, Texas)
Scout Ranking: No. 3 athlete; No. 67 overall
Enrolled at Ohio State
J.K. Dobbins is a playmaker you want to find for big gains all over the field, and he's capable of filling roles in a variety of offensive schemes. That versatility should fit in well at H-back in Columbus.
It's a spot in which 2017 NFL draft prospect Curtis Samuel (771 rushing yards, 856 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns) flourished this season. Dobbins' height could impact his ability to beat defensive backs for contested passes, but he is a tenacious runner whose strong trunk makes for a difficult open-field tackle.
Dobbins suffered a broken right fibula at the start of his senior season, and he missed the rest of the year. He's now on campus, however, and will be able to work his way back while surrounded by a top-tier training staff.
Dobbins, who pledged to Ohio State over several Lone Star State options in March, rushed for 2,291 yards and 29 touchdowns, per MaxPreps, during a breakout junior campaign. He should have time to develop as a complete weapon while competing for backfield touches alongside the Buckeyes' Mike Weber and Antonio Williams.
1 Thing to Know
Dobbins earned the Nike Football Rating national championship over the summer. He excelled in combine-like testing, racking up a cumulative score of 146.76 with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, 4.09-second 20-yard shuttle, 42-foot power ball toss and 43.1-inch vertical jump.
Ohio State fans were delighted when Dobbins received the trophy from former Buckeyes star Ezekiel Elliott.
1. DeAngelo Gibbs
Height/Weight: 6'2", 204 lbs
High School: Grayson (Loganville, Georgia)
Scout Ranking: No. 1 athlete; No. 25 overall
Enrolled at Georgia
DeAngelo Gibbs landed atop this group as a unanimous No. 1 selection among B/R analysts. He was the lone prospect on our list who warranted 5-star consideration on both sides of the ball.
Gibbs' quickness is enhanced by long strides, which allow him to cover ground in a hurry, and his upper-body length helps interrupt passing lanes on a regular basis. His combination of range, decisiveness and physicality at the point of attack makes safety an ideal landing spot.
Still, it's important to note the potential he would provide for a Georgia passing attack that is aiming to elevate its supporting cast around lauded rising sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason. The Bulldogs' young passer could quickly benefit if Gibbs transitions to full-time receiver duties.
Gibbs committed to Georgia during the Under Armour All-America Game, selecting his in-state squad over other finalists Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Tennessee. If he lines up at safety alongside fellow early enrollee Richard LeCounte, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better incoming tandem in college football.
1 Thing to Know
Gibbs comes from a football-rich family. Uncles Jake Reed (receiver) and Dale Carter (cornerback) spent a dozen years apiece in the NFL, while cousin Nigel Warrior (safety) was a 4-star member of Tennessee's 2016 recruiting class.
All player ratings and information courtesy of Scout.
