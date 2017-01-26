National Signing Day 2017: Ranking the Top 10 Athlete Prospects

1 of 11

DeAngelo Gibbs, already enrolled at Georgia, shows star potential at multiple positions. Credit: Scout.com

After thorough study, camp evaluation and internal discussion using our specific scoring criteria, Bleacher Report recruiting analysts Damon Sayles, Sanjay Kirpalani and Tyler Donohue graded and ranked the top prospects in the 2017 recruiting class and provided in-depth analysis. As national signing day nears, Bleacher Report offers a breakdown of the best college football recruits. We've already dropped the Top 25 Offensive and Top 25 Defensive Players. Today, we present the Top 10 Athletes.



In almost any instance, diversity is great. This sentiment certainly carries weight on the football field.

Players who are capable of contributing in multiple roles upgrade a team's roster. Individually, diversity also creates an array of avenues to early playing time in college.

We worked through a lengthy list of prospects who warrant the "athlete" label because of the open-ended nature of their destinations within a coaching staff's scheme. These are recruits who could finish their collegiate careers at different positions from where they started, and each one has the skill set to flourish with that fluidity.

Here's a breakdown of our top 10 in this category, including a peek at their recruiting status, attributes and noteworthy accomplishments.