2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Predictions Entering April

Kendall Warner/Associated Press

Spring signifies renewal. For the NFL, the changing of the season brings a fresh crop of incoming talent courtesy of the draft.

This year's event will be held from April 28 to 30 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Now less than a month away from teams going on the clock to define their respective futures, the approach to projections change.

All-star festivities and the NFL combine brought different viewpoints on how teams are looking at the available prospects. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department of Brandon Thorn, Brent Sobleski, Cory Giddings, Derrik Klassen and Nate Tice pieced together what they believe will happen when the draft opens for business later this month.

Two important factors must be considered for this particular mock draft:

This projection doesn't include trades, thus certain players may slide further down the board than expected based on current slotting. Pairings are primarily based on what B/R's Scouting Department feels each team will do, not necessarily where the scouts believe each should be drafted based on grade.

In a suspect class with no clear-cut front-runner for the top overall talent, this latest four-round edition starts with a bang since two of the biggest boom-or-bust prospects in the class can be found among the first three selections.