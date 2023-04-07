2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Rankings as Draft NearsApril 7, 2023
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Rankings as Draft Nears
The 2023 NFL draft is less than three weeks away, but evaluations remain ongoing—both for teams and Bleacher Report's Scouting Department.
With the pro-day circuit complete, attention turns to private workouts as prospects crisscross the country to visit organizations or vice versa. Even this late in the process, information gathering remains vital to a team's final decision.
The same applies when piecing together a draft board. Everything hasn't fallen into place quite yet. Scouts still want to get a final look at some prospects, particularly after a strong or weak workout.
B/R's scouting department continues to watch film to get the best possible grasp on the incoming class for the site's latest rankings, with the penultimate effort being pieced together by its group of evaluators.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, and his work can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.
Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5
5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7
5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's
Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and S's
Top 225 Prospects
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the scouts.
1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)
3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)
5. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)
6. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.6)
7. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (8.5)
8. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (8.5)
9. Peter Skoronski, IOL, Northwestern (8.4)
10. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.4)
11. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.4)
12. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (8.3)
13. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (8.3)
14. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.3)
15. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (8.3)
16. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.2)
17. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (8.2)
18. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (8.1)
19. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (8.1)
20. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (8.0)
21. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (8.0)
22. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (7.9)
23. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (7.9)
24. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (7.9)
25. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
26. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.8)
27. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.8)
28. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.8)
29. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (7.8)
30. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)
31. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (7.7)
32. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (7.7)
33. Christopher Smith, S Georgia (7.7)
34. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.7)
35. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.7)
36. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech (7.7)
37. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (7.6)
38. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (7.6)
39. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh (7.6)
40. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.6)
41. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU (7.6)
42. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.6)
43. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.6)
44. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.6)
45. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (7.5)
46. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.5)
47. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.5)
48. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.5)
49. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (7.5)
50. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.5)
51. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.5)
52. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge, USC (7.5)
53. Matthew Bergeron, IOL, Syracuse (7.5)
54. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.4)
55. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.4)
56. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
57. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
58. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)
59. Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin (7.4)
60. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (7.4)
61. Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.4)
62. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.4)
63. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.3)
64. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)
65. Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion (7.3)
66. Zach Harrison, DL, Ohio State (7.3)
67. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.2)
68. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin (7.2)
69. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati (7.2)
70. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.2)
71. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.2)
72. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.2)
73. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (7.2)
74. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (7.2)
75. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.1)
76. Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss (7.1)
77. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (7.1)
78. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (7.1)
79. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.1)
80. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)
81. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (7.0)
82. Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee (7.0)
83. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.0)
84. Chandler Zavala, IOL, North Carolina State (7.0)
85. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (7.0)
86. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
87. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (7.0)
88. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (6.9)
89. DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan (6.9)
90. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (6.9)
91. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (6.9)
92. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU (6.9)
93. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (6.9)
94. JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)
95. Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (6.9)
96. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (6.9)
97. Moro Ojomo, DL, Texas (6.9)
98. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.9)
99. Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (6.9)
100. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State (6.8)
101. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma (6.8)
102. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (6.8)
103. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (6.8)
104. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (6.8)
105. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (6.8)
106. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6.8)
107. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6.8)
108. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia (6.8)
109. K.J. Henry, Edge, Clemson (6.8)
110. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.7)
111. Ricky Stromberg, IOL, Arkansas (6.7)
112. Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (6.7)
113. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.7)
114. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.7)
115. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (6.7)
116. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford (6.7)
117. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6.7)
118. Luke Wypler, IOL, Ohio State (6.6)
119. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (6.6)
120. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.6)
121. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (6.6)
122. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri (6.6)
123. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.6)
124. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (6.6)
125. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (6.5)
126. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.5)
127. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (6.5)
128. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
129. Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.5)
130. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas (6.5)
131. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (6.5)
132. Chase Brown, RB, Illinois (6.5)
133. Viliami Fehoko, Edge, San Jose State (6.5)
134. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
135. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (6.4)
136. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green (6.4)
137. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan (6.4)
138. Alex Forsyth, IOL, Oregon (6.4)
139. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati (6.4)
140. Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland (6.4)
141. Deneric Prince, RB, Tulsa (6.4)
142. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.4)
143. Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion (6.4)
144. Jerrod Clark, DL, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
145. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (6.4)
146. Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pittsburgh (6.3)
147. Sidy Sow, IOL, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
148. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (6.3)
149. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (6.3)
150. Kendre Miller, RB, TCU (6.3)
151. Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State (6.3)
152. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.3)
153. DJ Johnson, Edge, Oregon (6.2)
154. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.2)
155. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (6.2)
156. Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State (6.2)
157. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.2)
158. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.2)
159. Parker Washington, WR, Penn State (6.2)
160. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA (6.2)
161. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU (6.1)
162. Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (6.1)
163. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane (6.1)
164. Tank Dell, WR, Houston (6.1)
165. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston (6.1)
166. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.1)
167. Kenderick Duncan, S, Louisville (6.1)
168. Ochaun Mathis, Edge, Nebraska (6.1)
169. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson (6.1)
170. Carter Warren, OT, Pittsburgh (6.1)
171. Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern (6.0)
172. Ali Gaye, Edge, LSU (6.0)
173. Payne Durham, TE, Purdue (6.0)
174. Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina (6.0)
175. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC (6.0)
176. Kei'Trel Clark, CB, Louisville (5.9)
177. Nick Broeker, IOL, Ole Miss (5.9)
178. Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State (5.9)
179. Latavious Brini, S, Arkansas (5.9)
180. Yasir Abdullah, Edge, Louisville (5.9)
181. Jacob Copeland, WR, Maryland (5.9)
182. Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh (5.9)
183. Jalen Redmond, DL, Oklahoma (5.9)
184. Braeden Daniels, IOL, Utah (5.9)
185. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (5.9)
186. Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (5.9)
187. Anfernee Orji, LB, Vanderbilt (5.9)
188. Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State (5.9)
189. Daniel Scott, S, California (5.9)
190. Jose Ramirez, Edge, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
191. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (5.8)
192. Jake Bobo, WR, UCLA (5.8)
193. Mikel Jones, LB, Syracuse (5.8)
194. BJ Thompson, Edge, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
195. Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton (5.8)
196. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (5.8)
197. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville (5.7)
198. Mitchell Tinsley, WR Penn State (5.7)
199. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana (5.7)
200. Travis Vokolek, TE, Nebraska (5.7)
201. Brodric Martin, DL, Western Kentucky (5.7)
202. SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
203. Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia (5.6)
204. Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah (5.6)
205. Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati (5.6)
206. Dee Winters, LB, TCU (5.6)
207. Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State (5.6)
208. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida (5.6)
209. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa (5.6)
210. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (5.6)
211. Daniel Barker, TE, Michigan State (5.6)
212. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (5.5)
213. Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina (5.5)
214. Bumper Pool, LB, Arkansas (5.5)
215. Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson (5.5)
216. McClendon Curtis, IOL, Chattanooga (5.5)
217. Travis Dye, RB, USC (5.5)
218. Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (5.5)
219. Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue (5.5)
220. YaYa Diaby, Edge, Louisville (5.4)
221. Derius Davis, WR, TCU (5.4)
222. Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia (5.4)
223. Thomas Incoom, Edge, Central Michigan (5.4)
224. Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty (5.4)
225. Tavion Thomas, RB, Utah (5.4)
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: C.J. Stroud
Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
Most Pro-Ready: C.J. Stroud
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.6)
2. Anthony Richardson, Florida (8.5)
3. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.2)
4. Will Levis, Kentucky (7.9)
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.0)
6. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.4)
7. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6.3)
8. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (6.2)
9. Clayton Tune, Houston (6.1)
10. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (5.5)
11. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue (5.5)
Explain the Grade: Tanner McKee
A massive drop-off exists after the class' top-four quarterbacks, which makes sorting out QB5 a bit of a "pick your flavor" situation.
In this instance, Stanford's Tanner McKee presents the clearest path to being a competent backup with starter upside. McKee has the requisite size (6'6", 231 lbs), arm strength, pocket presence and decision-making skills to, at minimum, hang as a high-end backup.
Best of all, McKee shows a great understanding of how to throw receivers open, such as throwing away from the leverage of defenders or to spots where only his guys have a shot to catch it.
Of course, McKee's complete lack of mobility places a ceiling on his game in today's NFL, but he's got enough of the rest to carve out a career similar to Jacoby Brissett's.
Running Backs
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
Best Vision: Bijan Robinson
Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (7.7)
3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.6)
4. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.6)
5. Zach Evans, Ole Miss (7.1)
6. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (7.1)
7. Roschon Johnson, Texas (6.9)
8. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)
9. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.8)
10. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (6.6)
11. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.5)
12. Chase Brown, Illinois (6.5)
13. Deneric Prince, Tulsa (6.4)
14. Kendre Miller, TCU (6.3)
15. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.2)
16. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)
17. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.1)
18. Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (6.0)
19. Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (5.9)
20. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (5.9)
21. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.9)
22. Travis Dye, USC (5.5)
23. Tavion Thomas, Utah (5.4)
Explain the Grade: Zach Evans
Zach Evans received a considerable bump into the Top 100 from No. 115. Upon a revisit of his film, he looked to be a tougher and more explosive downhill runner than initially perceived.
The 5'11", 202-pound ball-carrier has a solid frame and plays with all of his weight behind his pads without sacrificing much mobility. Additionally, Evans showed some of the best vision in this class for stretches and displayed the kind of decisiveness a team wants from its lead back.
Evans' long speed and pass-catching skills hold him back a little, but he's a tough, smart runner with an NFL build.
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Most Pro-Ready: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
1. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.4)
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (8.3)
3. Jordan Addison, USC (7.9)
4. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.5)
5. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.4)
6. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.4)
7. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)
8. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.2)
9. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (7.2)
10. Jayden Reed, Michigan State (7.0)
11. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (7.0)
12. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6.9)
13. Puka Nacua, BYU (6.9)
14. Marvin Mims, Oklahoma (6.8)
15. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (6.8)
16. Trey Palmer, Nebraska (6.7)
17. Michael Wilson, Stanford (6.7)
18. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.7)
19. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6.6)
20. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.4)
21. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.3)
22. Parker Washington, Penn State (6.2)
23. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.1)
24. Tank Dell, Houston (6.1)
25. Jacob Copeland, Maryland (5.9)
26. Jake Bobo, UCLA (5.8)
27. Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (5.8)
28. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (5.7)
29. Tre Tucker, Cincinnati (5.6)
30. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State (5.6)
31. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (5.5)
32. Derius Davis, TCU (5.4)
33. Demario Douglas, Liberty (5.4)
Explain the Grade: Cedric Tillman
As the draft cycle continues, a growing appreciation of Cedric Tillman's game is materializing. Tennessee's pared-down offense and limited route tree make Tillman's projection a little sketchy, but he has all the traits of a legit starting outside receiver.
At 6'3" and 213 pounds, he is an electric athlete who shows the explosiveness, strength and flexibility to be a high-level route-runner and yards-after-catch creator.
While not a true burner, Tilman does have enough long speed to threaten a vertical route tree and occasionally pull off some explosive plays as a ball-carrier. On top of that, he has the skills to be a ball-winner in the air.
This son of a former NFL wide receiver (also Cedric Tillman) could be a problem for defenses sooner than later.
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
Best Blocker: Darnell Washington
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)
3. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.8)
4. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.6)
5. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.5)
6. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.2)
7. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (6.9)
8. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.5)
9. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (6.4)
10. Davis Allen, Clemson (6.1)
11. Payne Durham, Purdue (6.0)
12. Travis Vokolek, Nebraska (5.7)
13. Daniel Barker, Michigan State (5.6)
Explain the Grade: Luke Schoonmaker
Luke Schoonmaker's grade hasn't changed recently, but he deserves some attention. After the class' top two tiers at tight end, he's the next-best option.
Though an older prospect at 24, Schoonmaker brings great athletic ability and blocking chops.
The fifth-year senior functions very well as a field-stretcher, both vertically and horizontally, and flashes wonderful change-of-direction skills. Schoonmaker works hard as a run-blocker, too, and shows the ability to handle in-line assignments.
He's still a clunky route-runner and needs to work on his play strength as a pass-catcher, but his tools could make him a useful TE2 who could bloom into something more down the line.
Offensive Tackles
Best Run-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Best Pass-Blocker: Darnell Wright
Best Zone-Blocker: Paris Johnson Jr.
Most Pro-Ready: Darnell Wright
Most Versatile: Paris Johnson Jr.
1. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (8.2)
2. Broderick Jones, Georgia (8.1)
3. Darnell Wright, Tennessee (8.0)
4. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (7.8)
5. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.6)
6. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (7.3)
7. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.1)
8. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6.8)
9. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (6.7)
10. Carter Warren, Pittsburgh (6.1)
11. Blake Freeland, BYU (5.8)
12. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (5.8)
13. Trevor Reid, Louisville (5.7)
14. Warren McClendon, Georgia (5.4)
Explain the Grade: Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones started 19 games at left tackle for the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Despite only starting for one full season, the early entrant shows plus-size (6'5", 311 lbs), athletic ability, power and a physical demeanor on film.
He's still rough around the edges regarding technique and could have benefited from another season on campus, but his relative inexperience and youth, 21, are also part of his appeal considering the highs that pop off his tape.
Jones also improved as the year progressed and became a first-team All-SEC selection.
With starter-level traits and a long runway to get better, Jones could easily become the first offensive lineman drafted in this year's class, even if he's due to take some lumps early in his career compared to a couple of other top-rated tackles from this group.
Interior Offensive Linemen
Best Run-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Pass-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Zone-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Most Pro-Ready: Peter Skoronski
Most Versatile: Peter Skoronski
1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.4)
2. Steve Avila, TCU (7.6)
3. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.5)
4. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)
5. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.5)
6. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
7. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (7.4)
8. Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State (7.0)
9. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (6.8)
10. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (6.7)
11. Luke Wypler, Ohio State (6.6)
12. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.6)
13. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)
14. Alex Forsyth, Oregon (6.4)
15. Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
16. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.0)
17. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (5.9)
18. Braeden Daniels, Utah (5.9)
19. McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (5.5)
Explain the Grade: John Michael Schmitz
"JMS" is a three-year starter at center with readymade size (6'4", 301 lbs), play strength and run-blocking skills coming from a multiple run scheme at Minnesota that incorporated a little of everything into its offense.
Schmitz's strength also carries into his anchoring ability in pass protection. Plus, he has the processing skills to orchestrate an offense during the pre-snap phase.
The first-team All-American isn't the most fluid athlete and will get overextended at times due to average body control, but he presents a high floor as an early starter who should be able to carve out a multiple-contract career.
Defensive Linemen
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
Best Pass-Rusher: Calijah Kancey
Best Run-Stopper: Jalen Carter
Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.5)
2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.3)
3. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (8.1)
4. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (7.6)
5. Siaki Ika, Baylor (7.5)
6. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (7.4)
7. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.3)
8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.3)
9. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (7.2)
10. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.2)
11. Colby Wooden, Auburn (6.9)
12. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (6.9)
13. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.9)
14. Moro Ojomo, Texas (6.9)
15. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6.8)
16. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)
17. Byron Young, Alabama (6.6)
18. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.5)
19. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (6.5)
20. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (6.4)
21. Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
22. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma (5.9)
23. Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky (5.7)
Explain the Grade: Keeanu Benton
At Wisconsin, Keeanu Benton primarily played as a 0- or 1-technique (over center). His ability to take on blocks, absorb contact and be a space-eater in the middle of the defensive line shines through as a result. But he wasn't really able to showcase his pass-rush skills until the Senior Bowl.
In Mobile, Alabama, Benton was granted an opportunity to line up as a 3-technique and proved to be more versatile than what he showed in college. Of course, he was still stout against the run. But he also displayed a wider pass-rush arsenal, most notably with a club-by move that gave a lot of offensive linemen trouble.
For that specific reason, the former Badger has been gaining steam. Benton is now in the late-second to early-third-round discussion.
Edge-Rushers
Best Speed-Rusher: Will McDonald IV
Best Power-Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
Most Versatile: Myles Murphy
1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)
2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)
3. Nolan Smith, Georgia (8.3)
4. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (8.0)
5. BJ Ojulari, LSU (7.9)
6. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.7)
7. Keion White, Georgia Tech (7.7)
8. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.5)
9. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
10. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)
11. Andre Carter II, Army (7.4)
12. Derick Hall, Auburn (7.2)
13. Byron Young, Tennessee (7.0)
14. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (6.9)
15. K.J. Henry, Clemson (6.8)
16. Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State (6.5)
17. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.3)
18. DJ Johnson, Oregon (6.2)
19. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.2)
20. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)
21. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.0)
22. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville (5.9)
23. Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
24. BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
25. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (5.6)
26. YaYa Diaby, Louisville (5.4)
27. Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan (5.4)
Explain the Grade: Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness is one of the class' most interesting edge prospects because he didn't start a single game in college yet will likely still be a first-round pick. He has great size at 6'5" and 272 pounds and is arguably the best bull-rusher in this draft. However, the former interior defender does need to expand his pass-rush arsenal since he didn't show that he can win with finesse and technique.
Against the run, Van Ness' physical dominance is apparent as well. His strength and use of hands allow him to stand up offensive tackles, gain a leverage advantage and become difficult to move at the point of attack.
The Iowa product's lack of lateral movement on film is worrisome, though Van Ness seemingly put that concern to rest with a 4.32-second short shuttle time and a 7.02-second three-cone at the NFL Scouting Combine. He may lack experience entering the professional ranks, but his traits are impressive, and any defensive line coach should be more than happy to mold his skill set.
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best Run-Stopper: Jack Campbell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Drew Sanders
1. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.8)
2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.7)
3. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (7.6)
4. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.2)
5. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.1)
6. Daiyan Henley, Washington State (7.0)
7. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)
8. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)
9. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)
10. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (6.2)
11. Dorian Williams, Tulane (6.1)
12. Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt (5.9)
13. Mikel Jones, Syracuse (5.8)
14. Cam Jones, Indiana (5.7)
15. SirVocea Dennis,Pittsburgh (5.6)
16. Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (5.6)
17. Dee Winters, TCU (5.6)
18. Ventrell Miller, Florida (5.6)
19. Bumper Pool, Arkansas (5.5)
Explain the Grade: Ivan Pace Jr.
Ivan Pace Jr.'s skill set resembles Micah Parsons' without Parsons' size. The latter is just over 6'3" and about 250 pounds, while the former is under 5'11" and roughly 230 pounds.
Pace is excellent at blitzing with an impressive pass-rush arsenal for an off-ball linebacker. Running backs don't stand a chance when blocking him in pass protection, and he's shown the ability to defeat offensive linemen.
At the combine, the unanimous All-American spoke about his mentality when taking on guards, saying he likes to run through their faces. His mindset will get any defensive coordinator and/or linebackers coach excited, but his actual scheme fit is a big question mark.
Pace isn't great at taking on blocks against the run and isn't particularly good in coverage. The reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year is too small to make the switch to full-time edge-rusher. Cincinnati had him rush the passer on most passing downs, so he needs to play in a system with a creative play-caller who sends him on blitzes often.
Cornerbacks
Best in Man Coverage: Devon Witherspoon
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Joey Porter Jr.
1. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (8.5)
2. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.4)
3. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (8.3)
4. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
5. Deonte Banks, Maryland (7.6)
6. Cam Smith, South Carolina (7.5)
7. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
8. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)
9. Julius Brents, Kansas State (7.2)
10. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (7.1)
11. DJ Turner II, Michigan (6.9)
12. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)
13. Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State (6.8)
14. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.8)
15. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
16. Mekhi Garner, LSU (6.4)
17. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (6.4)
18. Eli Ricks, Alabama (6.4)
19. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)
20. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (6.1)
21. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern (6.0)
22. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (5.9)
23. Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (5.5)
Explain the Grade: Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez is an explosive cornerback with good size (6'1", 197 lbs) and length (32-inch arms). He's a relatively fluid athlete with very good top-end speed to run with wide receivers.
The first-team All-Pac-12 performer showed the versatility to play from multiple alignments along with the physicality needed in press and the run game. He brings top-notch ball skills that led to four interceptions this past season.
Concerns with his game center on change-of-direction movement, which is always a little more difficult for bigger corners, and how Gonzalez's physicality will transition to the next level since he can get rather grabby when working down the field.
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
Most Versatile: Brian Branch
1. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)
2. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (7.7)
3. Christopher Smith, S Georgia (7.7)
4. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)
5. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
6. JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)
7. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.7)
8. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.6)
9. Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.5)
10. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
11. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.3)
12. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.2)
13. Kenderick Duncan, S, Louisville (6.1)
14. Latavious Brini, S, Arkansas (5.9)
15. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (5.9)
16. Daniel Scott, S, California (5.9)
17. Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State (5.6)
18. Kaevon Merriweather, S, Iowa (5.6)
19. Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State (5.5)
Explain the Grade: Sydney Brown
Sydney Brown is an active safety who tested extremely well at the combine with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical and 10'10" broad jump.
As a very good straight-line player, Brown shows his speed most when playing the run game. He does a very good job of closing space and taking away the ball-carriers' angles.
While the first-team All-Big Ten performer is an active player versus the run, he has been able to hold his own in coverage, especially when matched up against some bigger tight ends.
With Brown's speed and physicality, he will be able to stick around on special teams while looking to compete for a role on defense.