2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Rankings as Draft Nears

0 of 12

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL draft is less than three weeks away, but evaluations remain ongoing—both for teams and Bleacher Report's Scouting Department.

With the pro-day circuit complete, attention turns to private workouts as prospects crisscross the country to visit organizations or vice versa. Even this late in the process, information gathering remains vital to a team's final decision.

The same applies when piecing together a draft board. Everything hasn't fallen into place quite yet. Scouts still want to get a final look at some prospects, particularly after a strong or weak workout.

B/R's scouting department continues to watch film to get the best possible grasp on the incoming class for the site's latest rankings, with the penultimate effort being pieced together by its group of evaluators.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, and his work can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the director of player personnel at UCF.

Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent is an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and S's