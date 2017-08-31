College Football Picks: Week 1 Predictions for Every Game

9 of 11

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 1 Alabama, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: Florida State beat Alabama 21-14 in September 2007.

In a battle of elite defensive lines, the running game will be essential. That advantage goes to Alabama, which has a superior blocking unit compared to Florida State. The 'Noles, though, will hang with the Crimson Tide down to the final whistle.

Prediction: Alabama 27, Florida State 20

Abilene Christian at New Mexico, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

New Mexico's triple-option attack has an experienced quarterback as well as one explosive and one efficient short-yardage runner. That collection of talent will be lethal against Abilene Christian, which mustered a 2-9 record last year.

Prediction: New Mexico 43, Abilene Christian 10

Arkansas State at Nebraska, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: Nebraska beat Arkansas State 42-13 in September 2012.

Tanner Lee will officially assume the starting duties for Nebraska, but expectations must be tempered for the Tulane transfer. The Cornhuskers are rebuilding the skill positions, and Arkansas State has a defense capable of sticking too close for comfort. It may be an unnerving fourth quarter for Nebraska.

Prediction: Nebraska 27, Arkansas State 16

Jackson State at TCU, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Kenny Hill, king of the September Heisman, has the weapons necessary—as long as they stop dropping the ball—to unleash fury on Jackson State. The FCS program finished 3-8 in 2016, allowing 63 points in an early loss to UNLV. Hill will throw for 400-plus yards in a blowout.

Prediction: TCU 58, Jackson State 9

Northern Iowa at Iowa State, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: Northern Iowa beat Iowa State 25-20 last September.

What a difference one year makes. Matt Campbell's debut at Iowa State did not go as planned as the Cyclones fell to Northern Iowa. The Panthers are a top-tier FCS school, but that's not supposed to happen. A healthy Jacob Park will help Iowa State push the upset further out of memory.

Prediction: Iowa State 30, Northern Iowa 17

Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: Vanderbilt beat Middle Tennessee 47-24 last September.

Brent Stockstill and Richie James highlight a formidable Middle Tennessee offense. However, the Blue Raiders couldn't stop anyone on the ground in 2016, and the most disruptive players on the defensive front are all gone. That's not an encouraging notion with Ralph Webb, Khari Blasingame and Vandy coming to town.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 31, Middle Tennessee 27

Grambling at Tulane, 8 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Tulane returns most of its defense, and that should come in handy. Grambling State boasts an FBS-caliber quarterback in Devante Kincade, who transferred from Ole Miss and guided the Tigers to a 12-1 campaign last season. The Green Wave will need a late touchdown to put away Kincade and Co.

Prediction: Tulane 30, Grambling 20

Southern Utah at Oregon, 8:15 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Willie Taggart will bring a more diverse offense to Autzen Stadium. Tethered with a healthy offensive line and a motivated backfield, Oregon is destined to hang some crooked numbers on the scoreboard. The Ducks win easily.

Prediction: Oregon 54, Southern Utah 13

UC Davis at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Replacing a program legend like Donnel Pumphrey isn't supposed to be easy. Nevertheless, San Diego State has Rashaad Penny and Juwan Washington, who combined for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. They'll run effectively behind a rebuilt offensive line.

Prediction: San Diego State 44, UC Davis 14

Howard at UNLV, 9 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Positive: UNLV returns nearly the entire offense. Negative: The defense is plugging in new starters all over the field. In an outing against Howard, an FCS school that trudged to 2-9 last season, the positive side will take center stage for 60 minutes. UNLV can deal with the defense later.

Prediction: UNLV 50, Howard 7

BYU (1-0) vs. No. 13 LSU, 9:30 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

BYU only scored 20 points in a victory over Portland State. The Cougars' execution must improve in a hurry, considering LSU surrendered only 15.8 points per game in 2016 and should feature a defense of similar quality. BYU has a solid defense, but the gap between the offenses will be too much to overcome.

Prediction: LSU 27, BYU 13

Incarnate Word at Fresno State, 10 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Jeff Tedford is back on the headset. The former Cal coach will attempt to revamp a reeling program just four years removed from an 11-2 season. There will be growing pains in 2017, but at least the Bulldogs will start with a victory and an encouraging day from Chason Virgil.

Prediction: Fresno State 37, Incarnate Word 10

Montana State at No. 24 Washington State, 10:30 p.m. ET

Last meeting: Washington State beat Montana State 23-22 in September 2010.

Washington State has never won a regular-season opener during the Mike Leach era, including consecutive losses to FCS schools. Streaks are meant to be broken, right? Luke Falk won't let his senior campaign begin with another negative result.

Prediction: Washington State 44, Montana State 16

Northern Arizona at Arizona, 11 p.m. ET

Last meeting: Arizona beat Northern Arizona 77-13 in September 2015.

Trouble is brewing in Tucson, but Rich Rodriguez's future won't be questioned for a few weeks yet. Late Saturday night, Brandon Dawkins will shred Northern Arizona on the ground. Although the defense won't be dominant, the outcome will never be in doubt.

Prediction: Arizona 45, Northern Arizona 20

Western Carolina at Hawaii (1-0), 11:59 p.m. ET

Last meeting: This is their first meeting.

Fresh off a fourth-quarter comeback, Hawaii will welcome Western Carolina to paradise. How will the Catamounts respond to such a long flight and weird kickoff time? Our guess is not well despite having experience on both sides of the football.

Prediction: Hawaii 41, Western Carolina 13