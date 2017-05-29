Ranking the Best College Football Coaches Since 2000

10 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Legacy

When he arrived at LSU in 2000, Nick Saban had a solid, if unspectacular, resume in six seasons as a college head coach at Toledo and Michigan State: 43-26-1, and no 10-win seasons and a tie for one league championship.

However, what he has accomplished since has established him as the best college coach in America, well worth the $11 million salary he'll receive from Alabama this year.

With five national championships and eight SEC titles, there's no questioning Saban's status at the top of the college coaching hierarchy.

At LSU, he broke through with a 10-win season and SEC championship in 2001, but he was just getting started. In 2003, the Tigers went 13-1, defeated Oklahoma in the BCS National Championship Game and claimed a national title along with Southern California, which was ranked No. 1 by the Associated Press.

A year later, Saban jumped to the NFL for a two-year stint coaching the Miami Dolphins, where he suffered his only losing season as a head coach. But Alabama—which had wandered in college football's wilderness, going through four head coaches since its last national title in 1992—lured him back to the college game.

It was a brilliant hire. The Crimson Tide won 12 games in 2008, his second season, and followed that with a 14-0 record in 2009, capping the season with a BCS National Championship Game win over Texas. The Tide followed that with consecutive national titles in 2011 and 2012, and only Auburn's infamous "Kick Six" play prevented the Tide from playing for another title in 2013.

Alabama held off Clemson 45-40 to win the 2015 national title and fell to the Tigers 35-31 in a classic title rematch in January. Regardless, Saban stands alone as the nation's best college football coach with a 142-35 record since 2000.

Defining moment

Alabama is one of the nation's most storied programs, but the Crimson Tide fell on hard times following a national title in 1992 and Gene Stallings' subsequent retirement in 1996.

Over the next decade, Alabama had four losing seasons, a pair of NCAA probations and four head coaches. The Tide needed a savior, and that was Saban.

Following his arrival in 2008, Saban quickly restored the roar in Tuscaloosa. He led the Tide to the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, where they outlasted Texas 37-21, finishing off a perfect 14-0 season. It was official: Alabama was back among college football's biggest powers. And Saban was only just getting started.

Why he's here

There's no questioning that Saban is the gold standard among current college football coaches.

His driven, never-satisfied nature has brought Alabama back to national prominence, and his five national championship rings are two more than any coach working today.

It's impossible to argue that anyone but Saban is the nation's best college football coach, and he has positioned himself to be among the game's all-time greats.