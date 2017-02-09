CFB Future 100: Top 30 Defensive Players in Class of 2017
College football may be losing a slew of stars to the NFL, like every year, but the great thing about the college game is it paves the way for more elite talents to come in.
This year is no different, as the sport features one of the best defensive classes in recent memory. It's one that appears dominated by defensive backs on paper from a depth standpoint. But it's the big men who lead the way.
UCLA signee Jaelan Phillips, Florida State defensive tackle commit Marvin Wilson and Ohio State's Chase Young are just a few of the trench warriors who could step in at their respective schools, play right away and begin their legacies at an early age.
Taking into consideration overall talent, instant-impact capability and ceilings, here are the top 30 defensive prospects in the Class of 2017.
Let's take a look at who has the potential to be the next big things on the defensive side of the ball once the season kicks off in September.
30. Jordan Anthony
Height/Weight: 6'1", 226 pounds
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
One of the jewels of linebackers coach Chris Partridge's recruiting efforts for Big Blue is Jordan Anthony—from loaded Florida powerhouse IMG Academy—who should team with Drew Singleton to provide versatility to a Wolverines linebacking corps that is shaping to be elite.
Anthony has the body type that can hold 230 to 240 pounds and the athleticism to play inside the box or range from sideline to sideline. Though Michigan fell short on Willie Gay, who stayed home to play for Mississippi State, this was a strong linebacker class.
Anthony was a two-way player who excelled at running back, which lends itself to the belief that he has the athleticism to play right away.
What They're Saying
Though he was a two-way star, Anthony's best upside is on defense, where 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong sees him as a player who could help right away.
"You see Anthony do all the things [IMG head coach Kevin] Wright talked about on film, from the coverage to coming up and filling against the run," Wiltfong wrote. "The trait that stands out the most is the physicality and quickness Anthony plays with. He's a sideline-to-sideline player that lined up all over at IMG and will walk in the door in Ann Arbor college-ready."
29. Maleik Gray
Height/Weight: 6'2", 205 pounds
College: Tennessee
2017 Outlook
Tennessee's 2017 class came up short in-state, but the Vols still managed to swing some strong players from inside the borders. One of the highlights was La Vergne star Maleik Gray.
Though Gray has the body type to bulk up to play linebacker (a position he played his senior year of high school), he also could project on the back side of the defense. The Vols have a need for depth at both positions, and you should look for Gray to start out at safety.
However, Tennessee has two seniors in Todd Kelly Jr. and Evan Berry, along with youngsters such as Nigel Warrior, on the back end. So, if Gray plays there, he may not immediately see the field. At linebacker, Tennessee needs athleticism to replace Jalen Reeves-Maybin, so a clearer path could be found there.
It will be interesting to see what a strength and conditioning program does for Gray. While he may only be a special teams demon right away, he has a bright future no matter where he lands position-wise in Knoxville.
What They're Saying
Scout.com's Danny Parker, like a lot of analysts, believed Gray may grow into the second level, a position he still may wind up playing. But, as of now, he's destined for a defensive backfield that needs help right away.
"For the longest, it's seemed like Gray would add weight and develop into a sideline-to-sideline linebacker," Parker wrote. "That bulk never came and the midstate product appears destined for a role as a Tennessee nickelback or safety. Gray has all the skills necessary to one day be an All-SEC performer, but he must put it all together and pay close attention to Bob Shoop's teachings."
28. Tyler Shelvin
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 376 pounds
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
Though Tyler Shelvin is listed in a recent article from SEC Country's Sam Spiegelman at 345 pounds, the jumbo defensive tackle has battled weight gain throughout his high school career. That didn't keep the nation's top programs from wanting him, which is a testament to his talent.
If he can go to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and play at around 330 pounds, there's no reason a player with his body type shouldn't be able to help right away. Every school needs a space-eater up front, and Shelvin fits that bill.
He moves extremely well for a player his size. He needs to get his stamina up, but the Tigers' conditioning program will do that. With head coach Ed Orgeron's need for difference-makers to take some of the stress off defensive end Arden Key up front, Shelvin could carve out a role right away if he lives in the weight room.
What They're Saying
In a Bleacher Report article by Damon Sayles on Shelvin, Todd Huber, director of football for Student Sports, which puts on The Opening, said of the LSU standout prospect: "Tyler is a perfect fit as a 3-4 nose guard right now. We've been lucky enough to see him two years in a row in New Orleans, and he's a big-time athlete for his size. That's what shines through on his tape."
27. Jamyest Williams
Height/Weight: 5'9", 173 pounds
College: South Carolina
2017 Outlook
Jamyest Williams is a dynamic athlete with the football in his hands, which is why it would be wise for South Carolina coach Will Muschamp and crew to find ways to get him the football on offense and special teams.
One thing is for certain, though: The defensive-minded coach is thrilled to have a player of Williams' ilk who can immediately help a secondary that was a lot better under the new regime in 2016.
He plays with a fire on the field that is exciting and lends itself to immediate playing time. Though he's small, he doesn't play that way, utilizing the speed and ball skills that made him a hot commodity. The Gamecocks held off in-state Georgia to secure his signature, and he'll be rewarded with immediate time on the field.
What They're Saying
Bleacher Report writer Sanjay Kirpalani didn't shy away from mentioning Williams' diminutive stature, but that doesn't keep him from comparing the future Gamecock to a former SEC star.
"While he's talented enough to play on both sides of the ball in college," Kirpalani wrote, "his future appears to lie on defense. Moreover, his stature, demeanor and play resemble another diminutive athlete who thrived on proving his detractors wrong—current Arizona Cardinals All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu."
26. Deangelo Gibbs
Height/Weight: 6'1", 208 pounds
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
One of the most interesting prospects in the entire class, Deangelo Gibbs may have been pegged by some recruiting services as a cornerback, but his destination should be safety.
No matter where he ends up, he'll be on the field in some capacity in 2017. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wanted to improve the size and length of his secondary. He addressed that need in this class with guys like Gibbs and Richard LeCounte.
The best thing about Gibbs' immediate-impact ability is he's a midterm enrollee, so UGA can have some experimentation time with him in the spring to find out where he fits best. While he could play safety, nickel is also a need. So there are plenty of options.
The versatility and instincts will serve him well in learning multiple roles.
What They're Saying
"He's a phenomenal athlete with really good size," Gibbs' high school coach at Grayson (Loganville, Georgia), Jeff Herron, told the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer. "He's physical. He can play corner, can play safety, can play receiver."
25. Xavier McKinney
Height/Weight: 6'1", 192 pounds
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
When you sign with Alabama, you don't necessarily expect to play a lot right away. After all, head coach Nick Saban has proved over the past decade at the Capstone he pretty much gets who he covets in recruiting.
The Alabama front man wanted Xavier McKinney, who is a tall, rangy athlete who can be a force in all aspects of the game. He has a body that should easily be able to put on 20 more pounds and allow him to come up and stop the run. He also has quality ball skills.
McKinney may find playing time in the loaded Crimson Tide secondary is difficult to come by right away, but Saban has shown he isn't scared to play talented youngsters (see: Minkah Fitzpatrick and others). The Georgia product should at least be able to come in and play special teams right away. He may find some defensive packages to grow into, much like Ronnie Harrison did at a young age.
What They're Saying
"Alabama pulled off a big stunner during the Under Armour All-American Game, nabbing a commitment from ... Xavier McKinney," Rivals.com analyst Woody Wommack said in McKinney's commitment video. "This is a guy who's just a playmaker. He can do it all. He was one of the state leaders both as a junior and as a senior [in interceptions]. ... He's just a guy who's always around the ball. ... He plays with an edge and a bit of a swagger."
24. Robert Beal
Height/Weight: 6'4", 244 pounds
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Just how loaded was the state of Georgia in prospects this year? This is the fourth consecutive Peach State player on this list and the second Bulldogs commitment.
Robert Beal is the edge-rushing missing link who can help UGA bridge the gap when it loses Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy after this season. Both of those guys have the potential to be high NFL draft picks.
Their presence should allow the Bulldogs to work in Beal slowly and get him playing time in situations that aren't as pivotal. By the end of the season, the freshman should have a firm spot in the rotation and help the Bulldogs in pass-rushing situations in the versatile, athletic defense Kirby Smart is building.
What They're Saying
According to 247Sports' Kipp Adams, VIP Training's Nathan O'Neal, who worked with Beal throughout his high school days, said on VSporto's SEC Recruiting Buzz that there is a lot of potential in the prospect and even compared him to some former Bulldogs.
"Robert is such a special athlete," O'Neal said. "We go back to that developmental side of things. The game really has to continue to slow down for him. He is going to be a guy who that, ultimately, he stays healthy, and with continued development, you are looking at a guy who becomes that top-15 pick—like a Leonard Floyd or a Jarvis Jones.
"Or a Justin Houston. Those type of guys. That is the top-end potential. He is a guy who has to stay focused, keep working and stay healthy. At the end of the day, coming off the edge, he is fun to watch. He is so explosive, so fast. And in the run game, he is so violent with his hands. He is a three-down player."
23. Bubba Bolden
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 200 pounds
College: USC
2017 Outlook
Bubba Bolden looks to be one of the most polished defensive backs in this class, but the Trojans return a bunch of upperclassmen on the back end of their defense. With guys like Leon McQuay III, Marvell Tell III and Chris Hawkins returning, the Trojans can work in Bolden slowly.
But with his playmaking ability, it will be difficult to keep him off the field if he can learn the ropes quickly. The Nevada defender is tall and rangy and has good ball skills, but he is raw. If those rough edges can be knocked off, he'll be a useful player for USC maybe as quickly as '17.
What They're Saying
Bleacher Report's Tim Daniels discussed the assets that will make the former Bishop Gorman standout a supreme fit in Los Angeles for head coach Clay Helton's strong second full class.
"Bolden is a safety with terrific range, rock-solid footwork and budding playmaking ability," Daniels wrote. "He embraces the physical nature of the game, attacking the line of scrimmage to help against the run and doesn't shy away from contact in those situations."
22. Jay Tufele
Height/Weight: 6'3", 297 pounds
College: USC
2017 Outlook
As Clay Helton looks to reload in Los Angeles, Jay Tufele is the second consecutive Trojan on this list and one who could provide the quickest impact. With Stevie Tu'ikolovatu out of eligibility, that creates an opening along the defensive front. Noah Jefferson is also transferring, so depth is at a premium.
It may be asking a lot of a true freshman to play a position as demanding as nose guard. Still, after beating out rival Utah for his services, the Trojans will want to utilize his talent early.
Tufele is an athletic run defender who also can get after the quarterback in the backfield. He's exactly the kind of versatile lineman USC needs to remain near the top of the college football world.
What They're Saying
"USC landed a major prospect in ... defensive tackle Jay Tufele," Rivals.com's Adam Gorney said. "He was definitely one of the best players I had seen over the two weeks of all-star games, and just had an outstanding week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He's one of the best defensive tackles in this class, and I think he's proven that. ... I think he can add another 15 or 20 [pounds]. If he can keep that speed and power, he's going to have a special career for the Trojans."
21. Jacob Phillips
Height/Weight: 6'3", 223 pounds
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
At one point in his high school career, it looked like Jacob Phillips couldn't stay at linebacker with his body type and build. But he kept off the weight and wound up as one of the most physically imposing players at his position in the class.
That's why it was such a major coup for Ed Orgeron to flip him from Oklahoma. Any time your decision leads to drama like the 2017 cycle's Cheatgate, you know you're quite the talent.
Phillips fills a major need, as LSU desperately required linebackers in this class. He's the most ready to play right away out of a group that includes Tyler Taylor and Patrick Queen.
What They're Saying
"Phillips isn't the highest-ranked player in LSU's class, but he might be the most important," 247Sports' Chris Hummer wrote. "The nation's No. 1 inside linebacker could very well start right away at a position of need for the Tigers. Phillips is a prime candidate to take Duke Riley's spot and be a run-stopping anchor in [LSU defensive coordinator] Dave Aranda's scheme."
20. Anthony Hines
Height/Weight: 6'3", 225 pounds
College: Texas A&M
2017 Outlook
When you play as well as Anthony Hines did in Texas, one of the nation's most difficult high school football areas, you have to expect to come in and play right away—and play well. The Aggies should expect midterm enrollee Hines to do just that.
He's blessed with great size and speed and is athletic enough to get after players from sideline to sideline, which is something defensive coordinator John Chavis craves and has lacked. He could step in and battle Tyrel Dodson for the starting job at middle linebacker. He's just too talented to keep off the field.
Hines is the best player in head coach Kevin Sumlin's class.
What They're Saying
Chavis told 247Sports' Jeff Tarpley that the kind of high school production (245 career tackles) against the level of opponent Hines experienced is impressive.
"The numbers speak for themselves," Chavis said. "It's highly unusual. You get guys who reach 100 tackles and that's kind of the mark in terms of the standard, but when you start talking 200 tackles it's almost unreal in terms of the competition and the level he's playing at."
19. K'Lavon Chaisson
Height/Weight: 6'4", 220 pounds
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
When you think about the prospect of lining up K'Lavon Chaisson opposite LSU star defensive end Arden Key, Ed Orgeron's defense looks a whole lot better in 2017.
There are plenty of talented playmakers in this class, and this is already the third Tiger on this list. But Chaisson should be a game-changer with his size and athleticism. While he may need time in the weight room, he's the kind of player defensive coordinator Dave Aranda excels at positioning to make plays.
If he comes in and has the right mindset, Chaisson will make a difference right away.
What They're Saying
"His strength, in particular, jumps out, especially for someone who will theoretically build on it at an elite SEC program," Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek wrote. "He makes ball-carriers feel it when they come to his side, and his lateral speed helps him cover ground before he unleashes his power.
"Chaisson is also quick off the snap with a formidable first step and the athleticism to get into the backfield off the edge. The versatile playmaker generates consistent pressure and makes opposing quarterbacks feel his presence with strong hits."
18. LaBryan Ray
Height/Weight: 6'4", 255 pounds
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
While it isn't easy to crack the rotation at Alabama, LaBryan Ray has the talent to do that, especially with the Crimson Tide's loss of a ton of talent off the defensive front, including Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson.
Ray compares a little to Anderson and could step into the two-deep rotation with a strong start.
Still, with talent such as Da'Ron Payne, Da'Shawn Hand, Josh Frazier, Isaiah Buggs and others returning, Ray will have to stand out to play early. He has the time and talent to eventually develop into another one of UA's factory-made NFL defensive linemen.
What They're Saying
"Ray does a good job handling zone-read options, knowing when to crash toward the center of the line and taking good, wide angles to prevent easy quarterback keepers to the weak side," SB Nation's Alex Kirshner wrote. "That’s critical in an increasingly spread-to-run college game. He’ll be a good antidote to a lot of the looks teams throw at him.
"He’s also just a load. Ray often lined up with a knee on the turf as well as a hand, exploding upward and through blockers. (Some teams tried to block him with tight ends. Good luck with that.) He might not be an immediate sacks machine in college, but he should be able to hold his own quickly against the run. Ray’s a big body who can move, and big bodies who can move tend to become really good players."
17. A.J. Terrell
Height/Weight: 6'2", 171 pounds
College: Clemson
2017 Outlook
Clemson's defense was young and talented in 2016, enabling the Tigers to do enough on that side of the ball to win the national championship. But head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to sign plenty of difference-makers in what was to be a small '17 class.
A.J. Terrell is the perfect example of that, a tall, rangy cornerback who has some of the best size of any player at his position in the class.
The front seven is the strength of the Tigers defense, but the secondary still needs some studs. That's why Terrell could make a name for himself early.
What They're Saying
Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports is high on Terrell, whom he believes has the skill set to do everything for the national champions in the secondary.
"For his size, Terrell is extremely quick, posting a 4.07 shuttle at Nike Football's The Opening Finals in July to complement a laser-timed 4.54 40-yard dash," Wiltfong wrote. "He's comfortable playing off, he's very good in press and Terrell also prides himself on being a hard-hitter. From a physical standpoint, Terrell is how you draw them up regarding size and length."
16. A.J. Epenesa
Height/Weight: 6'5", 260 pounds
College: Iowa
2017 Outlook
With so many of the nation's top programs coming after him, it may be a bit of a surprise that A.J. Epenesa elected to stick with his commitment to Iowa. But head coach Kirk Ferentz has a rich history of recruiting victories, and the big defensive end falls right in line with those.
Still, Epenesa is special to the program, the first 5-star prospect the school has signed since 2005. It would be a shock if he doesn't start right away, and he has the ability to play either inside or out.
It wouldn't be surprising to see him get snaps at defensive end and tackle, depending on the situation. While he'll play this year out of necessity, his talent will enable him to grow into an all-conference type of player. He's that good. It was quite the coup for Iowa.
What They're Saying
"He is a guy that my sister could tell you he's pretty good," Ferentz told Landof10.com's Bobby La Gesse. "It's pretty obvious he is a good football player."
15. JaCoby Stevens
Height/Weight: 6'2", 190 pounds
College: LSU
2017 Outlook
LSU prides itself on being "DB University," and JaCoby Stevens is just the type of athlete who can keep that reputation going for Ed Orgeron, who has rebuilt the Tigers defense in this class. That's already four players heading to the Bayou on this list.
Stevens is the type of versatile defender who can play safety or cornerback, but he'll fit perfectly on the back end of LSU's defense. Though home-state Tennessee, Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama and a lot of other teams were in on Stevens, he followed his heart to LSU. He has family in the area as well.
He'll make a name for himself, and it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him to step in and battle for the starting spots vacated by safety Jamal Adams or fellow defensive back Tre'Davious White.
What They're Saying
"Stevens gravitated toward LSU because of the ways the coaching staff offered to use him," SEC Country's Sam Spiegelman wrote. "Defensive backs coach Corey Raymond envisions the 5-star safety as a Patrick Peterson-like presence in the secondary. The two have similar frames, with Stevens listed an inch taller and 22 pounds lighter than Peterson was at LSU."
14. Shaun Wade
Height/Weight: 6'2", 175 pounds
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
After he won four Florida high school state championships, Shaun Wade's recruitment was wacky, but he wound up sticking with his commitment to Ohio State and enrolling early. That's huge for the Buckeyes, who built perhaps the best defensive back recruiting class ever this year.
Wade is a headliner, blessed with the size and smarts to play right away. He was one of six OSU secondary pledges to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, so he'll have plenty of competition. But he may be the most college-ready cornerback in the class and will carve a role right away.
What They're Saying
"Ohio State lost both of its corners to the NFL when Gareon Conley and Marshon Lattimore announced their intentions to leave after the Fiesta Bowl," Cleveland.com's Ari Wasserman wrote. "That means there are two open spots, which means opportunity.
"Denzel Ward—who rotated with Conley and Lattimore last year—and Kendall Sheffield, the junior college transfer, will have the inside position to start. Experience matters at this level. However, Wade is a truly elite talent and because he enrolled early, he has a chance to be in the rotation, if not start. That's rare for any Ohio State freshman."
13. Darnay Holmes
Height/Weight: 5'10", 185 pounds
College: UCLA
2017 Outlook
Darnay Holmes' picture could be next to the word "impact" in the dictionary. He's that much of a lock to come in for a UCLA team in need of difference-makers and make his name known right away. As a matter of fact, it's going to be difficult for the Bruins not to use him all over the field.
Holmes has the fluid hips and quick-twitch ability that coaches love, and it will help him excel in the secondary. But he's also one of the nation's elite high school players with the ball in his hands, and look for UCLA to help him get touches as well.
What They're Saying
"Jim Mora's club is getting one of the best players in the country, a dynamic three-way star who can immediately impact UCLA's offense, defense and special teams. There have been some comparisons to Adoree' Jackson," Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney said. "I think Adoree' is a little bit more dynamic athletically, but that's not a rip on Holmes at all. He's a fantastic cornerback with great instincts."
12. Lamont Wade
Height/Weight: 5'9", 190 pounds
College: Penn State
2017 Outlook
Another prospect who maybe doesn't have prototypical defensive back size but who'll show out right away in Happy Valley is Lamont Wade.
Though Tennessee and Pittsburgh made strong pushes for the cornerback, he elected to play for the Nittany Lions after head coach James Franklin turned the program around in 2016. Much like Darnay Holmes, Wade is a guy who could break into the rotation at a number of positions, even on the offensive side of the ball.
He's almost sure to get early snaps in the secondary, as Franklin has proved in the past he isn't scared to play youngsters. And, while he's a bit small, Wade packs the kind of punch that could allow him to play safety as well.
What They're Saying
PennLive.com's Dustin Hockensmith wrote about Wade as the kind of prospect whose versatility can make an immediate difference.
"Wade is a natural playmaker in a variety of roles, which made him one of the nation's most coveted recruits," Hockensmith wrote. "He's also physical and has an elite competitive drive, which has only proven to enhance his physical tools. Wade can stick in coverage as a pure cornerback. He can make big plays as a safety or running back or return man, which should give him a Swiss army knife type feel once he suits up for the Lions in the spring.
"He enrolled in January and got a head start, in terms of both strength and conditioning and, eventually, spring practice."
11. Stanford Samuels III
Height/Weight: 6'2", 170 pounds
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
If you haven't noticed the run on defensive backs on this list, get used to it. There are several more coming. One of the best has to be Stanford Samuels III, who may head right into Tallahassee, Florida, and get on the field.
Despite the fact that he isn't the biggest defender, he plays physically for his size. He's also fast and one of the best man-coverage cornerbacks in the class, as he's blessed with height and closing speed that could make him the next in a long line of staunch Seminoles secondary stars.
With Derwin James, Tarvarus McFadden and Marcus Lewis, among others, already in FSU's backfield, playing time will be difficult to attain. But Samuels is the kind of athlete who can do it.
What They're Saying
Samuels told Bleacher Report's Sanjay Kirpalani he has been studying film of James and former FSU star Jalen Ramsey, and that he is ready for this opportunity.
"I've been playing football since I was born," Samuels said. "[My father] put a football in my hands. Since I was born, that's what I've loved to do. I always expected to be here because that was what was expected of me growing up."
10. Devon Hunter
Height/Weight: 6'1", 206 pounds
College: Virginia Tech
2017 Outlook
Yes, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente made quite a splash offensively in his first season as the Hokies head coach, but his biggest recruiting victory came on the defensive side of the ball in landing home-state prospect Devon Hunter.
The ball-hawking safety is one of the most vicious defenders in this class, and he'll fit in right away with legendary coordinator Bud Foster. The depth chart is favorable for Hunter to play immediately, and he'll team with Devante Smith on the back level.
Players such as him helped address one of the Hokies' biggest recruiting needs in this cycle, and it would be a surprise if he doesn't play in 2017, especially considering he's perfect for the free safety or nickelback role in Foster's system.
What They're Saying
Maybe Hunter's pledge will be a turning of the tide for VT in its home state, especially considering how much the Hokies have struck out on top talent in the commonwealth in recent years.
"The commitment could be big from a perception standpoint, too," wrote the Roanoke Times' Andy Bitter. "The Hokies struggled in the latter Frank Beamer years to keep the top-ranked talent in state, suffering some heartbreaking close calls along the way like Ocean Lakes defensive end Josh Sweat picking Florida State in 2015. Since 2010, Virginia Tech had landed only four players considered at the time to be among the state's top-five players, using the 247Sports composite rankings."
9. Joshua Kaindoh
Height/Weight: 6'6", 252 pounds
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
Joshua Kaindoh takes a top-10 spot because his ceiling is as high as any defender's in the country. He can be an elite player who earns the description of being a "freak," which is the sort of athlete Florida State has boasted for years.
But whether he can do that in 2017 remains to be seen. Kaindoh will have the bonus of being a midterm enrollee who will have several months of strength and conditioning and one set of spring drills under his belt before his first season. Will that be enough to get him on the field?
With DeMarcus Walker gone, snaps are available. But Josh Sweat and Brian Burns are pass-rushing animals who return. Kaindoh has the potential to break into that group early, but at the very least he'll ensure FSU will have a stable of players who can get after quarterbacks for years.
What They're Saying
"As his measurements indicate, Kaindoh is capable of wreaking havoc off the edge," Bleacher Report's Alec Nathan wrote. "Not only is he strong enough to bull rush through weaker offensive tackles, but he has the quickness necessary to collapse the pocket in a matter of moments. Raw physical tools will make Kaindoh a playmaker from the get-go at the collegiate level, but in order to develop into a pass-rushing sensation, he'll have to refine his technique off the edge."
8. Richard LeCounte
Height/Weight: 5'11", 180 pounds
College: Georgia
2017 Outlook
Perhaps the best defensive back in the entire class will play his collegiate ball at Georgia, and he's one of the crown jewels of head coach Kirby Smart's first full recruiting class between the hedges. It's one that has Bulldogs fans believing they have the right head man to bring in the championship-caliber talent.
Richard LeCounte is the ideal player to anchor the secondary. He is already enrolled at Georgia and has the potential to immediately be a player in the mold of former UGA safety Bacarri Rambo. He can play right away at safety, which could allow Dominick Sanders or Aaron Davis to play the "Star" position, or he may win that job himself.
Regardless, he'll play a lot this fall.
What They're Saying
"Excitement." That was the first word Smart used about LeCounte, according to 247Sports' Rusty Mansell (h/t DawgNation's Jeff Sentell). "He's a bowling ball of energy, I tell you that. He is a kid that loves the game. He loves people. He loves life. He's got a great family. He's in our family now and he's done a great job helping us with this class. I'm looking forward to it."
7. Baron Browning
Height/Weight: 6'4", 230 pounds
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
One of the most college-ready defenders in the country will suit up for the Buckeyes this fall: linebacker Baron Browning.
When it comes to defensive bodies, Browning's is ideal, and he has the talent, intelligence and athleticism to match. He could play inside or outside linebacker, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him join Jerome Baker on the second level right away. He could wind up being a Ryan Shazier type; he's that good athletically.
OSU head coach Urban Meyer provided one of the coups of the cycle when he went into Texas and nabbed Browning, and it will pay immediate dividends.
What They're Saying
"A lot of different things have enabled him to do what he's done," Kennedale (Texas) High School coach Richard Barrett told Landof10.com's Ryan Ginn. "First, he's got good DNA. His dad played at TCU—I coached his dad in high school—and his brother played at Stanford. They give him advice and help him along the way. I think he had an advantage in that regard because most kids don't have that kind of background to draw upon. They can give him some sound, good advice about football.
"He's a student of the game and really coachable. And then when you're a physically gifted kid on top of that, the game slows down. I think it all makes sense to him. There's a lot of things he can do that other kids can't, and it certainly showed when he played."
6. Aubrey Solomon
Height/Weight: 6'3", 304 pounds
College: Michigan
2017 Outlook
Aubrey Solomon had a wacky recruitment that had more twists and turns than most, but he elected to head north from his Georgia home and play for the Wolverines over the likes of Alabama and the home-state Bulldogs. That was a major coup for head coach Jim Harbaugh.
In Solomon, Michigan has the type of player who can join last year's top prospect Rashan Gary in the middle of the defensive line to anchor the future. He has the type of talent to play right away, and if he works hard, he'll at least be in the rotation at the beginning of the season.
A bold prediction here is that he's in the starting lineup in Week 1.
What They're Saying
"Solomon is the most [athletic] defensive tackle in the country," Scout.com's Chad Simmons wrote. "He really knows how to use his quickness and suddenness to fire off the ball and get into the opposing backfield. He is not just an interior defensive lineman who eats up space, who frees up others to make plays—he makes a lot of plays. He gets into the backfield often, and he not only can push the pocket back, but he can make get tackles for loss and sack the quarterback."
5. Chase Young
Height/Weight: 6'5", 240 pounds
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer loaded up at defensive end in the 2017 class, and the biggest get was 5-star recruit Chase Young.
Though the Buckeyes are loaded at the position with Nick Bosa, Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis, Jalyn Holmes and others, Young is good enough to earn his way into the rotation. Not being an early enrollee will hurt him, but he has the skill set and athleticism to play right away.
Young won't have the same type of immediate impact as some guys lower on this list, but with Lewis, Holmes and possibly Hubbard with NFL shots after this year, he'll get plenty of early time.
He'll wind up one of the best of the group.
What They're Saying
"Young's decision is absolutely huge for the Buckeyes," Bucknuts' Bill Kurelic wrote. "He is an elite talent who comes on the heels of the Buckeyes landing 5-star 2016 defensive ends Nick Bosa and Jonathon Cooper in last year's recruiting class. The 6'5" and 225-pound Young gives the Buckeyes three impact defensive ends. He also joins an impact defensive tackle in Haskell Garrett, who is a Buckeye 2017 commitment.
"Simply put, you never have too much talent, and the Buckeyes have added a super talent in Young."
4. Jeffrey Okudah
Height/Weight: 6'1", 190 pounds
College: Ohio State
2017 Outlook
This versatile athlete told Bleacher Report's Damon Sayles back in 2016 that he modeled his game after that of Jalen Ramsey. The former Florida State star and Jacksonville stud rookie could play cornerback, nickelback and safety, and Jeffrey Okudah can likely do the same at OSU.
He's that kind of talent, too. His versatility will make it tough for OSU to keep him off the field. He played cornerback during his senior year of high school and at U.S. Army All-American Bowl practice, and he can shape up there, too.
He represents the second part of the major pull Urban Meyer had in Texas this year, along with fellow Lone Star State standout Baron Browning. Okudah will be on the field right away in Columbus.
What They're Saying
"We had him listed as a safety, since he started making noise as a top-tier defensive back, but he has been committed to playing cornerback and did so this season," Rivals.com analyst Nick Krueger said. "I personally like him as a playmaking safety because I think with the physicality that he brings to the table, I'd rather see him making more of an impact running toward the ball as opposed to underneath it."
3. Dylan Moses
Height/Weight: 6'2 ½", 235 pounds
College: Alabama
2017 Outlook
Few prospects carried as much clout throughout their high school careers as Dylan Moses, who has been on everybody's radar for the better part of the past four years. Though he was once committed to LSU, he wound up signing with Alabama and has been enrolled since midterm. He is expected to battle right away.
The biggest question is: Can he step right in for Reuben Foster in the middle of that defense? It remains to be seen what Alabama will do with Rashaan Evans, but if he stays outside, it's conceivable Moses could win that important job as a true freshman.
Regardless, he's almost certain to carve a role in a talent-laden defense right away, especially since he could stay outside. He's that type of talent.
What They're Saying
"Assuming Moses plays on the defensive side of the ball, his athleticism should make him a force at the college level," Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek wrote. "He was fast enough to be a solid running back in high school and can use that speed to pursue ball-carriers from sideline to sideline and in the open field. He is also powerful, delivering big hits to opposing backs. His explosiveness and instincts create pressure off the edge from the outside as well.
"Moses has been on radars for years because he is arguably better suited than any other 2017 prospect to make an impact as a freshman, which will be music to the ears of Tide fans."
2. Marvin Wilson
Height/Weight: 6'4", 329 pounds
College: Florida State
2017 Outlook
There is so much talent on the defensive line in Tallahassee that it's difficult to guarantee immediate playing time for anyone. But Marvin Wilson has that ability.
As a matter of fact, he might be the best overall prospect in this year's class; he's blessed with the kind of physical makeup that should allow him to make an instant difference.
He is tall enough to get his hands up and swat away balls, strong enough to bust through and blow up plays in the backfield and athletic enough to get after the passer. Even with FSU's loaded front, Wilson should find snaps.
Over the long haul, he's an NFL talent who will be a high draft pick if he continues to develop.
What They're Saying
"A hulking, powerful presence in the trenches, Wilson should excel at stuffing the run and rushing the passer," SportsIllustrated.com's Chris Johnson wrote. "Wilson will bolster a defensive line rotation that should rank among the ACC's best despite losing first-team all-conference member DeMarcus Walker to the NFL.
The Seminoles bring back tackles Derrick Nnadi and Demarcus Christmas as well as ends Josh Sweat and Brian Burns. Plus, they're signing one of the nation's top pass-rushers, IMG Academy (Fla.) 5-star Joshua Kaindoh. The combination of experienced contributors and freshman talent will give Florida State a deep and talented front."
1. Jaelan Phillips
Height/Weight: 6'6", 250 pounds
College: UCLA
2017 Outlook
He's big, he's polished, and he's the perfect fit for UCLA up front—the kind of athletic specimen who will step right in for future first-round pick Takkarist McKinley and be an instant star for the Bruins.
Head coach Jim Mora needs to foster a bit of goodwill after back-to-back disappointing seasons, and wins such as the recruiting battles over Jaelan Phillips and Darnay Holmes will bolster the defense.
It would be a shocker if Phillips didn't start for the Bruins, and he'll eventually wind up a star who could leave for the NFL in three years. He's that good, so UCLA fans better enjoy him while they have him.
There's a reason everybody in the nation wanted him.
What They're Saying
The San Bernardino Sun's Thuc Nhi Nguyen also believes Phillips could have a big future in Westwood, and that future could be immediately bright as well.
"The Bruins lost a lot of talent on the defensive line," Nguyen wrote, "and Phillips is poised to make a big impact as a freshman rushing off the edge, a la last year's sack leader Takkarist McKinley."
