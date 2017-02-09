CFB Future 100: Top 30 Defensive Players in Class of 2017

1 of 31

Michigan's loaded class is headlined on defense by star tackle Aubrey Solomon. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

College football may be losing a slew of stars to the NFL, like every year, but the great thing about the college game is it paves the way for more elite talents to come in.

This year is no different, as the sport features one of the best defensive classes in recent memory. It's one that appears dominated by defensive backs on paper from a depth standpoint. But it's the big men who lead the way.

UCLA signee Jaelan Phillips, Florida State defensive tackle commit Marvin Wilson and Ohio State's Chase Young are just a few of the trench warriors who could step in at their respective schools, play right away and begin their legacies at an early age.

Taking into consideration overall talent, instant-impact capability and ceilings, here are the top 30 defensive prospects in the Class of 2017.

Let's take a look at who has the potential to be the next big things on the defensive side of the ball once the season kicks off in September.