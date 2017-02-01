College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2017 National Signing Day

2 of 12

25. Kansas State Wildcats

It's not a flashy offense, but when K-State is healthy on that side of the ball, it's hard to stop. That's something we saw a lot in 2016 and will see again next season with numerous key contributors coming back. Jesse Ertz, who threw for more than 1,700 yards and ran for another 1,000, could be one of the top rushing quarterbacks in FBS in the fall.

24. Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies lost most of their best offensive players from this past year's ACC title game team, which means the focus next season will be on defense. Some big late gets in recruiting will bolster that side, including 5-star safety Devon Hunter, the top-rated 2017 player at that position and best prospect from the state.

23. Utah Utes

The Utes missed out on 5-star in-state defensive tackle Jay Tufele on signing day, an addition that would have boosted them in our rankings and helped fill a major need up front. Instead, Utah goes into spring focused on building its offense around returning quarterback Troy Williams.

22. Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes were among the biggest surprises in 2016, reaching the Pac-12 title game, and they kept that momentum going with a top-30 recruiting class. That group should provide instant help in some areas, but Colorado also has a lot of talent coming back, including one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the country, Steven Montez.

21. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers lost quarterback Skyler Howard but can now turn to Will Grier, who shined at Florida during the first half of 2015 before receiving a suspension from the NCAA. They also have a cadre of ball carriers including Justin Crawford, Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway, all of whom may need to contribute significantly to make up for notable departures on defense.

20. South Florida Bulls

Texas fired head coach Charlie Strong before he could reap the benefits of the players he recruited there. At South Florida, he's dealing with a much different animal, as the Bulls' 2017 class didn't even rank among the top half of the American Athletic Conference. But because electric quarterback Quinton Flowers is returning, it's still going to be a big year in Tampa.

19. Texas Longhorns

Tom Herman inherited a stacked roster despite Texas having gone 5-7 last year under Strong. Most of the pieces are in place for the Longhorns to win right away, including the return of running back Chris Warren. The Texas native missed all but four games this past fall due to a knee injury, but he figures to step in for 2,000-yard rusher D'Onta Foreman, who bolted for the NFL.

18. Miami (Florida) Hurricanes

Mark Richt has continued the recruiting acumen he showed at Georgia with the Hurricanes' best class since 2014. It doesn't include many major names outside of 4-star wide receiver Jeff Thomas, but Miami has a good crop of young talent on the roster that will be asked to take over for a slew of departed standouts.

17. Auburn Tigers

The Tigers scored the No. 11 recruiting class, but its biggest addition came a month-and-a-half ago when former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham signed out of junior college. The dual-threat passer makes for a major upgrade at the position, and paired with Auburn's overabundance of returning rushers, the offense should get back to the level it reached during the Tigers' run to the 2014 BCS title game.

16. Florida Gators

The Gators will again contend for the SEC East because of their defense, but their improvement on offense (or lack thereof) will dictate how much further they can go. Adding 5-star offensive guard Tedarell Slaton on signing day (which enabled Florida to finish with a top-10 class) can help with the latter, but just as important will be further development at quarterback. Luke Del Rio's offseason surgery could open the door for 2016 signee Feleipe Franks to win the job this spring.

15. Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in recruiting, which means the Badgers won't be leaning too heavily on newcomers to fill in holes. Instead, it will be up to the backups from the 2016 team that navigated a rigorous schedule to do that work—a group that includes quarterback Alex Hornibrook. He split snaps with Bart Houston last year, but it's now his job all alone.

14. Louisville Cardinals

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson will be back in 2017, but the rest of Louisville will be on the newer side. That might not be a bad thing for an offensive line that allowed 47 sacks, the third-most of any Football Bowl Subdivision team. Two starters graduated, but the Cardinals addressed that area on signing day by inking five blockers.

13. Stanford Cardinal

The Cardinal lost all-purpose star Christian McCaffrey to the NFL draft and have questions at quarterback after Keller Chryst suffered a knee injury during the Sun Bowl, but don't expect much of a drop-off on offense. Bryce Love is the next man up in the backfield, and he'll have a stellar offensive line to run behind, boosted by the addition of the nation's top two tackles (Foster Sarell and Walker Little).

12. Georgia Bulldogs

Head coach Kirby Smart had an up-and-down first season at Georgia, but he killed it on the recruiting trail, bringing in the nation's No. 2 class. The group is high on athleticism and skill, highlighted by studs such as wide receiver/defensive back DeAngelo Gibbs, safety Richard LeCounte and running back D'Andre Swift. That should blend well with strong veterans like senior rushers Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

11. LSU Tigers

Ed Orgeron was one of LSU's top recruiters before becoming its head coach, and he continued his strong work in that area with the nation's seventh-best class, bolstered by late pickups such as defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Todd Harris. Add that to a returning crew which includes running back Derrius Guice and defensive end Arden Key, and the Tigers should again be a threat in the SEC.