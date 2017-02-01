College Football Preseason Top 25 Ranking Post-2017 National Signing Day
National signing day is such an important part of college football, it might as well be designated a national holiday. Though the vast majority of recruits decide where they'll be going to school beforehand, it isn't official until their signed national letters of intent arrive.
With those additions comes another opportunity to gauge which schools are in line to contend for a national championship when the 2017 season begins in less than 7 months.
Using our Super-Early 2017 Top 25 as a guide, here's a look at how the top teams in the country rank now that their recruiting classes are complete. These rankings also take into account anything notable that has happened since the 2016 ended a few weeks ago, including movement in the coaching ranks and players who declared for the NFL draft (or chose not to) that we didn't already know about.
Teams 25-11
25. Kansas State Wildcats
It's not a flashy offense, but when K-State is healthy on that side of the ball, it's hard to stop. That's something we saw a lot in 2016 and will see again next season with numerous key contributors coming back. Jesse Ertz, who threw for more than 1,700 yards and ran for another 1,000, could be one of the top rushing quarterbacks in FBS in the fall.
24. Virginia Tech Hokies
The Hokies lost most of their best offensive players from this past year's ACC title game team, which means the focus next season will be on defense. Some big late gets in recruiting will bolster that side, including 5-star safety Devon Hunter, the top-rated 2017 player at that position and best prospect from the state.
23. Utah Utes
The Utes missed out on 5-star in-state defensive tackle Jay Tufele on signing day, an addition that would have boosted them in our rankings and helped fill a major need up front. Instead, Utah goes into spring focused on building its offense around returning quarterback Troy Williams.
22. Colorado Buffaloes
The Buffaloes were among the biggest surprises in 2016, reaching the Pac-12 title game, and they kept that momentum going with a top-30 recruiting class. That group should provide instant help in some areas, but Colorado also has a lot of talent coming back, including one of the more experienced backup quarterbacks in the country, Steven Montez.
21. West Virginia Mountaineers
The Mountaineers lost quarterback Skyler Howard but can now turn to Will Grier, who shined at Florida during the first half of 2015 before receiving a suspension from the NCAA. They also have a cadre of ball carriers including Justin Crawford, Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway, all of whom may need to contribute significantly to make up for notable departures on defense.
20. South Florida Bulls
Texas fired head coach Charlie Strong before he could reap the benefits of the players he recruited there. At South Florida, he's dealing with a much different animal, as the Bulls' 2017 class didn't even rank among the top half of the American Athletic Conference. But because electric quarterback Quinton Flowers is returning, it's still going to be a big year in Tampa.
19. Texas Longhorns
Tom Herman inherited a stacked roster despite Texas having gone 5-7 last year under Strong. Most of the pieces are in place for the Longhorns to win right away, including the return of running back Chris Warren. The Texas native missed all but four games this past fall due to a knee injury, but he figures to step in for 2,000-yard rusher D'Onta Foreman, who bolted for the NFL.
18. Miami (Florida) Hurricanes
Mark Richt has continued the recruiting acumen he showed at Georgia with the Hurricanes' best class since 2014. It doesn't include many major names outside of 4-star wide receiver Jeff Thomas, but Miami has a good crop of young talent on the roster that will be asked to take over for a slew of departed standouts.
17. Auburn Tigers
The Tigers scored the No. 11 recruiting class, but its biggest addition came a month-and-a-half ago when former Baylor quarterback Jarrett Stidham signed out of junior college. The dual-threat passer makes for a major upgrade at the position, and paired with Auburn's overabundance of returning rushers, the offense should get back to the level it reached during the Tigers' run to the 2014 BCS title game.
16. Florida Gators
The Gators will again contend for the SEC East because of their defense, but their improvement on offense (or lack thereof) will dictate how much further they can go. Adding 5-star offensive guard Tedarell Slaton on signing day (which enabled Florida to finish with a top-10 class) can help with the latter, but just as important will be further development at quarterback. Luke Del Rio's offseason surgery could open the door for 2016 signee Feleipe Franks to win the job this spring.
15. Wisconsin Badgers
Wisconsin finished near the bottom of the Big Ten in recruiting, which means the Badgers won't be leaning too heavily on newcomers to fill in holes. Instead, it will be up to the backups from the 2016 team that navigated a rigorous schedule to do that work—a group that includes quarterback Alex Hornibrook. He split snaps with Bart Houston last year, but it's now his job all alone.
14. Louisville Cardinals
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson will be back in 2017, but the rest of Louisville will be on the newer side. That might not be a bad thing for an offensive line that allowed 47 sacks, the third-most of any Football Bowl Subdivision team. Two starters graduated, but the Cardinals addressed that area on signing day by inking five blockers.
13. Stanford Cardinal
The Cardinal lost all-purpose star Christian McCaffrey to the NFL draft and have questions at quarterback after Keller Chryst suffered a knee injury during the Sun Bowl, but don't expect much of a drop-off on offense. Bryce Love is the next man up in the backfield, and he'll have a stellar offensive line to run behind, boosted by the addition of the nation's top two tackles (Foster Sarell and Walker Little).
12. Georgia Bulldogs
Head coach Kirby Smart had an up-and-down first season at Georgia, but he killed it on the recruiting trail, bringing in the nation's No. 2 class. The group is high on athleticism and skill, highlighted by studs such as wide receiver/defensive back DeAngelo Gibbs, safety Richard LeCounte and running back D'Andre Swift. That should blend well with strong veterans like senior rushers Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
11. LSU Tigers
Ed Orgeron was one of LSU's top recruiters before becoming its head coach, and he continued his strong work in that area with the nation's seventh-best class, bolstered by late pickups such as defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Jacob Phillips and safety Todd Harris. Add that to a returning crew which includes running back Derrius Guice and defensive end Arden Key, and the Tigers should again be a threat in the SEC.
10. Oklahoma State Cowboys
With one of the nation's most underrated quarterbacks, one of the top deep threats in FBS and the most prolific freshman rusher in college football all coming back, Oklahoma State is in line to be ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll to start the season for the first time since 2011. Those returning stars will be key to what the Cowboys do far more than any of their signees, as they tout the lowest-rated recruiting class (41st) of any team in our top 10.
Mason Rudolph heads into his senior year having thrown for more than 8,700 yards with 62 total touchdowns since debuting as a true freshman late in the 2014 season. James Washington has tallied more than 1,000 rushing yards and 10 TDs during each of the past two seasons, with many of his scores going for 40 or more yards. And Justice Hill ran for 1,142 yards and six TDs last year, breaking the OSU freshman rushing mark that Thurman Thomas previously held.
OK State's defense will need to rebuild with the loss of Vincent Taylor and others, but that's where the recruiting class could help. The Cowboys signed several junior college transfers, including 3-star defensive tackle Fua Leilua and 4-star linebacker Patrick Macon.
9. Washington Huskies
Washington won the Pac-12 and represented the league in the College Football Playoff before falling to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, a game that didn't show what the Huskies were capable of. Look for them to use that loss as motivation heading into 2017, a season in which they'll return two big names on offense but are mostly rebuilding everywhere else.
The Huskies had four players—defensive backs Budda Baker and Sidney Jones, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and receiver John Ross—declare early for the NFL draft after being part of a 12-2 team that scored nearly 42 points per game and allowed just 17.7. The offense is still in pretty good shape, though, thanks to the return of quarterback Jake Browning and running back Myles Gaskin, who last year combined for nearly 76 percent of Washington's yardage and 57 of its 71 offensive touchdowns.
Washington's 2017 recruiting class ranked 23rd in the nation but only fourth-best in the conference, trailing USC, Oregon and UCLA. Its best signee was Hunter Bryant, the second-best tight end in the country.
8. Michigan Wolverines
Though Jim Harbaugh has only been at Michigan for two years, he has already produced a pair of 10-win seasons. He now also has two top-10 recruiting classes, bringing in the No. 3 group on Wednesday after signing the seventh-best class in 2016. The Wolverines' on-field performance to this point under Harbaugh has been mostly because of players he inherited, but now the focus moves to the ones he's been able to add.
Rashan Gary, the No. 1 player from the 2016 class, had a solid freshman season in which he notched a sack and five tackles for loss. He'll now move into a more significant role on Michigan's defensive line, surrounded with plenty of other young but talented players from last year's class such as cornerbacks LaVert Hill and David Long. The same goes for running back Kareem Walker and guard Ben Bredeson, who was a freshman All-American.
Even more talent is on its way to Ann Arbor from the 2017 haul, including quarterback Dylan McCaffrey—Christian McCaffrey's little brother—and wide receivers Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones, the latter of whom is rated No. 1 nationwide at his position.
7. Oklahoma Sooners
At 11-to-2, quarterback Baker Mayfield is the early favorite (per OddsShark) to win the Heisman Trophy in 2017 after finishing fourth in 2015 and third this past season. Since Mayfield enters his senior year needing to break in a new set of weapons on offense, him remaining near the top of the Heisman list throughout the season would bode well for Oklahoma's chances of winning a third straight Big 12 title and getting to the CFP for the second time in three years.
Gone is the two-headed rushing attack of Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, as is Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Dede Westbrook. That's in addition to some key defensive departures, including linebacker Jordan Evans and safety Ahmad Thomas.
Good thing the Sooners signed a top-10 class that includes a slew of prospects who should see the field right away. It doesn't include any 5-star recruits, but it still manages to address every area of need.
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
Quarterback Trace McSorley and running back Saquon Barkley accounted for more than 90 percent of Penn State's total yardage in 2016. Their return gives the Nittany Lions a superb foundation to build upon after they won the Big Ten and made the Rose Bowl this past season.
Penn State also returns tight end Mike Gesicki and a handful of promising receiving targets, all of whom will need to take on more responsibility with Chris Godwin having turned pro. The Lions signed three wideouts who could also be part of the mix.
Penn State's 14th-ranked class isn't high on big-name prospects—outside of cornerback Lamont Wade, rated No. 17 overall—but head coach James Franklin should be able to make the most of what he's added.
5. Clemson Tigers
Okay, now what?
Clemson is the national champion, having dethroned Alabama for its first title since 1981, continuing a rise that's been going on for several years. Now comes the harder part: maintaining that spot at the top. The Tigers will be going about that journey without a huge number of their stars.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman and receivers Artavis Scott and Mike Williams all declared for the draft (though each already finished their degree requirements despite having remaining eligibility, per the NFL). Numerous defensive stars are also gone, too, but Clemson is well stocked with young talent on that side of the ball in the form of tackles Clelin Ferrell and Dexter Lawrence as well as end Christian Wilkins.
Clemson didn't get an instant recruiting boost from the national title, though, as its 26th-ranked class added only one significant prospect (4-star running back Travis Etienne) since then. In 2016, the Tigers signed the No. 16 class, which contained several key contributors for this coming season.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes
Quarterback J.T. Barrett is back for his senior year, giving Ohio State a leg up on most other championship contenders because of his experience. But even more important to the Buckeyes' 2017 season will be how Barrett and other offensive players fit into the system that new coordinator Kevin Wilson plans to implement. The former Indiana coach won't lack talent to work with, not just in Barrett but also returning 1,000-yard rusher Mike Weber.
But the Buckeyes also have plenty of holes to fill after losing six players to the NFL draft. That includes leading tackler Raekwon McMillan and most of Ohio State's lockdown secondary, where it lost three starters who accounted for 15 of the team's 21 interceptions and four of its seven pick-sixes.
That's where OSU's latest highly rated recruiting class comes in. The No. 4 class, which boasts 12 top-100 signees, includes a handful of potential impact players who committed since Clemson shut out the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. That includes cornerback Kendall Sheffield, the top-ranked junior college prospect in the country, who began his career at Alabama before playing this past season at Blinn College in Texas.
Five of OSU's top-100 additions are slated to play on the back line of the defense, so expect to see some or all of them on the field this fall.
3. Florida State Seminoles
Florida State's best offensive and defensive players are gone from its latest 10-win team, but running back Dalvin Cook and defensive end DeMarcus Walker weren't the only important pieces to that squad. The Seminoles have more than enough notable players returning in 2017, including one who missed most of last year because of injury, as well as a healthy helping of new talent that could make an instant impact.
The 'Noles finished with a top-10 class and added four 5-star players, highlighted by No. 3 overall prospect Cam Akers. The 5'11", 212-pound Akers, a running back from Mississippi, figures to be the heir apparent to Cook, who holds the school's season and career rushing records, though Jacques Patrick will have something to say about that. Both will be working alongside Deondre Francois, who had some ups and downs but otherwise fared well as the starter in 2016.
Cook and Travis Rudolph, each of whom turned pro early, were FSU's top two receivers, so the 'Noles will need to find some new standouts in that area. Nyqwan Murray had a big Orange Bowl and looks poised to take on a bigger role, while FSU signed a pair of 4-star pass-catchers in D.J. Matthews and Tamorrion Terry.
The return of safety Derwin James, who played only two games last year, will buoy the defense. So too will the addition of recruits such as 5-star cornerback Stanford Samuels III, 5-star defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, 5-star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson—the top uncommitted prospect to announce on national signing day—and 4-star junior college linebacker Adonis Thomas.
2. USC Trojans
Was there a hotter team in the country down the stretch last season than USC? The Trojans won their final nine games, including a thrilling comeback over Penn State in the Rose Bowl, and that momentum has carried into the offseason despite them losing two of their biggest playmakers to the NFL draft.
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and all-purpose star Adoree' Jackson both declared after their junior seasons, with Jackson doing so on the final day to make such announcements. Though USC will sorely miss them, the team still has plenty of returning talent to pace a playoff run in 2017.
That starts with quarterback Sam Darnold, whose insertion as the starter after a 1-2 start turned the Trojans' season around. Ronald Jones has led the team in rushing the past two years and is back for more, while receiver Deontay Burnett's breakout performance in the Rose Bowl (13 catches, 164 yards, three touchdowns) suggests he'll emerge as Darnold's primary target.
On the recruiting front, USC signed the Pac-12's best class, which features notables including 4-star safety Bubba Bolden, 4-star quarterback Jack Sears and defensive tackle 4-star Marlon Tuipulotu. The Trojans also picked up three of the top uncommitted players heading into signing day: 5-star offensive tackle Austin Jackson, 5-star wide receiver Joseph Lewis and 5-star defensive tackle Jay Tufele.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama fell short in its quest to repeat as national champions and now must replace a whale of a senior class. It also must make do without some key juniors who departed early, such as defensive back Marlon Humphrey and wide receiver ArDarius Stewart.
But if there's one team that knows how to reload rather than rebuild, it's the Crimson Tide.
Coach Nick Saban and his staff yet again landed the No. 1 recruiting class, anchored by six 5-star prospects and 13 that ranked in the top 100. Topping that list is No. 1 overall player Najee Harris, a 6'3", 225-pound running back from California who gives Alabama another massive ball-carrier along with Bo Scarbrough, Damien Harris, Joshua Jacobs and B.J. Emmons.
Jalen Hurts will be back at quarterback after a stellar freshman season (minus his performance during the national championship game), and though he won't have leading receiver Stewart or clutch tight end O.J. Howard, Calvin Ridley and others are coming back. And though Alabama lost a number of stars on defense, it still returns studs such as linebackers Shaun Dion Hamilton and Rashaan Evans and adds the likes of linebackers Dylan Moses and VanDarius Cowan and junior college defensive end Isaiah Buggs.
