Senior Bowl 2017: Results and Prospects Who Boosted Draft Stock at Showcase

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2017 Senior Bowl from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, saw the South edge the North 16-15 on Saturday.

As the final college football game of the season, seniors looking to boost their draft stock in a game-like atmosphere had one more chance to do so with NFL staffs and scouts on hand.

There were a number of professional prospects that did just that as we take a look at the seniors who made the biggest impact on Saturday.

Davis Webb, QB, California

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

California quarterback Davis Webb, who played for the South on Saturday, was named the game's MVP with 165 passing yards and a touchdown.

He completed 11 of his 16 passes on the afternoon with his touchdown coming in the form of a 39-yard completion to Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

Pro Football Focus ranked his performance as the best from any quarterback at the Senior Bowl with a grade of 73.9.

The Texas Tech transfer had just one year of eligibility at Cal and took full advantage of it. In 2016, Webb passed for 4,295 yards with 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In the latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller in early January, Webb was predicted to go in the third round at No. 90 overall to the Houston Texans.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

While Webb was given MVP honors, Toledo running back Kareem Hunt was voted the North's Most Outstanding Player.

On just 15 carries, he gained 118 yards for an average of 7.9 yards per carry.

The 6'1", 225-pound back proved that it was almost impossible to bring him down with arm tackles thanks to his low center of gravity while running.

It helped him put up 1,475 yards with an average of 5.6 per rush to go with 10 touchdowns during his senior year at Toledo.

Miller had Hunt going in the fifth round, 147th overall to the San Francisco 49ers, but those numbers could improve thanks to his performance on Saturday.

Lorenzo Jerome, S, St. Francis

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

St. Francis safety Lorenzo Jerome might have played his collegiate football in the FCS, but he has made a name for himself on some big stages.

During Saturday's Senior Bowl, Jerome was everywhere on the field as he recorded three tackles, one of them for a loss, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

It was just another day at the office for a prospect who recorded two interceptions during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 21, via Stats FCS senior editor Craig Haley:

Throughout his college career at St. Francis, Jerome recorded 18 interceptions as one of the top defensive backs in the country, which has earned him plenty of attention.

In his last mock draft, Miller had Jerome getting drafted in the fourth round, 110th overall by the Washington Redskins.

Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.