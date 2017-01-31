    2017 National Signing DayDownload App

    Bleacher Report College Football StaffFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2017

    National Signing Day 2017: Tracking Top 100 College Football Recruits

      Four Top 100 players headed to Alabama: (from left) VanDarius Cowan, Tua Tagovailoa, Alex Leatherwood and Najee Harris.
      Four Top 100 players headed to Alabama: (from left) VanDarius Cowan, Tua Tagovailoa, Alex Leatherwood and Najee Harris.Credit: Student Sports

      The 2017 recruiting cycle had its share of memories—enough to write a potential best-seller.

      Three players—Alabama enrollee Dylan Moses, Ohio State enrollee Tate Martell and Texas A&M enrollee Anthony Hines III—grew from athletes who had offers prior to high school into some of the nation's most coveted recruits. Multiple players also rose from being virtual unknowns to household sensations.

      With national signing day here, the dream of playing college football officially becomes a reality for many student-athletes with the assistance of a signature, a national letter of intent and, for many, a fax machine. Yes, even in 2017, there's still a place to use a fax machine.

      While some recruits ended their recruitment weeks or months agosome even enrolled early at their schools of choiceothers decided to wait until national signing day to solidify their decisions and go against the recruiter's version of buyer's remorse, also known as decommitment. After signing a letter of intent, there is no turning back.

      The following is a tracker of the top 100 players in the 2017 class. This tracker, featuring top players according to Scout.com's top 100 list, will be updated throughout national signing day, so stay tuned to Bleacher Report for the latest updates.

    Nos. 100-96

      A.J. Terrell
      A.J. TerrellCredit: Scout.com

      100. LB Walter Grant

      Size: 6'4", 235 lbs

      School: Cairo HS (Cairo, Georgia)

      Status: Committed to Georgia

      Built more like a weak-side defensive end, Grant is an imposing linebacker who likes to deliver the big hit. As imposing as he is, however, Grant's athleticism may be his strongest asset.

       

      99. CB Amir Riep

      Size: 5'11", 183 lbs

      School: Colerain HS (Cincinnati)

      Status: Committed to Ohio State

      Riep's coverage skills, which include his closing speed and instinctive play, will fit in well at Ohio State. He is an athlete who thrives on his physical play, as well as his ability to make the open-field tackle.

       

      98. OC Cesar Ruiz

      Size: 6'3", 321 lbs

      School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

      Status: Committed to Michigan

      Ruiz is an intelligent lineman who possesses strength and an explosive first step. As a center, he takes pride in anchoring the line, and Michigan fans should expect him to do the same now that he is on campus.

       

      97. ATH Greg Johnson

      Size: 5'10", 180 lbs

      School: Augustus Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Johnson can beat you at multiple positions, including wide receiver, running back, cornerback, safety, nickelback and outside linebacker. USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Notre Dame are four schools to keep an eye on between now and national signing day.

       

      96. S A.J. Terrell

      Size: 6'2", 171 lbs

      School: Westlake HS (Atlanta)

      Status: Committed to Clemson   

      Terrell's playmaking skills on defense will allow him to fit comfortably at Clemson as either a safety or a cornerback. He has the closing speed of a cornerback and the sideline-to-sideline coverage ability of a safety. Terrell will be a versatile weapon for the reigning national champs.

    Nos. 95-91

      Jacob Phillips
      Jacob PhillipsCredit: Scout.com

      95. DT Phidarian Mathis

      Size: 6'4", 293 lbs

      School: Neville HS (Monroe, Louisiana)

      Status: Committed to Alabama

      At the grave site of his fallen friend, Tyrell Cameron, per Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com, Mathis committed to Alabama on Tuesday over offers from LSU and TCU. The Crimson Tide are getting a menace on the defensive line, someone who has defensive tackle size but also has defensive end quickness off the ball.

       

      94. S Todd Harris

      Size: 6'0", 185 lbs

      School: Plaquemine HS (Plaquemine, Louisiana)

      Status: Uncommitted

      As a downhill athlete who makes plays either with a big hit or a disruptive move on a pass play, Harris is everything a college coach wants in a safety. LSU is believed to be in the lead for Harris, but, per Bleacher Report, Alabama and TCU are two schools to watch as he finalizes his decision.

       

      93. LB Drew Singleton

      Size: 6'2", 214 lbs

      School: Paramus Catholic HS (Paramus, New Jersey)

      Status: Committed to Michigan

      Singleton brings a blue-collar approach to the football field, and Michigan fans will appreciate his aggressiveness as a linebacker. He covers well from sideline-to-sideline, and he knows how to deliver the highlight-reel hit.

       

      92. CB Kary Vincent Jr.

      Size: 5'11", 170 lbs

      School: Memorial HS (Port Arthur, Texas)

      Status: Committed to LSU

      Super fast and highly versatile, Vincent can be an extraordinary cornerback, but he also could be dangerous as a punt returner or a kickoff returner. His track speed and his overall flexibility allow him to showcase his closing speed in passing situations.

       

      91. LB Jacob Phillips

      Size: 6'3", 223 lbs

      School: East Literature Magnet School (Nashville, Tennessee)

      Status: Committed to LSU

      After committing to Oklahoma in October, Phillips switched his pledge to LSU last Thursday. It was a huge win for the Tigers, who at the time didn't have a true linebacker committed in the 2017 class. Phillips' aggressive nature and instinctive play are best served at the inside linebacker position.

    Nos. 90-86

      Jamyest Williams
      Jamyest WilliamsCredit: Scout.com

      90. WR Tarik Black

      Size: 6'3 ½", 206 lbs

      School: Cheshire Academy (Cheshire, Connecticut)

      Status: Enrolled at Michigan

      In Black, Michigan is getting a big receiver who has the size and the leaping ability to win jump balls in red-zone packages and the speed to outrace defenders in one-on-one situations. He does a solid job at attacking the ball at its highest point while in the air.

       

      89. WR D.D. Bowie

      Size: 6'1", 185 lbs

      School: Morton HS (Morton, Mississippi)

      Status: Committed to Ole Miss

      Bowie's athleticism will be recognized early and often upon his arrival to Ole Miss. He's an all-day threat in go-route situations, and he's someone who wants his number called for every big play. Bowie has great hands and an ability to turn a short catch into a play loaded with yards after it.

       

      88. LB David Adams

      Size: 6'2", 225 lbs

      School: Central Catholic HS (Pittsburgh)

      Status: Committed to Notre Dame

      Notre Dame will like Adams as a downhill linebacker with a great nose for the football. He is a physical athlete who could be a consistent double-digit tackler as an inside linebacker for the Irish. Adams also is tough to defend in blitz packages.

       

      87. DT Greg Rogers

      Size: 6'4", 298 lbs

      School: Arbor View HS (Las Vegas)

      Status: Committed to UCLA

      Rogers has great size as a defensive tackle, and his deceptive quickness will benefit him in the Pac-12. He is a strong athlete who rarely has an offensive lineman overpower him. Rogers gives UCLA much reason to smile, as he could be a defensive leader early in his college career.

       

      86. CB Jamyest Williams

      Size: 5'9", 173 lbs

      School: Grayson HS (Loganville, Georgia)

      Status: Committed to South Carolina

      Williams is a super-competitive defender who will quickly frustrate wide receivers in one-on-one packages. He isn't the biggest dog in the fight, but his mentality makes him someone to watch as he prepares for SEC competition. His play will make him a lot of fans at South Carolina.

    No. 85-81

      Ty Chandler
      Ty ChandlerCredit: Scout.com

      85. CB Thomas Graham

      Size: 5'11", 163 lbs

      School: Rancho Cucamonga HS (Rancho Cucamonga, California)

      Status: Committed to Oregon

      A streamlined defender, Graham isn't the biggest cornerback, but he could be one of the most polished of the 2017 class. He is the classic cover corner and uses his closing speed and his ability to jam receivers to his advantage. Graham will be one to watch at Oregon.

       

      84. WR CeeDee Lamb

      Size: 6'2", 172 lbs

      School: Foster HS (Richmond, Texas)

      Status: Committed to Oklahoma

      Oklahoma has a talented group of wide receivers in its 2017 class, but Lamb may be the most complete of the bunch. His acceleration makes him a solid go-route threat, but his quick twitch and his overall footwork make him dangerous as an option in the slot.

       

      83. WR Tyrell Shavers

      Size: 6'6", 202 lbs

      School: Lewisville HS (Lewisville, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Alabama

      Size-wise, Shavers is imposing, but when you add his blazing speed to the mix (4.38-second 40-yard dash), he is the perfect project for head coach Nick Saban and his staff at Alabama. Shavers runs with long strides and has tremendous upside in his quest to become Alabama's next big-play offensive threat.

       

      82. WR Jalen Reagor

      Size: 6'0", 182 lbs

      School: Waxahachie HS (Waxahachie, Texas)

      Status: Committed to TCU

      Reagor is relentless when it comes to honing his craft and being the top receiver. As the son of a former pro, he knows what it takes to not only make it, but to also be better than good in college football. Reagor's elusiveness and his ability to be a long-ball threat are among his best assets.

       

      81. RB Ty Chandler

      Size: 5'11", 182 lbs

      School: Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)

      Status: Committed to Tennessee

      Chandler is an all-purpose athlete who can run between the tackles or outside them, or he can serve as a reliable option as a receiver out of the backfield. What's underrated about Chandler is his ability to break tackles. It's not often the first defender will tackle him.

    Nos. 80-76

      Brock Wright
      Brock WrightCredit: Scout.com

      80. S Maleik Gray

      Size: 6'2", 205 lbs

      School: La Vergne HS (La Vergne, Tennessee)

      Status: Committed to Tennessee

      Gray is a big safety who, because of his ability to blitz, could play outside linebacker if necessary. He runs well and has great closing speed. Gray also is someone who likes to make the big hit. Look for Tennessee to take advantage of his versatile skills on defense.

       

      79. LB Levi Draper

      Size: 6'3 ½", 222 lbs

      School: Collinsville HS (Collinsville, Oklahoma)

      Status: Enrolled at Oklahoma

      Draper's the kind of defender who isn't afraid to try anything. He can tackle, he can cover and he has the tools to be a leader of the Oklahoma defense. Sooners fans will quickly notice he makes big plays seem effortless.

       

      78. WR Omar Manning

      Size: 6'3", 203 lbs

      School: Lancaster HS (Lancaster, Texas)

      Status: Committed to TCU

      The Horned Frogs are getting a gem in Manning, a big receiver with good speed and nice hands. Manning is a quarterback's dream in one-on-one situations, as he uses his size and his competitive nature to his advantage. He is a hard worker and someone who is never satisfied.

       

      77. ATH Connor Wedington

      Size: 6'1", 193 lbs

      School: Sumner Senior HS (Sumner, Washington)

      Status: Committed to Stanford

      On Monday, Wedington committed to Stanford—and showed off his snowboarding skills—in a Bleacher Report video. He can be used at a variety of positions. He's shone as a running back, slot receiver and outside receiver on offense, and his future team can also utilize him as a safety or a cornerback on defense.

       

      76. TE Brock Wright

      Size: 6'5", 240

      School: Cy-Fair HS (Cypress, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Notre Dame

      Notre Dame landed a reliable tight end in Wright who is a solid pass-catching option but may be even better as a run- and pass-blocker. Wright is an aggressive athlete who likes contact with defenders. He should be an important piece to the Fighting Irish's offensive puzzle soon.

    Nos. 75-71

      Anthony McFarland
      Anthony McFarlandCredit: Student Sports

      75. WR Henry Ruggs

      Size: 6'0", 173 lbs

      School: Lee HS (Montgomery, Alabama)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Ruggs' ability to excel as a slot receiver or as an outside receiver makes him an attractive target. Alabama and Florida State are two schools trending in his recruitment, and Alabama is a team to watch after the Crimson Tide offered Ruggs' younger brother, Kevontae', according to Hank South of 247Sports.

       

      74. LB Chris Allen

      Size: 6'4", 233 lbs

      School: Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

      Status: Committed to Alabama

      A hybrid defender because of his size, Allen can line up as either an outside linebacker or defensive end, depending on the scheme. He is a talented run-stopper who moves well for his 233-pound frame.

       

      73. TE Hunter Bryant

      Size: 6'3", 240 lbs

      School: Eastside Catholic HS (Sammamish, Washington)

      Status: Committed to Washington

      Bryant is the type of athlete who can line up tight and serve as a key blocker or line up wide and be a reliable receiving target. When he's a receiver, he’s extremely difficult to tackle because of his strong frame. He also has outstanding hands and is a good red-zone threat.

       

      72. DT Eric Crosby

      Size: 6'2", 297 lbs

      School: Ocean Lakes HS (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

      Status: Committed to Tennessee

      Crosby brings a high level of tenacity and is expected to use that tenacious mentality to challenge for a starter's spot early in his college career. He's an explosive defensive lineman with a lot of upside.

       

      71. RB Anthony McFarland

      Size: 5'8 ½", 203 lbs

      School: DeMatha Catholic HS (Hyattsville, Maryland)

      Status: Committed to Maryland

      By way of Bleacher Report’s Snapchat, McFarland on Jan. 27 chose to stay close to home and commit to Maryland over offers from Miami and Alabama. He shows excellent change of direction and an ability to hit a second gear in the open field. McFarland will be one to watch for the Terrapins.

    Nos. 70-66

      Jaylon Johnson
      Jaylon JohnsonCredit: Scout.com

      70. S Isaiah Pryor

      Size: 6'2", 186 lbs

      School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

      Ohio State has one of the best 2017 defensive back classes of all FBS programs, and Pryor is anticipated to be a leader in the group. He’s a safety to tackles like a linebacker and covers like a cornerback. Pryor's closing speed is one of his best attributes.

       

      69. S Paris Ford

      Size: 6'2", 185 lbs

      School: Steel Valley HS (Munhall, Pennsylvania)

      Status: Committed to Pittsburgh

      Ford's versatility has some wondering if he will play safety or cornerback in college. He is a tenacious athlete who likes to hit. He is a solid tackler and a respected coverage defender.

       

      68. DE Jarez Parks

      Size: 6'5", 255 lbs

      School: Sebastian River HS (Sebastian, Florida)

      Status: Uncommitted

      An edge-rusher with a high motor, Parks is an athlete who can be a real force at the next level. Alabama, Florida State and Auburn are three schools to watch as Parks prepares to announce his verbal commitment.

       

      67. ATH J.K. Dobbins

      Size: 5'9 ½", 199 lbs

      School: La Grange HS (La Grange, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

      Super quick and multifaceted, Dobbins has all of the tools to be a premier H-back in Ohio State's offense. He is scary with the ball in his hand. Dobbins doesn’t need much space to make a big play out of nothing.

       

      66. CB Jaylon Johnson

      Size: 6'2", 185 lbs

      School: Central HS-East Campus (Fresno, California)

      Status: Committed to Utah

      A talented cornerback, Johnson is a big, physical prospect who can give smaller wide receivers fits in one-on-one coverages. Johnson is expected to be an immediate force for the Utes. His brother, John Johnson, is a cornerback at UCLA.

    Nos. 65-61

      Hunter Johnson
      Hunter JohnsonCredit: Scout.com

      65. OG Austin Deculus

      Size: 6'6", 325 lbs

      School: Cy-Fair HS (Cypress, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at LSU

      Deculus is the kind of lineman Ed Orgeron likes. He's a mean, surly prospect who will challenge early in his career for playing time. Deculus is a huge athlete who plays with solid pad level and a quick first step.

       

      64. OT Jedrick Wills

      Size: 6'5", 318 lbs

      School: Lafayette HS (Lexington, Kentucky)

      Status: Committed to Alabama

      Wills showed at The Opening that he was as good as advertised. He has good hands, a nice release off the snap and an ability to contain the opposing defender, whether he's playing the tackle or the guard spot.

       

      63. WR Trevon Grimes

      Size: 6'4", 202 lbs

      School: St. Thomas Aquinas HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)

      Status: Committed to Ohio State

      Grimes' size is the first thing that stands out when giving him the eyeball test. He's a big receiver, but his speed makes him even more dangerous in one-on-one coverages. Grimes can be a threat in go-route packages, as well as red-zone play calls.

       

      62. DE LaBryan Ray

      Size: 6'4", 255 lbs

      School: James Clemens HS (Madison, Alabama)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Alabama is the team to watch for Ray, but schools like Florida and Tennessee are also in the mix as we approach national signing day. He’s a prototypical strong-side defensive end who could see the field early in college because of his tenacity.

       

      61. QB Hunter Johnson

      Size: 6'3 ½", 201 lbs

      School: Brownsburg HS (Brownsburg, Indiana)

      Status: Committed to Clemson

      The departure of Deshaun Watson means Johnson will have a chance to impress the Clemson coaching staff early and often. He's a cerebral quarterback who doesn't make a lot of throwing errors. Johnson's football IQ and ability to read defenses makes him a prime candidate to lead the offense soon.

    Nos. 60-56

      Ambry Thomas
      Ambry ThomasCredit: Student Sports

      60. ATH Lynn Bowden

      Size: 6'1", 190 lbs

      School: Warren G. Harding HS (Warren, Ohio)

      Status: Committed to Kentucky

      Kentucky scored a huge commitment in Bowden, an outstanding athlete who will be even scarier with the polishing of college coaching. He's slippery once he catches the ball, and he has a second gear that could make him very intriguing in the SEC.

       

      59. CB Deommodore Lenoir

      Size: 6'0", 170 lbs

      School: Bishop Mora Salesian HS (Los Angeles)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Once committed to Oregon, Lenoir has a big decision to make: Does he return to Oregon, or does he give a school like USC, Mississippi State or Nebraska a shot. The winning program will get a disruptive defensive back who will frustrate wide receivers regularly.

       

      58. WR Tyjon Lindsey

      Size: 5'8", 165 lbs

      School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

      Status: Committed to Nebraska

      Lindsey quickly makes you forget his lack of size, as he is a dynamic wide receiver with tons of athleticism. He's a fast, elusive player who runs great routes, which allows him to get open easier. His ability to stop on a dime will quickly impress the Nebraska faithful.

       

      57. OG Josh Myers

      Size: 6'5", 285 lbs

      School: Miamisburg HS (Miamisburg, Ohio)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

      Ohio State scored a big win in landing Myers, a good athlete who can play anywhere on the offensive line. Look for him to play an interior position, but the Buckeyes also can use him as an offensive tackle. His football savvy is one of his best traits.

       

      56. CB Ambry Thomas

      Size: 5'11 ½", 170 lbs

      School: Martin Luther King HS (Detroit)

      Status: Enrolled at Michigan

      Thomas can be a great cornerback for Michigan. He also can be a solid kickoff-return or punt-return specialist. His speed is an asset, but his hands, his flexibility and his closing speed can make him a true threat in the Big Ten Conference.

    Nos. 55-51

      Willie Gay
      Willie GayCredit: Scout.com

      55. CB Shaun Wade

      Size: 6'2", 175 lbs

      School: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

      Wade is a competitive defender who will bring size, anticipation and closing speed to a talented Ohio State secondary. He uses his instincts well and has the frame to play cornerback or safety at the next level.

       

      54. OT Andrew Thomas

      Size: 6'4 ½", 318 lbs

      School: Pace Academy (Atlanta)

      Status: Committed to Georgia

      Georgia is getting an athlete in Thomas who already possesses college-ready size. The Bulldogs also are getting a player with excellent feet and someone who protects well in passing situations. He can effectively play the left tackle or right tackle position.

       

      53. DT Marlon Tuipulotu

      Size: 6'2 ½", 295 lbs

      School: Central HS (Independence, Oregon)

      Status: Committed to USC

      Tuipulotu will bring quickness, power and a mean streak to USC, and his aggressive play could help him get on the field early. Additionally, Tuipulotu is an agile defender who moves very well laterally.

       

      52. WR Jerry Jeudy

      Size: 6'1" 177 lbs

      School: Deerfield Beach HS (Deerfield Beach, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Alabama

      Smooth and polished, Jeudy is expected to be must-see talent at Alabama. He could be the next big thing for the Crimson Tide, following athletes such as Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.

       

      51. LB Willie Gay

      Size: 6'1 ½", 215 lbs

      School: Starkville HS (Starkville, Mississippi)

      Status: Uncommitted 

      Gay's athletic ability meshes well with his tackling and pass coverage. He covers very well for a linebacker and schools like LSU, Michigan and in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss are in the hunt for his verbal commitment.

    Nos. 50-46

      Robert Barnes
      Robert BarnesCredit: Student Sports

      50. OT Micah Clark

      Size: 6'5", 255 lbs

      School: St. John Vianney Regl HS (Holmdel, New Jersey)

      Status: Enrolled at Rutgers

      Clark plays larger than his size, and his aggressive nature makes him someone who could earn starter’s minutes early in college, despite being slightly undersized. He holds his own in pass blocking, and his quickness off the ball makes him a candidate to see early time as a pulling guard.

       

      49. OC Jack Anderson

      Size: 6'5", 300 lbs

      School: Frisco HS (Frisco, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Texas Tech

      Anderson has all the tools to be a leader for Texas Tech’s offensive line. He brings a high level of intensity and a higher level of confidence to Lubbock. His style of play and ability to play anywhere on the line makes him one to watch as a college freshman.

       

      48. WR Jhamon Ausbon

      Size: 6'3", 217 lbs

      School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Texas A&M

      A chiseled athlete, Ausbon immediately passes the eyeball test; he looks like a college-ready wide receiver. Texas A&M is hoping he can be a go-to threat like he was at IMG, where he averaged more than 22 yards per catch during his senior season, according to MaxPreps.

       

      47. DT Haskell Garrett

      Size: 6'3", 290 lbs

      School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

      Status: Committed to Ohio State

      Garrett committed to Ohio State early last year and never wavered, despite receiving offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon and other schools. He plays the position with a high level of intensity and a lot of aggressiveness.

       

      46. S Robert Barnes

      Size: 6'2", 190 lbs

      School: Carroll HS (Southlake, Texas)

      Status: Committed to Oklahoma

      Barnes is a defensive back with a lot of talent, but even more upside. He is a football-savvy player who always puts himself in the right position to make a play. He’s a solid one-on-one tackler who also can deliver the highlight-reel hit.

    Nos. 45-41

      Jeff Thomas
      Jeff ThomasCredit: Scout.com

      45. TE Colby Parkinson

      Size: 6'6", 225 lbs

      School: Oaks Christian HS (Westlake Village, California)

      Status: Committed to Stanford

      Parkinson has the ability to be an immediate mismatch against defenders upon his arrival at Stanford because of his impressive wide receiver-like characteristics. He had 79 catches for 1,231 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, according to MaxPreps.

       

      44. RB Khalan Laborn

      Size: 5'10", 200 lbs

      School: Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS (Virginia Beach, Virginia)

      Status: Committed to Florida State

      Laborn is fun to watch as a running back and equally intriguing as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. His vision is one of his best qualities, and he’s shown himself to be a big-play back who can change the dynamic of a game.

       

      43. Richard LeCounte III

      Size: 6'1", 186 lbs

      School: Liberty County HS (Hinesville, Georgia)

      Status: Enrolled at Georgia

      Super physical and full of confidence, LeCounte is expected to raise Georgia’s secondary to a new level. He has impressive ball skills, and he loves to hit, but it's his closing speed and ability to cover a large amount of space that make him one to watch early.

       

      42. OT Isaiah Wilson

      Size: 6'6 ½", 354 lbs

      School: Poly Prep Country Day School (Brooklyn, New York)

      Status: Committed to Georgia

      A massive offensive lineman, Wilson is a solid run-blocker who also has very good feet for pass blocking. He moves extremely well for an athlete his size, and he plays with a mean streak the Georgia coaches will appreciate.

       

      41. WR Jeff Thomas

      Size: 5'10", 167 lbs

      School: East St. Louis Senior HS (East St. Louis, Illinois)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Thomas has established himself as an elite athlete with his play against elite-level talent (The Opening, Under Armour All-America Game, etc.). According to MaxPreps, he caught 50 passes for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 22 yards per catch as a senior.

    Nos. 36-40

      Jay Tufele
      Jay TufeleCredit: Student Sports

      40. WR Tee Higgins

      Size: 6'4", 188 lbs

      School: Oak Ridge HS (Oak Ridge, Tennessee)

      Status: Committed to Clemson

      Size, speed, athleticism and a hunger to be even better fuel Higgins, who could help Clemson replace star receiver Mike Williams. According to John Huotari of Oak Ridge Today, Higgins caught 64 catches for 945 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior during his regular season.

       

      39. S Bubba Bolden

      Size: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs

      School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

      Status: Committed to USC

      A longtime USC lean after originally decommitting from the Trojans in July, Bolden recommitted to the Trojans during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He racked up 25 tackles (17 of which were solo tackles), seven interceptions and a sack during his senior season, per MaxPreps.

       

      38. QB Tua Tagovailoa

      Size: 6'1", 216 lbs

      School: Saint Louis School (Honolulu)

      Status: Enrolled at Alabama

      Alabama has an excellent quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but Tagovailoa is expected to challenge for the starting job because of his leadership skills. He threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, according to 247Sports, and he finished his career as Hawaii's all-time leading passer.

       

      37. RB D'Andre Swift

      Size: 5'9 ½", 214 lbs

      School: St. Joseph's Prep School (Philadelphia)

      Status: Committed to Georgia

      Swift is expected to be the next big running back to lead Georgia’s offense. According to 247Sports, he racked up 3,949 yards of total offense and scored 44 total touchdowns over the first three years of his prep career.

       

      36. DT Jay Tufele

      Size: 6'3", 297 lbs

      School: Bingham HS (South Jordan, Utah)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Tufele is a strong defensive lineman who possesses a quick first step and a high motor. He also has a nasty streak that will impress defensive coaches at the next level. A consistent tackler, Tufele has schools such as Utah, USC, BYU, Michigan and Ohio State high on his list.

    Nos. 31-35

      JaCoby Stevens
      JaCoby StevensCredit: Scout.com

      35. LB VanDarius Cowan

      Size: 6'4", 235 lbs

      School: Palm Beach Gardens HS (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

      Status: Committed to Alabama

      Fast and furious, Cowan is a physical athlete who makes a lot of downhill plays. He is a punisher on defense, someone who takes pride in making the big hit. Size-wise, he can serve as both an outside linebacker or a rush end.

       

      34. OT Calvin Ashley

      Size: 6'6", 310 lbs

      School: St. John's College HS (Washington, D.C.)

      Status: Committed to Auburn

      Ashley has great size and length for an offensive tackle, and he will only get better under the Auburn coaching staff. He plays with solid pad level and uses his wingspan to make plays difficult for defensive ends.

       

      33. DE K'Lavon Chaisson

      Size: 6'4", 220 lbs

      School: North Shore HS (Galena Park, Texas)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Chaisson plays bigger than his frame and isn't afraid to tangle with larger offensive linemen. He is a no-nonsense defensive end who possesses an excellent first step and an ability to finish each play with tenacity. He's told Bleacher Report on multiple occasions that Texas and LSU are his top two schools.

       

      32. OG Tedarrell Slaton

      Size: 6'4 ½", 341 lbs

      School: American Heritage School (Plantation, Florida)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Slaton is a huge offensive lineman who can be a problem for interior defensive linemen in both running and passing situations. Florida, Florida State, Clemson are Michigan are among the multiple schools hoping to land his verbal commitment by national signing day.

       

      31. S JaCoby Stevens

      Size: 6'2", 190 lbs

      School: Oakland HS (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)

      Status: Enrolled at LSU

      A natural athlete with good size for a safety, Stevens should be a playmaker for LSU's secondary. According to MaxPreps, he had 61 tackles and nine interceptions as a safety during his senior season.

    Nos. 26-30

      Devonta Smith
      Devonta SmithCredit: Scout.com

      30. OT Austin Jackson

      Size: 6'5", 290 lbs

      School: North Canyon HS (Phoenix)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Jackson's size is coupled with an aggressive nature and a competitive drive to win every play. He has offers from Arizona State, USC, Washington and other programs, and he's expected to challenge for starter's minutes once he arrives at college.

       

      29. OT Trey Smith

      Size: 6'6", 300 lbs

      School: University School of Jackson (Jackson, Tennessee)

      Status: Enrolled at Tennessee

      Tennessee landed a stud in-state prospect in Smith, someone who may see early playing time either at tackle or guard for the Volunteers. He meshes his athleticism with a surly attitude, making him one to watch in the SEC.

       

      28. QB Jake Fromm

      Size: 6'2", 203 lbs

      School: Houston County HS (Warner Robins, Georgia)

      Status: Enrolled at Georgia

      Fromm's accuracy, arm strength and overall leadership ability makes him a player the Georgia faithful are excited about. He had an outstanding high school career, having thrown for 12,745 yards and 116 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

       

      27. QB Tate Martell

      Size: 5"10 ½", 203 lbs

      School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

      Before arriving at Ohio State, Martell had one of the most publicized recruitments of any 2017 athlete. During his time at Bishop Gorman, Martell had 7,507 passing yards and 2,294 rushing yards with 148 total touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

       

      26. WR Devonta Smith

      Size: 6'1", 167 lbs

      School: Amite HS (Amite, Louisiana)

      Status: Uncommitted

      Smith's playmaking ability gives college programs the luxury to line him up either at outside receiver or slot receiver. Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Miami are among the many schools hoping to land his commitment.

    25. ATH DeAngelo Gibbs

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 6'2", 204 lbs

      School: Grayson HS (Loganville, Georgia)

      Status: Enrolled at Georgia

       

      Whether lining him up as a wide receiver or having him man the secondary as a safety, DeAngelo Gibbs is a major threat on the field. The Georgia Bulldogs are getting a player who combines physicality, body control and a high competitive nature.

    24. WR Joseph Lewis

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs

      School: Augustus Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)

      Status: Uncommitted

       

      According to Scout, electric wide receiver Joseph Lewis is the highest-ranked uncommitted offensive player still available. USC and Nebraska are two schools to keep an eye on as he finalizes his decision. The winning school will get a big receiver who could make an impact a lot earlier in his career than some may anticipate.

    23. LB Baron Browning

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'4", 230 lbs

      SchoolKennedale HS (Kennedale, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

       

      Versatility is arguably Baron Browning's best football characteristic, as he's strong enough to play defensive end and quick enough to play in the secondary. Browning is expected to see time at outside linebacker in Columbus, Ohio, and he could be a major defensive catalyst in the Big Ten Conference.

    22. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

      Credit: Scout.com

      Size6'2 ½", 190 lbs

      SchoolCass Technical HS (Detroit)

      Status: Enrolled at Michigan

       

      Over the last two years, Donovan Peoples-Jones caught 99 passes for 2,083 yards and 31 touchdowns, according to 247Sports. That's music to the ears of Michigan Wolverines fans and coaches, as Peoples-Jones has been a receiver to watch for a while now. He is an athlete who meshes together size, speed, physicality and a winner's mentality.

    21. DE A.J. Epenesa

      Credit: Scout.com

      Size6'5", 260 lbs

      SchoolEdwardsville High School (Edwardsville, Illinois)

      Status: Committed to Iowa

       

      A longtime Iowa pledge, A.J. Epenesa is an athlete who is more about action and less about discussion. He has great size at the defensive end spot, and he plays the game with a high motor and a mean streak. According to MaxPreps, Epenesa accounted for 59 total tackles, a team-leading four sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games this past season.

    20. DE Joshua Kaindoh

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'6", 252 lbs

      SchoolIMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Florida State

       

      As someone who is an impressive physical specimen, Joshua Kaindoh is expected to bring a blue-collar mentality to Florida State. He proved himself a difficult athlete to defend, compiling 41 tackles and a team-high 7.5 sacks during his senior year at IMG, according to MaxPreps.

    19. LB Anthony Hines III

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 6'3", 225 lbs

      School: Plano East Senior HS (Plano, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Texas A&M

       

      On a Texas A&M roster always looking for big-play linebackers, Anthony Hines III could be the answer for the Aggies. As an inside linebacker, Hines averaged better than 22 tackles a game and finished with 245 total tackles his senior year, according to MaxPreps.

    18. CB Stanford Samuels III

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'2", 170 lbs

      SchoolCharles W. Flanagan High School (Pembroke Pines, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Florida State

       

      Florida State scored a big playmaker in the secondary in Stanford Samuels III, as he is quick enough to play cornerback and long enough to be tested at safety. He plays the game with a lot of instincts, and his physical nature will remind Seminoles fans of Stanford Samuels Jr., his father who once played cornerback for Florida State.

    17. CB Lamont Wade

      Credit: Scout.com

      Size5'10", 185 lbs

      SchoolClairton HS (Clairton, Pennsylvania)

      Status: Enrolled at Penn State

       

      The ceiling for Lamont Wade is very high, and Penn State fans are hoping to watch his growth as a player. Wade is an exceptional cornerback who combines quickness, agility and closing speed to compete against top wide receivers. His ability to jam receivers early makes him one to keep an eye on when the Nittany Lions start next season.

    16. OG Wyatt Davis

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'4", 310 lbs

      SchoolSt. John Bosco HS (Bellflower, California)

      Status: Committed to Ohio State

       

      Wyatt Davis is an offensive lineman who can effectively play all five positions on the line.That versatility may be his ticket to early playing time during his college career. Look for Davis to settle in at either guard or tackle for Ohio State.

    15. CB Jeffrey Okudah

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'1", 190 lbs

      SchoolSouth Grand Prairie HS (Grand Prairie, Texas)

      Status: Enrolled at Ohio State

                

      As someone with quick feet and great hands, Jeffrey Okudah has the ability to play both sides of the ball at the next level effectively. He's expected to play cornerback at Ohio State, but with his size, his speed and his football IQ, Okudah also could see time at safety early in his career.

    14. LB Dylan Moses

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'2 ½", 235 lbs

      SchoolIMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Alabama

       

      Since he was in the eighth grade, Dylan Moses has been a household name in college football recruiting. Now enrolled at Alabama, Moses is looking to make an impact as a freshman. He had 106 total tackles during his senior year at IMG, according to MaxPreps.

    13. CB Darnay Holmes

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 5'10", 185 lbs

      SchoolCalabasas HS (Calabasas, California)

      Status: Committed to UCLA

       

      As someone with the athleticism to be a two-way athlete in college, Darnay Holmes will be one to watch at UCLA. He's a speedy cornerback with wide receiver's hands. In fact, while playing receiver, he led his team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as a senior, per MaxPreps.

    12. DE Chase Young

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 6'5", 240 lbs

      SchoolDeMatha Catholic HS (Hyattsville, Maryland)

      Status: Committed to Ohio State

       

      Dangerous off the edge, Chase Young is a solid defender with the tools to play either defensive end or outside linebacker, depending on the scheme. He is an explosive athlete who uses his lateral movement and his overall length well in passing and running situations.

    11. DT Aubrey Solomon

      Credit: Scout.com

      Size: 6'3", 304 lbs

      School: Lee County HS (Leesburg, Georgia)

      Status: Uncommitted

       

      As national signing day approaches, Aubrey Solomon has become one of the hottest targets in the 2017 recruiting cycle. Alabama, Michigan, USC and Georgia are schools to watch Wednesday, and according to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports, Alabama is believed to hold a slight lead in the race.

    10. DT Marvin Wilson

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'4", 329 lbs

      SchoolEpiscopal HS (Bellaire, Texas)

      Status: Uncommitted

       

      National signing day will be huge for one of five schools Marvin Wilson is interested in. He is expected to choose from Oklahoma, South Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Florida State—and he has stressed to Bleacher Report that all five schools are still in contention.

    9. OT Alex Leatherwood

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'6", 315 lbs

      SchoolBooker T. Washington HS (Pensacola, Florida)

      Status: Enrolled at Alabama

       

      Mean and surly every time he lines up, Alex Leatherwood is the kind of bully every head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach wants. He's a dominant lineman and a solid athlete who could be groomed to replace standout Crimson Tide left tackle Cameron Robinson.

    8. RB Stephen Carr

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'0", 200 lbs

      SchoolSummit HS (Fontana, California)

      Status: Committed to USC

       

      Stephen Carr showed his explosiveness on the field with a dynamic senior season that, according to MaxPreps, featured 2,123 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, as well as five receiving TDs. The future Pac-12 back averaged more than nine yards per carry.

    7. S Devon Hunter

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'1", 206 lbs

      SchoolIndian River HS (Chesapeake, Virginia)

      Status: Committed to Virginia Tech

       

      The Virginia Tech faithful landed a huge pledge in Devon Hunter, an in-state target who is super versatile as a defensive back. According to Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports, Hunter, who can play either safety or cornerback, was the Hokies' top target.

    6. QB Davis Mills

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'2 ½", 188 lbs

      SchoolGreater Atlanta Christian HS (Norcross, Georgia)

      Status: Committed to Stanford

       

      Admired because of his accuracy and his cerebral mindset, Davis Mills is expected to be a household name in the Pac-12 when he takes over play-calling duties at Stanford. As a senior, he threw for 2,732 yards and 34 touchdowns with only one interception, according to MaxPreps.

    5. DE Jaelan Phillips

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'6", 250 lbs

      SchoolRedlands East Valley HS (Redlands, California)

      Status: Committed to UCLA

       

      Consistently playing at an elite level in high school has the college expectations high for Jaelan Phillips. Additionally, Phillips will be playing for a family that has strong UCLA ties. His father, aunt and grandmother all were Bruins, and his grandmother received a postgraduate degree from UCLA.

    4. OT Walker Little

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size6'8", 305 lbs

      SchoolEpiscopal HS (Bellaire, Texas)

      Status: Committed to Stanford

       

      Walker Little made an impressive rise throughout the 2017 class and became one of the nation's most talked-about offensive players. Stanford fans are excited about the offensive line tandem of Little and Foster Sarell.

    3. RB Cam Akers

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 5'11", 212 lbs

      School: Clinton HS (Clinton, Mississippi)

      Status: Enrolled at Florida State

       

      Considered the next to carry the running back torch following Dalvin Cook's departure, Cam Akers enters Florida State with an impressive football resume. His senior year, Akers—a dual-threat quarterback in high school—rushed for 2,105 yards and 34 touchdowns and also threw for 3,128 yards with 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions, according to MaxPreps.

    2. OT Foster Sarell

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 6'6", 300 lbs

      School: Graham-Kapowsin HS (Graham, Washington)

      Status: Committed to Stanford

               

      A technician in the trenches, Foster Sarell was a highlight among arguably one of the best offensive line classes in recent history. According to Jim Halley of USA Today, as a senior, Sarell anchored a line that helped Graham-Kapowsin average nearly 47 points per game. 

    1. RB Najee Harris

      Credit: Student Sports

      Size: 6'3", 225 lbs

      School: Antioch HS (Antioch, California)

      Status: Enrolled at Alabama

       

      Running back Najee Harris hopped on a plane to Alabama the day after playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He brings a healthy resume to the Crimson Tide after rushing for nearly 8,000 yards and 94 touchdowns during his high school career, according to MaxPreps.

       

      All rankings and recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.

