National Signing Day 2017: Tracking Top 100 College Football Recruits
The 2017 recruiting cycle had its share of memories—enough to write a potential best-seller.
Three players—Alabama enrollee Dylan Moses, Ohio State enrollee Tate Martell and Texas A&M enrollee Anthony Hines III—grew from athletes who had offers prior to high school into some of the nation's most coveted recruits. Multiple players also rose from being virtual unknowns to household sensations.
With national signing day here, the dream of playing college football officially becomes a reality for many student-athletes with the assistance of a signature, a national letter of intent and, for many, a fax machine. Yes, even in 2017, there's still a place to use a fax machine.
While some recruits ended their recruitment weeks or months ago—some even enrolled early at their schools of choice—others decided to wait until national signing day to solidify their decisions and go against the recruiter's version of buyer's remorse, also known as decommitment. After signing a letter of intent, there is no turning back.
The following is a tracker of the top 100 players in the 2017 class. This tracker, featuring top players according to Scout.com's top 100 list, will be updated throughout national signing day, so stay tuned to Bleacher Report for the latest updates.
Nos. 100-96
100. LB Walter Grant
Size: 6'4", 235 lbs
School: Cairo HS (Cairo, Georgia)
Status: Committed to Georgia
Built more like a weak-side defensive end, Grant is an imposing linebacker who likes to deliver the big hit. As imposing as he is, however, Grant's athleticism may be his strongest asset.
99. CB Amir Riep
Size: 5'11", 183 lbs
School: Colerain HS (Cincinnati)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Riep's coverage skills, which include his closing speed and instinctive play, will fit in well at Ohio State. He is an athlete who thrives on his physical play, as well as his ability to make the open-field tackle.
98. OC Cesar Ruiz
Size: 6'3", 321 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Committed to Michigan
Ruiz is an intelligent lineman who possesses strength and an explosive first step. As a center, he takes pride in anchoring the line, and Michigan fans should expect him to do the same now that he is on campus.
97. ATH Greg Johnson
Size: 5'10", 180 lbs
School: Augustus Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)
Status: Uncommitted
Johnson can beat you at multiple positions, including wide receiver, running back, cornerback, safety, nickelback and outside linebacker. USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Notre Dame are four schools to keep an eye on between now and national signing day.
96. S A.J. Terrell
Size: 6'2", 171 lbs
School: Westlake HS (Atlanta)
Status: Committed to Clemson
Terrell's playmaking skills on defense will allow him to fit comfortably at Clemson as either a safety or a cornerback. He has the closing speed of a cornerback and the sideline-to-sideline coverage ability of a safety. Terrell will be a versatile weapon for the reigning national champs.
Nos. 95-91
95. DT Phidarian Mathis
Size: 6'4", 293 lbs
School: Neville HS (Monroe, Louisiana)
Status: Committed to Alabama
At the grave site of his fallen friend, Tyrell Cameron, per Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com, Mathis committed to Alabama on Tuesday over offers from LSU and TCU. The Crimson Tide are getting a menace on the defensive line, someone who has defensive tackle size but also has defensive end quickness off the ball.
94. S Todd Harris
Size: 6'0", 185 lbs
School: Plaquemine HS (Plaquemine, Louisiana)
Status: Uncommitted
As a downhill athlete who makes plays either with a big hit or a disruptive move on a pass play, Harris is everything a college coach wants in a safety. LSU is believed to be in the lead for Harris, but, per Bleacher Report, Alabama and TCU are two schools to watch as he finalizes his decision.
93. LB Drew Singleton
Size: 6'2", 214 lbs
School: Paramus Catholic HS (Paramus, New Jersey)
Status: Committed to Michigan
Singleton brings a blue-collar approach to the football field, and Michigan fans will appreciate his aggressiveness as a linebacker. He covers well from sideline-to-sideline, and he knows how to deliver the highlight-reel hit.
92. CB Kary Vincent Jr.
Size: 5'11", 170 lbs
School: Memorial HS (Port Arthur, Texas)
Status: Committed to LSU
Super fast and highly versatile, Vincent can be an extraordinary cornerback, but he also could be dangerous as a punt returner or a kickoff returner. His track speed and his overall flexibility allow him to showcase his closing speed in passing situations.
91. LB Jacob Phillips
Size: 6'3", 223 lbs
School: East Literature Magnet School (Nashville, Tennessee)
Status: Committed to LSU
After committing to Oklahoma in October, Phillips switched his pledge to LSU last Thursday. It was a huge win for the Tigers, who at the time didn't have a true linebacker committed in the 2017 class. Phillips' aggressive nature and instinctive play are best served at the inside linebacker position.
Nos. 90-86
90. WR Tarik Black
Size: 6'3 ½", 206 lbs
School: Cheshire Academy (Cheshire, Connecticut)
Status: Enrolled at Michigan
In Black, Michigan is getting a big receiver who has the size and the leaping ability to win jump balls in red-zone packages and the speed to outrace defenders in one-on-one situations. He does a solid job at attacking the ball at its highest point while in the air.
89. WR D.D. Bowie
Size: 6'1", 185 lbs
School: Morton HS (Morton, Mississippi)
Status: Committed to Ole Miss
Bowie's athleticism will be recognized early and often upon his arrival to Ole Miss. He's an all-day threat in go-route situations, and he's someone who wants his number called for every big play. Bowie has great hands and an ability to turn a short catch into a play loaded with yards after it.
88. LB David Adams
Size: 6'2", 225 lbs
School: Central Catholic HS (Pittsburgh)
Status: Committed to Notre Dame
Notre Dame will like Adams as a downhill linebacker with a great nose for the football. He is a physical athlete who could be a consistent double-digit tackler as an inside linebacker for the Irish. Adams also is tough to defend in blitz packages.
87. DT Greg Rogers
Size: 6'4", 298 lbs
School: Arbor View HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Committed to UCLA
Rogers has great size as a defensive tackle, and his deceptive quickness will benefit him in the Pac-12. He is a strong athlete who rarely has an offensive lineman overpower him. Rogers gives UCLA much reason to smile, as he could be a defensive leader early in his college career.
86. CB Jamyest Williams
Size: 5'9", 173 lbs
School: Grayson HS (Loganville, Georgia)
Status: Committed to South Carolina
Williams is a super-competitive defender who will quickly frustrate wide receivers in one-on-one packages. He isn't the biggest dog in the fight, but his mentality makes him someone to watch as he prepares for SEC competition. His play will make him a lot of fans at South Carolina.
No. 85-81
85. CB Thomas Graham
Size: 5'11", 163 lbs
School: Rancho Cucamonga HS (Rancho Cucamonga, California)
Status: Committed to Oregon
A streamlined defender, Graham isn't the biggest cornerback, but he could be one of the most polished of the 2017 class. He is the classic cover corner and uses his closing speed and his ability to jam receivers to his advantage. Graham will be one to watch at Oregon.
84. WR CeeDee Lamb
Size: 6'2", 172 lbs
School: Foster HS (Richmond, Texas)
Status: Committed to Oklahoma
Oklahoma has a talented group of wide receivers in its 2017 class, but Lamb may be the most complete of the bunch. His acceleration makes him a solid go-route threat, but his quick twitch and his overall footwork make him dangerous as an option in the slot.
83. WR Tyrell Shavers
Size: 6'6", 202 lbs
School: Lewisville HS (Lewisville, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Alabama
Size-wise, Shavers is imposing, but when you add his blazing speed to the mix (4.38-second 40-yard dash), he is the perfect project for head coach Nick Saban and his staff at Alabama. Shavers runs with long strides and has tremendous upside in his quest to become Alabama's next big-play offensive threat.
82. WR Jalen Reagor
Size: 6'0", 182 lbs
School: Waxahachie HS (Waxahachie, Texas)
Status: Committed to TCU
Reagor is relentless when it comes to honing his craft and being the top receiver. As the son of a former pro, he knows what it takes to not only make it, but to also be better than good in college football. Reagor's elusiveness and his ability to be a long-ball threat are among his best assets.
81. RB Ty Chandler
Size: 5'11", 182 lbs
School: Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, Tennessee)
Status: Committed to Tennessee
Chandler is an all-purpose athlete who can run between the tackles or outside them, or he can serve as a reliable option as a receiver out of the backfield. What's underrated about Chandler is his ability to break tackles. It's not often the first defender will tackle him.
Nos. 80-76
80. S Maleik Gray
Size: 6'2", 205 lbs
School: La Vergne HS (La Vergne, Tennessee)
Status: Committed to Tennessee
Gray is a big safety who, because of his ability to blitz, could play outside linebacker if necessary. He runs well and has great closing speed. Gray also is someone who likes to make the big hit. Look for Tennessee to take advantage of his versatile skills on defense.
79. LB Levi Draper
Size: 6'3 ½", 222 lbs
School: Collinsville HS (Collinsville, Oklahoma)
Status: Enrolled at Oklahoma
Draper's the kind of defender who isn't afraid to try anything. He can tackle, he can cover and he has the tools to be a leader of the Oklahoma defense. Sooners fans will quickly notice he makes big plays seem effortless.
78. WR Omar Manning
Size: 6'3", 203 lbs
School: Lancaster HS (Lancaster, Texas)
Status: Committed to TCU
The Horned Frogs are getting a gem in Manning, a big receiver with good speed and nice hands. Manning is a quarterback's dream in one-on-one situations, as he uses his size and his competitive nature to his advantage. He is a hard worker and someone who is never satisfied.
77. ATH Connor Wedington
Size: 6'1", 193 lbs
School: Sumner Senior HS (Sumner, Washington)
Status: Committed to Stanford
On Monday, Wedington committed to Stanford—and showed off his snowboarding skills—in a Bleacher Report video. He can be used at a variety of positions. He's shone as a running back, slot receiver and outside receiver on offense, and his future team can also utilize him as a safety or a cornerback on defense.
76. TE Brock Wright
Size: 6'5", 240
School: Cy-Fair HS (Cypress, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Notre Dame
Notre Dame landed a reliable tight end in Wright who is a solid pass-catching option but may be even better as a run- and pass-blocker. Wright is an aggressive athlete who likes contact with defenders. He should be an important piece to the Fighting Irish's offensive puzzle soon.
Nos. 75-71
75. WR Henry Ruggs
Size: 6'0", 173 lbs
School: Lee HS (Montgomery, Alabama)
Status: Uncommitted
Ruggs' ability to excel as a slot receiver or as an outside receiver makes him an attractive target. Alabama and Florida State are two schools trending in his recruitment, and Alabama is a team to watch after the Crimson Tide offered Ruggs' younger brother, Kevontae', according to Hank South of 247Sports.
74. LB Chris Allen
Size: 6'4", 233 lbs
School: Southern University Lab School (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
Status: Committed to Alabama
A hybrid defender because of his size, Allen can line up as either an outside linebacker or defensive end, depending on the scheme. He is a talented run-stopper who moves well for his 233-pound frame.
73. TE Hunter Bryant
Size: 6'3", 240 lbs
School: Eastside Catholic HS (Sammamish, Washington)
Status: Committed to Washington
Bryant is the type of athlete who can line up tight and serve as a key blocker or line up wide and be a reliable receiving target. When he's a receiver, he’s extremely difficult to tackle because of his strong frame. He also has outstanding hands and is a good red-zone threat.
72. DT Eric Crosby
Size: 6'2", 297 lbs
School: Ocean Lakes HS (Virginia Beach, Virginia)
Status: Committed to Tennessee
Crosby brings a high level of tenacity and is expected to use that tenacious mentality to challenge for a starter's spot early in his college career. He's an explosive defensive lineman with a lot of upside.
71. RB Anthony McFarland
Size: 5'8 ½", 203 lbs
School: DeMatha Catholic HS (Hyattsville, Maryland)
Status: Committed to Maryland
By way of Bleacher Report’s Snapchat, McFarland on Jan. 27 chose to stay close to home and commit to Maryland over offers from Miami and Alabama. He shows excellent change of direction and an ability to hit a second gear in the open field. McFarland will be one to watch for the Terrapins.
Nos. 70-66
70. S Isaiah Pryor
Size: 6'2", 186 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Ohio State has one of the best 2017 defensive back classes of all FBS programs, and Pryor is anticipated to be a leader in the group. He’s a safety to tackles like a linebacker and covers like a cornerback. Pryor's closing speed is one of his best attributes.
69. S Paris Ford
Size: 6'2", 185 lbs
School: Steel Valley HS (Munhall, Pennsylvania)
Status: Committed to Pittsburgh
Ford's versatility has some wondering if he will play safety or cornerback in college. He is a tenacious athlete who likes to hit. He is a solid tackler and a respected coverage defender.
68. DE Jarez Parks
Size: 6'5", 255 lbs
School: Sebastian River HS (Sebastian, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
An edge-rusher with a high motor, Parks is an athlete who can be a real force at the next level. Alabama, Florida State and Auburn are three schools to watch as Parks prepares to announce his verbal commitment.
67. ATH J.K. Dobbins
Size: 5'9 ½", 199 lbs
School: La Grange HS (La Grange, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Super quick and multifaceted, Dobbins has all of the tools to be a premier H-back in Ohio State's offense. He is scary with the ball in his hand. Dobbins doesn’t need much space to make a big play out of nothing.
66. CB Jaylon Johnson
Size: 6'2", 185 lbs
School: Central HS-East Campus (Fresno, California)
Status: Committed to Utah
A talented cornerback, Johnson is a big, physical prospect who can give smaller wide receivers fits in one-on-one coverages. Johnson is expected to be an immediate force for the Utes. His brother, John Johnson, is a cornerback at UCLA.
Nos. 65-61
65. OG Austin Deculus
Size: 6'6", 325 lbs
School: Cy-Fair HS (Cypress, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at LSU
Deculus is the kind of lineman Ed Orgeron likes. He's a mean, surly prospect who will challenge early in his career for playing time. Deculus is a huge athlete who plays with solid pad level and a quick first step.
64. OT Jedrick Wills
Size: 6'5", 318 lbs
School: Lafayette HS (Lexington, Kentucky)
Status: Committed to Alabama
Wills showed at The Opening that he was as good as advertised. He has good hands, a nice release off the snap and an ability to contain the opposing defender, whether he's playing the tackle or the guard spot.
63. WR Trevon Grimes
Size: 6'4", 202 lbs
School: St. Thomas Aquinas HS (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Grimes' size is the first thing that stands out when giving him the eyeball test. He's a big receiver, but his speed makes him even more dangerous in one-on-one coverages. Grimes can be a threat in go-route packages, as well as red-zone play calls.
62. DE LaBryan Ray
Size: 6'4", 255 lbs
School: James Clemens HS (Madison, Alabama)
Status: Uncommitted
Alabama is the team to watch for Ray, but schools like Florida and Tennessee are also in the mix as we approach national signing day. He’s a prototypical strong-side defensive end who could see the field early in college because of his tenacity.
61. QB Hunter Johnson
Size: 6'3 ½", 201 lbs
School: Brownsburg HS (Brownsburg, Indiana)
Status: Committed to Clemson
The departure of Deshaun Watson means Johnson will have a chance to impress the Clemson coaching staff early and often. He's a cerebral quarterback who doesn't make a lot of throwing errors. Johnson's football IQ and ability to read defenses makes him a prime candidate to lead the offense soon.
Nos. 60-56
60. ATH Lynn Bowden
Size: 6'1", 190 lbs
School: Warren G. Harding HS (Warren, Ohio)
Status: Committed to Kentucky
Kentucky scored a huge commitment in Bowden, an outstanding athlete who will be even scarier with the polishing of college coaching. He's slippery once he catches the ball, and he has a second gear that could make him very intriguing in the SEC.
59. CB Deommodore Lenoir
Size: 6'0", 170 lbs
School: Bishop Mora Salesian HS (Los Angeles)
Status: Uncommitted
Once committed to Oregon, Lenoir has a big decision to make: Does he return to Oregon, or does he give a school like USC, Mississippi State or Nebraska a shot. The winning program will get a disruptive defensive back who will frustrate wide receivers regularly.
58. WR Tyjon Lindsey
Size: 5'8", 165 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Committed to Nebraska
Lindsey quickly makes you forget his lack of size, as he is a dynamic wide receiver with tons of athleticism. He's a fast, elusive player who runs great routes, which allows him to get open easier. His ability to stop on a dime will quickly impress the Nebraska faithful.
57. OG Josh Myers
Size: 6'5", 285 lbs
School: Miamisburg HS (Miamisburg, Ohio)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Ohio State scored a big win in landing Myers, a good athlete who can play anywhere on the offensive line. Look for him to play an interior position, but the Buckeyes also can use him as an offensive tackle. His football savvy is one of his best traits.
56. CB Ambry Thomas
Size: 5'11 ½", 170 lbs
School: Martin Luther King HS (Detroit)
Status: Enrolled at Michigan
Thomas can be a great cornerback for Michigan. He also can be a solid kickoff-return or punt-return specialist. His speed is an asset, but his hands, his flexibility and his closing speed can make him a true threat in the Big Ten Conference.
Nos. 55-51
55. CB Shaun Wade
Size: 6'2", 175 lbs
School: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Wade is a competitive defender who will bring size, anticipation and closing speed to a talented Ohio State secondary. He uses his instincts well and has the frame to play cornerback or safety at the next level.
54. OT Andrew Thomas
Size: 6'4 ½", 318 lbs
School: Pace Academy (Atlanta)
Status: Committed to Georgia
Georgia is getting an athlete in Thomas who already possesses college-ready size. The Bulldogs also are getting a player with excellent feet and someone who protects well in passing situations. He can effectively play the left tackle or right tackle position.
53. DT Marlon Tuipulotu
Size: 6'2 ½", 295 lbs
School: Central HS (Independence, Oregon)
Status: Committed to USC
Tuipulotu will bring quickness, power and a mean streak to USC, and his aggressive play could help him get on the field early. Additionally, Tuipulotu is an agile defender who moves very well laterally.
52. WR Jerry Jeudy
Size: 6'1" 177 lbs
School: Deerfield Beach HS (Deerfield Beach, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Alabama
Smooth and polished, Jeudy is expected to be must-see talent at Alabama. He could be the next big thing for the Crimson Tide, following athletes such as Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley.
51. LB Willie Gay
Size: 6'1 ½", 215 lbs
School: Starkville HS (Starkville, Mississippi)
Status: Uncommitted
Gay's athletic ability meshes well with his tackling and pass coverage. He covers very well for a linebacker and schools like LSU, Michigan and in-state schools Mississippi State and Ole Miss are in the hunt for his verbal commitment.
Nos. 50-46
50. OT Micah Clark
Size: 6'5", 255 lbs
School: St. John Vianney Regl HS (Holmdel, New Jersey)
Status: Enrolled at Rutgers
Clark plays larger than his size, and his aggressive nature makes him someone who could earn starter’s minutes early in college, despite being slightly undersized. He holds his own in pass blocking, and his quickness off the ball makes him a candidate to see early time as a pulling guard.
49. OC Jack Anderson
Size: 6'5", 300 lbs
School: Frisco HS (Frisco, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Texas Tech
Anderson has all the tools to be a leader for Texas Tech’s offensive line. He brings a high level of intensity and a higher level of confidence to Lubbock. His style of play and ability to play anywhere on the line makes him one to watch as a college freshman.
48. WR Jhamon Ausbon
Size: 6'3", 217 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Texas A&M
A chiseled athlete, Ausbon immediately passes the eyeball test; he looks like a college-ready wide receiver. Texas A&M is hoping he can be a go-to threat like he was at IMG, where he averaged more than 22 yards per catch during his senior season, according to MaxPreps.
47. DT Haskell Garrett
Size: 6'3", 290 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Garrett committed to Ohio State early last year and never wavered, despite receiving offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oregon and other schools. He plays the position with a high level of intensity and a lot of aggressiveness.
46. S Robert Barnes
Size: 6'2", 190 lbs
School: Carroll HS (Southlake, Texas)
Status: Committed to Oklahoma
Barnes is a defensive back with a lot of talent, but even more upside. He is a football-savvy player who always puts himself in the right position to make a play. He’s a solid one-on-one tackler who also can deliver the highlight-reel hit.
Nos. 45-41
45. TE Colby Parkinson
Size: 6'6", 225 lbs
School: Oaks Christian HS (Westlake Village, California)
Status: Committed to Stanford
Parkinson has the ability to be an immediate mismatch against defenders upon his arrival at Stanford because of his impressive wide receiver-like characteristics. He had 79 catches for 1,231 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, according to MaxPreps.
44. RB Khalan Laborn
Size: 5'10", 200 lbs
School: Bishop Sullivan Catholic HS (Virginia Beach, Virginia)
Status: Committed to Florida State
Laborn is fun to watch as a running back and equally intriguing as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. His vision is one of his best qualities, and he’s shown himself to be a big-play back who can change the dynamic of a game.
Size: 6'1", 186 lbs
School: Liberty County HS (Hinesville, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
Super physical and full of confidence, LeCounte is expected to raise Georgia’s secondary to a new level. He has impressive ball skills, and he loves to hit, but it's his closing speed and ability to cover a large amount of space that make him one to watch early.
42. OT Isaiah Wilson
Size: 6'6 ½", 354 lbs
School: Poly Prep Country Day School (Brooklyn, New York)
Status: Committed to Georgia
A massive offensive lineman, Wilson is a solid run-blocker who also has very good feet for pass blocking. He moves extremely well for an athlete his size, and he plays with a mean streak the Georgia coaches will appreciate.
41. WR Jeff Thomas
Size: 5'10", 167 lbs
School: East St. Louis Senior HS (East St. Louis, Illinois)
Status: Uncommitted
Thomas has established himself as an elite athlete with his play against elite-level talent (The Opening, Under Armour All-America Game, etc.). According to MaxPreps, he caught 50 passes for 1,101 yards and 13 touchdowns while averaging 22 yards per catch as a senior.
Nos. 36-40
40. WR Tee Higgins
Size: 6'4", 188 lbs
School: Oak Ridge HS (Oak Ridge, Tennessee)
Status: Committed to Clemson
Size, speed, athleticism and a hunger to be even better fuel Higgins, who could help Clemson replace star receiver Mike Williams. According to John Huotari of Oak Ridge Today, Higgins caught 64 catches for 945 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior during his regular season.
39. S Bubba Bolden
Size: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Committed to USC
A longtime USC lean after originally decommitting from the Trojans in July, Bolden recommitted to the Trojans during the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He racked up 25 tackles (17 of which were solo tackles), seven interceptions and a sack during his senior season, per MaxPreps.
38. QB Tua Tagovailoa
Size: 6'1", 216 lbs
School: Saint Louis School (Honolulu)
Status: Enrolled at Alabama
Alabama has an excellent quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but Tagovailoa is expected to challenge for the starting job because of his leadership skills. He threw for nearly 2,700 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior, according to 247Sports, and he finished his career as Hawaii's all-time leading passer.
37. RB D'Andre Swift
Size: 5'9 ½", 214 lbs
School: St. Joseph's Prep School (Philadelphia)
Status: Committed to Georgia
Swift is expected to be the next big running back to lead Georgia’s offense. According to 247Sports, he racked up 3,949 yards of total offense and scored 44 total touchdowns over the first three years of his prep career.
36. DT Jay Tufele
Size: 6'3", 297 lbs
School: Bingham HS (South Jordan, Utah)
Status: Uncommitted
Tufele is a strong defensive lineman who possesses a quick first step and a high motor. He also has a nasty streak that will impress defensive coaches at the next level. A consistent tackler, Tufele has schools such as Utah, USC, BYU, Michigan and Ohio State high on his list.
Nos. 31-35
35. LB VanDarius Cowan
Size: 6'4", 235 lbs
School: Palm Beach Gardens HS (Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)
Status: Committed to Alabama
Fast and furious, Cowan is a physical athlete who makes a lot of downhill plays. He is a punisher on defense, someone who takes pride in making the big hit. Size-wise, he can serve as both an outside linebacker or a rush end.
34. OT Calvin Ashley
Size: 6'6", 310 lbs
School: St. John's College HS (Washington, D.C.)
Status: Committed to Auburn
Ashley has great size and length for an offensive tackle, and he will only get better under the Auburn coaching staff. He plays with solid pad level and uses his wingspan to make plays difficult for defensive ends.
33. DE K'Lavon Chaisson
Size: 6'4", 220 lbs
School: North Shore HS (Galena Park, Texas)
Status: Uncommitted
Chaisson plays bigger than his frame and isn't afraid to tangle with larger offensive linemen. He is a no-nonsense defensive end who possesses an excellent first step and an ability to finish each play with tenacity. He's told Bleacher Report on multiple occasions that Texas and LSU are his top two schools.
32. OG Tedarrell Slaton
Size: 6'4 ½", 341 lbs
School: American Heritage School (Plantation, Florida)
Status: Uncommitted
Slaton is a huge offensive lineman who can be a problem for interior defensive linemen in both running and passing situations. Florida, Florida State, Clemson are Michigan are among the multiple schools hoping to land his verbal commitment by national signing day.
31. S JaCoby Stevens
Size: 6'2", 190 lbs
School: Oakland HS (Murfreesboro, Tennessee)
Status: Enrolled at LSU
A natural athlete with good size for a safety, Stevens should be a playmaker for LSU's secondary. According to MaxPreps, he had 61 tackles and nine interceptions as a safety during his senior season.
Nos. 26-30
30. OT Austin Jackson
Size: 6'5", 290 lbs
School: North Canyon HS (Phoenix)
Status: Uncommitted
Jackson's size is coupled with an aggressive nature and a competitive drive to win every play. He has offers from Arizona State, USC, Washington and other programs, and he's expected to challenge for starter's minutes once he arrives at college.
29. OT Trey Smith
Size: 6'6", 300 lbs
School: University School of Jackson (Jackson, Tennessee)
Status: Enrolled at Tennessee
Tennessee landed a stud in-state prospect in Smith, someone who may see early playing time either at tackle or guard for the Volunteers. He meshes his athleticism with a surly attitude, making him one to watch in the SEC.
28. QB Jake Fromm
Size: 6'2", 203 lbs
School: Houston County HS (Warner Robins, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
Fromm's accuracy, arm strength and overall leadership ability makes him a player the Georgia faithful are excited about. He had an outstanding high school career, having thrown for 12,745 yards and 116 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
27. QB Tate Martell
Size: 5"10 ½", 203 lbs
School: Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Before arriving at Ohio State, Martell had one of the most publicized recruitments of any 2017 athlete. During his time at Bishop Gorman, Martell had 7,507 passing yards and 2,294 rushing yards with 148 total touchdowns, per MaxPreps.
26. WR Devonta Smith
Size: 6'1", 167 lbs
School: Amite HS (Amite, Louisiana)
Status: Uncommitted
Smith's playmaking ability gives college programs the luxury to line him up either at outside receiver or slot receiver. Alabama, LSU, Florida State and Miami are among the many schools hoping to land his commitment.
25. ATH DeAngelo Gibbs
Size: 6'2", 204 lbs
School: Grayson HS (Loganville, Georgia)
Status: Enrolled at Georgia
Whether lining him up as a wide receiver or having him man the secondary as a safety, DeAngelo Gibbs is a major threat on the field. The Georgia Bulldogs are getting a player who combines physicality, body control and a high competitive nature.
24. WR Joseph Lewis
Size: 6'2 ½", 200 lbs
School: Augustus Hawkins HS (Los Angeles)
Status: Uncommitted
According to Scout, electric wide receiver Joseph Lewis is the highest-ranked uncommitted offensive player still available. USC and Nebraska are two schools to keep an eye on as he finalizes his decision. The winning school will get a big receiver who could make an impact a lot earlier in his career than some may anticipate.
23. LB Baron Browning
Size: 6'4", 230 lbs
School: Kennedale HS (Kennedale, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
Versatility is arguably Baron Browning's best football characteristic, as he's strong enough to play defensive end and quick enough to play in the secondary. Browning is expected to see time at outside linebacker in Columbus, Ohio, and he could be a major defensive catalyst in the Big Ten Conference.
22. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
Size: 6'2 ½", 190 lbs
School: Cass Technical HS (Detroit)
Status: Enrolled at Michigan
Over the last two years, Donovan Peoples-Jones caught 99 passes for 2,083 yards and 31 touchdowns, according to 247Sports. That's music to the ears of Michigan Wolverines fans and coaches, as Peoples-Jones has been a receiver to watch for a while now. He is an athlete who meshes together size, speed, physicality and a winner's mentality.
21. DE A.J. Epenesa
Size: 6'5", 260 lbs
School: Edwardsville High School (Edwardsville, Illinois)
Status: Committed to Iowa
A longtime Iowa pledge, A.J. Epenesa is an athlete who is more about action and less about discussion. He has great size at the defensive end spot, and he plays the game with a high motor and a mean streak. According to MaxPreps, Epenesa accounted for 59 total tackles, a team-leading four sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games this past season.
20. DE Joshua Kaindoh
Size: 6'6", 252 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Florida State
As someone who is an impressive physical specimen, Joshua Kaindoh is expected to bring a blue-collar mentality to Florida State. He proved himself a difficult athlete to defend, compiling 41 tackles and a team-high 7.5 sacks during his senior year at IMG, according to MaxPreps.
19. LB Anthony Hines III
Size: 6'3", 225 lbs
School: Plano East Senior HS (Plano, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Texas A&M
On a Texas A&M roster always looking for big-play linebackers, Anthony Hines III could be the answer for the Aggies. As an inside linebacker, Hines averaged better than 22 tackles a game and finished with 245 total tackles his senior year, according to MaxPreps.
18. CB Stanford Samuels III
Size: 6'2", 170 lbs
School: Charles W. Flanagan High School (Pembroke Pines, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Florida State
Florida State scored a big playmaker in the secondary in Stanford Samuels III, as he is quick enough to play cornerback and long enough to be tested at safety. He plays the game with a lot of instincts, and his physical nature will remind Seminoles fans of Stanford Samuels Jr., his father who once played cornerback for Florida State.
17. CB Lamont Wade
Size: 5'10", 185 lbs
School: Clairton HS (Clairton, Pennsylvania)
Status: Enrolled at Penn State
The ceiling for Lamont Wade is very high, and Penn State fans are hoping to watch his growth as a player. Wade is an exceptional cornerback who combines quickness, agility and closing speed to compete against top wide receivers. His ability to jam receivers early makes him one to keep an eye on when the Nittany Lions start next season.
16. OG Wyatt Davis
Size: 6'4", 310 lbs
School: St. John Bosco HS (Bellflower, California)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Wyatt Davis is an offensive lineman who can effectively play all five positions on the line.That versatility may be his ticket to early playing time during his college career. Look for Davis to settle in at either guard or tackle for Ohio State.
15. CB Jeffrey Okudah
Size: 6'1", 190 lbs
School: South Grand Prairie HS (Grand Prairie, Texas)
Status: Enrolled at Ohio State
As someone with quick feet and great hands, Jeffrey Okudah has the ability to play both sides of the ball at the next level effectively. He's expected to play cornerback at Ohio State, but with his size, his speed and his football IQ, Okudah also could see time at safety early in his career.
14. LB Dylan Moses
Size: 6'2 ½", 235 lbs
School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Alabama
Since he was in the eighth grade, Dylan Moses has been a household name in college football recruiting. Now enrolled at Alabama, Moses is looking to make an impact as a freshman. He had 106 total tackles during his senior year at IMG, according to MaxPreps.
13. CB Darnay Holmes
Size: 5'10", 185 lbs
School: Calabasas HS (Calabasas, California)
Status: Committed to UCLA
As someone with the athleticism to be a two-way athlete in college, Darnay Holmes will be one to watch at UCLA. He's a speedy cornerback with wide receiver's hands. In fact, while playing receiver, he led his team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns as a senior, per MaxPreps.
12. DE Chase Young
Size: 6'5", 240 lbs
School: DeMatha Catholic HS (Hyattsville, Maryland)
Status: Committed to Ohio State
Dangerous off the edge, Chase Young is a solid defender with the tools to play either defensive end or outside linebacker, depending on the scheme. He is an explosive athlete who uses his lateral movement and his overall length well in passing and running situations.
11. DT Aubrey Solomon
Size: 6'3", 304 lbs
School: Lee County HS (Leesburg, Georgia)
Status: Uncommitted
As national signing day approaches, Aubrey Solomon has become one of the hottest targets in the 2017 recruiting cycle. Alabama, Michigan, USC and Georgia are schools to watch Wednesday, and according to Ryan Bartow of 247Sports, Alabama is believed to hold a slight lead in the race.
10. DT Marvin Wilson
Size: 6'4", 329 lbs
School: Episcopal HS (Bellaire, Texas)
Status: Uncommitted
National signing day will be huge for one of five schools Marvin Wilson is interested in. He is expected to choose from Oklahoma, South Florida, LSU, Ohio State and Florida State—and he has stressed to Bleacher Report that all five schools are still in contention.
9. OT Alex Leatherwood
Size: 6'6", 315 lbs
School: Booker T. Washington HS (Pensacola, Florida)
Status: Enrolled at Alabama
Mean and surly every time he lines up, Alex Leatherwood is the kind of bully every head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach wants. He's a dominant lineman and a solid athlete who could be groomed to replace standout Crimson Tide left tackle Cameron Robinson.
8. RB Stephen Carr
Size: 6'0", 200 lbs
School: Summit HS (Fontana, California)
Status: Committed to USC
Stephen Carr showed his explosiveness on the field with a dynamic senior season that, according to MaxPreps, featured 2,123 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, as well as five receiving TDs. The future Pac-12 back averaged more than nine yards per carry.
7. S Devon Hunter
Size: 6'1", 206 lbs
School: Indian River HS (Chesapeake, Virginia)
Status: Committed to Virginia Tech
The Virginia Tech faithful landed a huge pledge in Devon Hunter, an in-state target who is super versatile as a defensive back. According to Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports, Hunter, who can play either safety or cornerback, was the Hokies' top target.
6. QB Davis Mills
Size: 6'2 ½", 188 lbs
School: Greater Atlanta Christian HS (Norcross, Georgia)
Status: Committed to Stanford
Admired because of his accuracy and his cerebral mindset, Davis Mills is expected to be a household name in the Pac-12 when he takes over play-calling duties at Stanford. As a senior, he threw for 2,732 yards and 34 touchdowns with only one interception, according to MaxPreps.
5. DE Jaelan Phillips
Size: 6'6", 250 lbs
School: Redlands East Valley HS (Redlands, California)
Status: Committed to UCLA
Consistently playing at an elite level in high school has the college expectations high for Jaelan Phillips. Additionally, Phillips will be playing for a family that has strong UCLA ties. His father, aunt and grandmother all were Bruins, and his grandmother received a postgraduate degree from UCLA.
4. OT Walker Little
Size: 6'8", 305 lbs
School: Episcopal HS (Bellaire, Texas)
Status: Committed to Stanford
Walker Little made an impressive rise throughout the 2017 class and became one of the nation's most talked-about offensive players. Stanford fans are excited about the offensive line tandem of Little and Foster Sarell.
3. RB Cam Akers
Size: 5'11", 212 lbs
School: Clinton HS (Clinton, Mississippi)
Status: Enrolled at Florida State
Considered the next to carry the running back torch following Dalvin Cook's departure, Cam Akers enters Florida State with an impressive football resume. His senior year, Akers—a dual-threat quarterback in high school—rushed for 2,105 yards and 34 touchdowns and also threw for 3,128 yards with 31 touchdowns and only six interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
2. OT Foster Sarell
Size: 6'6", 300 lbs
School: Graham-Kapowsin HS (Graham, Washington)
Status: Committed to Stanford
A technician in the trenches, Foster Sarell was a highlight among arguably one of the best offensive line classes in recent history. According to Jim Halley of USA Today, as a senior, Sarell anchored a line that helped Graham-Kapowsin average nearly 47 points per game.
1. RB Najee Harris
Size: 6'3", 225 lbs
School: Antioch HS (Antioch, California)
Status: Enrolled at Alabama
Running back Najee Harris hopped on a plane to Alabama the day after playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He brings a healthy resume to the Crimson Tide after rushing for nearly 8,000 yards and 94 touchdowns during his high school career, according to MaxPreps.
All rankings and recruiting information courtesy of Scout.com unless otherwise noted.
