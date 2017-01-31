National Signing Day 2017: Tracking Top 100 College Football Recruits

1 of 41

Four Top 100 players headed to Alabama: (from left) VanDarius Cowan, Tua Tagovailoa, Alex Leatherwood and Najee Harris. Credit: Student Sports

The 2017 recruiting cycle had its share of memories—enough to write a potential best-seller.

Three players—Alabama enrollee Dylan Moses, Ohio State enrollee Tate Martell and Texas A&M enrollee Anthony Hines III—grew from athletes who had offers prior to high school into some of the nation's most coveted recruits. Multiple players also rose from being virtual unknowns to household sensations.

With national signing day here, the dream of playing college football officially becomes a reality for many student-athletes with the assistance of a signature, a national letter of intent and, for many, a fax machine. Yes, even in 2017, there's still a place to use a fax machine.

While some recruits ended their recruitment weeks or months ago—some even enrolled early at their schools of choice—others decided to wait until national signing day to solidify their decisions and go against the recruiter's version of buyer's remorse, also known as decommitment. After signing a letter of intent, there is no turning back.

The following is a tracker of the top 100 players in the 2017 class. This tracker, featuring top players according to Scout.com's top 100 list, will be updated throughout national signing day, so stay tuned to Bleacher Report for the latest updates.