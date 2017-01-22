East-West Shrine Game 2017: Highlights, Top Performers Who Boosted Draft Stock

Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

Offense wasn't exactly on the agenda for the 2017 East-West Shrine Game as the West emerged victorious 10-3 on Saturday afternoon from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The two teams combined for just 542 total yards, with the East held to nine first downs the entire game.

Louisiana-Lafayette's Elijah McGuire scored the lone touchdown of the afternoon with an 18-yard scamper with 12:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was just one of a few players who boosted their respective draft stocks as April looms, with borderline prospects looking for any sort of edge to make their NFL dreams a reality.

East-West Shrine Game Top Performers

Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

Because of the sheer amount of participants in the game, there were not many chances for players to get an extended amount of time on the field.

But McGuire took advantage of his limited reps, rushing for 42 yards on seven carries and the game's only touchdown.

He averaged six yards per carry, winning offensive player of the game honors and impressing USA Today's Turron Davenport in the process:

McGuire rushed for 1,127 yards and seven scores during the 2016 season, including a 223-yard effort against South Alabama on Sept. 17.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projects him to be drafted in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic

FAU defensive end Trey Hendrickson shared the podium with McGuire as defensive player of the game on Saturday.

Representing the East, the 6'4", 270-pound pass-rusher recorded a pair of tackles and a strip sack, looking tough to handle all afternoon.

A strong presence on the edge with a quick first step, Miller projects Hendrickson to be drafted four spots ahead of McGuire in the fifth round at No. 175 overall.

His play on Saturday seemed to excite Miller too:

In 12 games during the 2016 season for FAU, Hendrickson recorded 50 total tackles and 9.5 sacks.

Joe Williams, RB, Utah

While he was an afterthought because of teammate McGuire providing the only touchdown of the game, Utah running back Joe Williams had a solid afternoon as well.

On just seven carries, he racked up 48 yards, but a majority of them came on a 35-yard rush that was the second-longest play of the game.

Regardless, he still netted an average of 6.9 yards per carry, which wasn't far off of his average during his senior season at Utah.

In 2016, Williams rushed for 1,407 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per rush to go with 10 touchdowns.

That kind of average will grab the attention of NFL teams, and Miller projects the New York Giants to take Williams with the 168th overall selection in the draft.

