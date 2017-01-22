    College FootballDownload App

    East-West Shrine Game 2017: Highlights, Top Performers Who Boosted Draft Stock

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JANUARY 21: East's Trey Hendrickson #99 of Florida Atlantic and West's Eli McGuire #1 of Louisiana-Lafayette pose as most valuable players of the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field on January 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Garnett, Jr. /Getty Images)
    Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Offense wasn't exactly on the agenda for the 2017 East-West Shrine Game as the West emerged victorious 10-3 on Saturday afternoon from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

    The two teams combined for just 542 total yards, with the East held to nine first downs the entire game.

    Louisiana-Lafayette's Elijah McGuire scored the lone touchdown of the afternoon with an 18-yard scamper with 12:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was just one of a few players who boosted their respective draft stocks as April looms, with borderline prospects looking for any sort of edge to make their NFL dreams a reality.

         

    East-West Shrine Game Top Performers

    Elijah McGuire, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JANUARY 21: West's Eli McGuire #1 of Louisiana-Lafayette finds room to run for a touchdown during the third quarter of the East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field on January 21, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joseph Gar
    Joseph Garnett Jr./Getty Images

    Because of the sheer amount of participants in the game, there were not many chances for players to get an extended amount of time on the field. 

    But McGuire took advantage of his limited reps, rushing for 42 yards on seven carries and the game's only touchdown. 

    He averaged six yards per carry, winning offensive player of the game honors and impressing USA Today's Turron Davenport in the process:

    McGuire rushed for 1,127 yards and seven scores during the 2016 season, including a 223-yard effort against South Alabama on Sept. 17. 

    Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projects him to be drafted in the fifth round by the Arizona Cardinals.

       

    Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic

    GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 21: Treon Harris #3 of the Florida Gators is defende by Trey Hendrickson #9 of the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first half of the game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 21, 2015 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images

     

    FAU defensive end Trey Hendrickson shared the podium with McGuire as defensive player of the game on Saturday. 

    Representing the East, the 6'4", 270-pound pass-rusher recorded a pair of tackles and a strip sack, looking tough to handle all afternoon. 

    A strong presence on the edge with a quick first step, Miller projects Hendrickson to be drafted four spots ahead of McGuire in the fifth round at No. 175 overall. 

    His play on Saturday seemed to excite Miller too:

    In 12 games during the 2016 season for FAU, Hendrickson recorded 50 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. 

        

    Joe Williams, RB, Utah

    SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 28: Joe Williams #28 of the Utah Utes runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the Foster Farms Bowl game at Levi's Stadium on December 28, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
    Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

    While he was an afterthought because of teammate McGuire providing the only touchdown of the game, Utah running back Joe Williams had a solid afternoon as well. 

    On just seven carries, he racked up 48 yards, but a majority of them came on a 35-yard rush that was the second-longest play of the game. 

    Regardless, he still netted an average of 6.9 yards per carry, which wasn't far off of his average during his senior season at Utah. 

    In 2016, Williams rushed for 1,407 yards while averaging 6.7 yards per rush to go with 10 touchdowns. 

    That kind of average will grab the attention of NFL teams, and Miller projects the New York Giants to take Williams with the 168th overall selection in the draft.

        

    Stats courtesy of ESPN.com.

