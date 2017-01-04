B/R Recruiting Roundtable: Top Storylines 4 Weeks from National Signing Day

National signing day is now less than a month away, with another college football recruiting cycle winding down while providing plenty of compelling storylines.

Many members of the 2017 recruiting class have completed high school requirements and are set to enroll at collegiate campuses this month. Meanwhile, there are plenty who remain undecided about university plans, utilizing upcoming official visits and continued communication with coaches and family to find the right fit.

Bleacher Report national recruiting analysts Tyler Donohue, Sanjay Kirpalani and Damon Sayles have covered the 2017 cycle in its entirety, dating back to the earliest offers and premier performances these prospects experienced.

Attendance at camps, showcase events and games, augmented by extensive film study and consistent dialogue with athletes, help provide perspective for B/R's recruiting department as the clock ticks toward signing day.

Exactly four weeks shy of Feb. 1, Donohue, Kirpalani and Sayles discussed six topics that warrant attention at this stage.

Here's what they had to say.

Which prospect's remaining recruitment is most intriguing during this final push toward national signing day?

Kirpalani: Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson. For starters, he's my highest-rated uncommitted player left, and he has elite recruiters such as Urban Meyer, Ed Orgeron and Jimbo Fisher chasing after him. That's going to be a battle worth watching from now until signing day.

I expect there to be some twists and turns in his recruitment. For instance, it wouldn't surprise me if Texas got back into this over the last month. But if he does go out of state, the winner of that recruitment will hit the jackpot on signing day.

Sayles: The intriguing recruits are always the ones who don't say much throughout their processes. Guys like defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson and wide receivers James Robinson and Jeff Thomas will be followed carefully—even if they won't say much.

I'm keeping an eye on Thomas, as he could be a big recruiting get for a school like Illinois versus going to an SEC power.

Donohue: We always seem to witness late drama at receiver, and this cycle shapes up the same way. I'm excited to see where offensive tackle Foster Sarell winds up. He's expected to announce a decision during the Army All-American Bowl, and this is a guy who waited until he was ready.

Despite nationwide recruiting attention since his freshman year, Sarell has stayed the course and elected to remain uncommitted throughout the following three seasons. Notre Dame has had plenty of success attracting elite offensive linemen from across America, but this seemingly comes down to a Pac-12 battle.

Will the in-state Washington Huskies seal the deal after a three-year recruitment, or can Stanford pair him with fellow 5-star bookend Walker Little? Either way, there is tremendous plug-and-play potential due to his depth of knowledge at the position, rare frame (nearly 6'7", 310 lbs) and athleticism.

Kirpalani: Sarell is kind of a make-or-break recruit for Chris Petersen and the Huskies, who have quietly put together a top-20 class overall. But after missing out on 5-star quarterback Jacob Eason in 2016, you can't have a top-five overall talent leave the state in back-to-back years, given the momentum in the Huskies program coming off a Pac-12 title and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Simply put, losing Sarell, especially if it is to Pac-12 rival Stanford, would be a huge blow to the Huskies. ­

Credit: Student Sports All eyes will be on 5-star OL Foster Sarell when he announces a college choice at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Which program needs to continue gaining momentum in order to finish this cycle strong?

Kirpalani: The first school that comes to mind is Florida.

It has a respectable class that stands at No. 21 nationally. However, when you factor in that the Gators' class sits at No. 9 in the SEC and well below in-state rivals Florida State and Miami, it's simply not living up to the standards that Florida has had in recruiting in the past.

Dig a little deeper, and you see that, of the Gators' 15 commits, only four rate among the top 250 players overall in the nation, and none of those rank in the top 100. With a program that has the tradition and brand recognition that Florida has, that shouldn’t happen.

Where are the elite difference-makers? That's a question that head coach Jim McElwain and his staff have to answer sooner rather than later.

Donohue: I'm waiting for the Miami Hurricanes to make a run as Mark Richt's first full recruiting cycle in Coral Gables concludes. Receiver is a specific spot to watch, as Devonta Smith, Jeff Thomas and West Virginia commit Michael Harley present possibilities.

Former Hurricanes cornerback commit Christopher Henderson could return to this class, and I still like Miami's chances with do-it-all Maryland running back Anthony McFarland Jr. It's just a matter of getting those dominoes to fall for Richt and Co.

Sayles: The Texas Longhorns are a program that needs heavy momentum. In the past, Texas was in this situation a few times with Charlie Strong.

Now, with new head coach Tom Herman, the Longhorns are hoping to have another big January in time for national signing day. Texas has 12 commits, including five since Dec. 19. There's still room for a few more studs.

Which class currently outside top-10 class rankings has the greatest chance to exceed expectations?

Kirpalani: This is the easiest pick. I'm going with Clemson.

Dabo Swinney's club has the No. 15 class, but that is misleading. The Tigers only have 13 commits, but when you go by the average rating of each commit, Clemson's 3.85 average trails only Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State nationally.

You have two stud quarterbacks in Chase Brice and Hunter Johnson. You have two of my top receivers in Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers who will give ACC defensive coordinators nightmares.

The class is littered with elite prospects at defensive line, offensive line and defensive back as well. The Tigers' 2017 class will help them continue to emerge as a national power in the post-Deshaun Watson era.

Donohue: That Clemson pick is on point. Few programs maximize scholarship spots as well as Swinney and his staff. I'm going to look on the West Coast here and go with USC, currently ranked No. 16 overall.

In-state commits Stephen Carr (running back), Jack Sears (quarterback), Alijah Vera-Tucker (offensive tackle), Brett Neilon (center) and former UCLA pledge Hunter Echols (defensive end) are foundational pieces, but don't overlook some savvy pickups from beyond state borders. Juwan Burgess (Florida) and Tayler Katoa (Utah) are two of the more compelling, versatile athletes in this cycle.

The Trojans' strong finish this season has quickly restored high expectations in Los Angeles, and that sentiment extends to the recruiting trail. More studs will join this mix in coming weeks as USC locks up the Pac-12's top class.

Scout.com's Top 10 Recruiting Class Rankings for 2017 Cycle Rank Program Commits 5-stars 4-stars 1 Alabama 26 5 17 2 Georgia 23 2 20 3 Michigan 26 1 18 4 Oklahoma 23 0 17 5 Ohio State 17 6 10 6 Texas A&M 27 1 10 7 Auburn 19 2 10 8 Tennessee 26 1 5 9 LSU 19 0 12 10 Notre Dame 17 0 13 Scout.com

Sayles: I'm keeping my eye on Oregon (No. 36).

The Ducks are in a good spot to land a few more guys with the hiring of new head coach Willie Taggart. The biggest question involves whether some of his South Florida commits—many of whom are from the state of Florida—are interested in playing college football on the West Coast. Oregon has 13 pledges, but a guy like athlete Bruce Judson (South Florida commit) would be a major get for the Ducks.

Donohue: Damon, we're talking about an Oregon program that seemed largely lost on the 2017 recruiting trail and is in danger of a lackluster signing day. Taggart seems to be checking in at high schools everywhere, including that quick Hawaii trip to see Elite 11 MVP Tua Tagovailoa. He hit the ground running in Eugene.

Which recruit made a statement with his performance during Under Armour All-America Game festivities?

Kirpalani: You have to start with Florida State defensive end commit Joshua Kaindoh.

I've seen him a lot over the course of the last two years playing at IMG Academy. He's a guy who has simply gotten better and better each time I've seen him.

You look at him now, and he's 6'6", 250 pounds with freakishly long arms and a burst off the line of scrimmage that makes him special. He has NFL measurables and a motor to boot.

That's why he was dominant all week long in Orlando, Florida. With FSU losing an All-American defensive end in DeMarcus Walker, Kaindoh showed why he could be the long-term replacement at that spot for the Seminoles.

Sayles: Jeff Thomas. We all knew this wide receiver had talent, but to see how electrifying he was with only three receptions speaks volumes.

Thomas is a 4-star who looked the part of a 5-star at the Under Armour All-America Game. Now, it's all about which school will land him. He's so poker-faced with his recruiting process that everyone will be watching his every move from now on.

Jeff Thomas highlight

Donohue: Anytime you turn three catches into 148 yards and two touchdowns, my attention is all yours.

Thomas was electric, but I'm going to flip over to defense like Sanjay and single out Texas edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. He tied the event record with three sacks and totaled five tackles for loss.

Chaisson brings serious heat off the edge. It's no surprise he's one of the most sought-after defensive prospects.

When several key commitments are announced on Saturday at the Army All-American Bowl, which program will enjoy the most successful day?

Kirpalani: Ohio State.

The Buckeyes look like a near-lock to land 5-star cornerback Jeffrey Okudah. That's big in and of itself. But if they land fellow 5-star defensive back Darnay Holmes on top of that, you'd be talking about a class with eight 5-stars committed and five of them arriving as early enrollees. That haul would be insane.

How will things turn out for Ohio State during the Army All-American Bowl? Jeffrey Okudah commits to the Buckeyes. Darnay Holmes commits to the Buckeyes. Both Okudah and Holmes commit to the Buckeyes. Neither commits to the Buckeyes. Submit Vote vote to see results How will things turn out for Ohio State during the Army All-American Bowl? Jeffrey Okudah commits to the Buckeyes. 33.3%

Darnay Holmes commits to the Buckeyes. 0.0%

Both Okudah and Holmes commit to the Buckeyes. 33.3%

Neither commits to the Buckeyes. 33.3% Total votes: 3

Sayles: I'm going to agree with Sanjay and go with Ohio State.

Okudah would be a huge get, but Holmes would be an even bigger get. Many feel Okudah is the Ohio State lock, but Holmes is a primary target for Ohio State, as well as Nebraska, USC and UCLA.

Imagine the Buckeyes' class with Okudah, Holmes, Shaun Wade, Isaiah Pryor, Amir Riep and Marcus Williamson representing the secondary class.

Donohue: Can I just say "ditto" here? Saturday potentially shapes up as a memorably huge day in Columbus. It's been that kind of recruiting cycle for Ohio State.

A quick point on Holmes—he scored 10 non-offensive touchdowns during the past two seasons. Could be playmakers galore for Urban Meyer.

Outside of California running back Najee Harris—the composite No. 1 overall recruit—which prospect warrants a long look for consideration to sit atop the 2017 rankings?

Kirpalani: I'll go with Alabama offensive tackle commit Alex Leatherwood.

This is a guy who impressed me from day one—not only with his size and physicality, but also with his athleticism and tenacity. I saw it in him at Nike's New Orleans regional. He was my top offensive line performer at The Opening.

I'm thinking in terms of which guy is a surefire first-round draft pick. With him going to Alabama, he could be the next great Tide offensive lineman, and I see him being a first-round pick in three years.

Sayles: This is a good year for running backs, and Florida State running back commit Cam Akers can earn the No. 1 spot with a good performance at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He has all the tools to be an immediate starter at the next level.

If we're looking at a defensive candidate, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is a guy to watch. He's wanted to prove himself as the No. 1 guy for a long time.

Credit: Student Sports After a dominant prep career in Mississippi, 5-star RB Cam Akers is headed to Florida State.

Donohue: I'm with you, Damon, as my focus shifts to the guy who gives Harris a run for his money atop running back rankings—Akers. He capped off his prep career with seven touchdowns in a state title victory for Clinton High School (Mississippi).

Akers gained 2,100 yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground this season while playing quarterback, where he added 3,100 yards and 31 scores passing. He lined up exclusively at running back during showcase camps, and I was amazed by Akers' polished fundamentals and receiving skills despite his lack of snaps at the position.

He's a natural rusher with a developed physical build, and he should instantly help ease the transition toward a post-Dalvin Cook era in Tallahassee.

Kirpalani: I see you guys are big on Akers, and I understand why. I love the situation he's going into at Florida State. I could see him taking over for Cook and continuing that long line of touted running backs that Fisher has had at FSU.

