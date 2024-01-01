Former Jets DT Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested for DUI with Loaded Gun

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was reportedly arrested on multiple charges over a week ago in New Jersey.

According to TMZ Sports, Wilkerson was pulled over in the early morning hours of Dec. 22. He failed field sobriety tests, and police found an open bottle of tequila and a loaded gun inside his vehicle.

Wilkerson reportedly told police he purchased the gun in Florida, but he did not have the proper documentation, so he was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The 34-year-old Wilkerson spent eight seasons in the NFL, primarily as a member of the New York Jets.

Originally selected by the Jets with the No. 30 pick in the 2011 draft out of Temple, Wilkerson spent his first seven seasons in New York and appeared in 105 games for Gang Green.

He was recognized for his huge statistical seasons in 2013 and 2015, as he was named a second-team All-Pro each time.

In 2013, Wilkerson recorded 63 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. In 2015, which was also his only Pro Bowl season, he had 64 tackles and 11 tackles for loss, plus career-high 12 sacks.

After a dip in production in 2016 and 2017, the Jets released Wilkerson, and he signed on to play for the Green Bay Packers.

Wilkerson only appeared in three games for the Packers in 2018 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

That proved to be the closing act of Wilkerson's career, as he never signed elsewhere following the expiration of his one-year deal with Green Bay.