Report: Mike Williams' Family Say Someone Brought Former NFL WR Drugs Before He Died

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The family of late NFL wide receiver Mike Williams said someone brought him the painkiller Percocet to the hospital where he was staying before his death.

Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times reported the grandmother and mother of Williams' daughter contacted Tampa police to say they heard an unnamed person brought in drugs to St. Joseph's Hospital.

"The nature of the crime is under review," the Tampa police department said in a statement.

A police report was filed saying people were bringing drugs to Williams during his hospital stay, including the day he went into cardiac arrest. He died a week later at the age of 36.

Three of Williams' friends spoke with the Tampa Bay Times and said they also believed he was being supplied drugs while hospitalized.

"People are walking around free, and Mike is dead," friend David "Phūj" Thornton said. "It is sad if people (who visited Williams) at his bedside didn't have his best interests."

Williams, who worked in construction after his NFL career, was initially hospitalized after being struck by a steel beam during a worksite accident in August. While he initially seemed OK following the incident, he suffered from blurred vision and severe headaches and was diagnosed with a staph infection when taken to the hospital.

According to friends, he was suffering from paralysis from the waist down and was going to need to learn how to walk again.

Williams' friend, Tyshawn Edwards, told the Times the former wideout asked him to bring Percocet to the hospital in addition to the pain medication he was receiving from doctors. Edwards declined the request but believes another person obtained the drugs for Williams.

Members of Williams' inner circle also believe someone supplied him with kratom, a popular herbal substance that "produce opioid- and stimulant-like effects," according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.