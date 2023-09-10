Report: Michael Irvin Settles $100M Marriott Lawsuit; Cowboys Legend Returns to NFLN

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michael Irvin reportedly settled his $100 million anti-defamation lawsuit against Marriott, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, after one of its female employees accused Irvin of misconduct in February.

Following the settlement, the NFL Hall of Famer was set to return to NFL Network's Game Day studio show on Sunday morning, per that report.

The NFL later confirmed Irvin's return to NFL Network:

In March, Marriott accused Irvin of making inappropriate sexual advances toward one of its female employees in a court filing, saying the former NFL wideout appeared to be intoxicated, approached the woman and shook her hand while saying she was attractive in the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown on Feb. 5.

"Irvin also reached out and touched the Victim's arm during this conversation without her consent, causing her to step back, becoming visibly uncomfortable," the filing read. "Irvin then asked the Victim whether she knew anything about having a "big Black man inside of [her]."

"Irvin then attempted to grab the Victim's hand again and said he was 'Sorry if he brought up bad memories' for her,'" it continued. "The Victim pulled her hand away and tried to back away from Irvin as he continued to move towards her."

No charges were filed against Irvin, who denied the accusations and said in a March press conference they harkened "back to a time where a white woman would accuse a black man of something, and they would take a bunch of guys that were above the law, run in a barn, put a rope around his foot and drag him through the mud and hang him by a tree."

He was removed from both ESPN's and NFL Network's coverage in February. He has since taken a job with Fox Sports, appearing on both Undisputed and the Big Noon Kickoff college football pregame show.

He also filed a lawsuit against Marriott, claiming defamation and tortious interference in a business relationship. With that lawsuit reportedly settled, Irvin is back on NFL Network.