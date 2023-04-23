Antonio Brown Says He Paid $33K Child Support After Judge Ordered Arrest of Ex-NFL WR

Elsa/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown said he paid more than $33,000 in child support after a judge ordered his arrest for avoiding the payments.

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported a judge in Florida ordered his arrest because of outstanding child-support payments to Wiltrice Jackson, who is Brown's former girlfriend. Yet court documents also revealed he could be released from custody if he paid.

TMZ noted Brown went to Instagram and posted a picture of a receipt showing $33,260.58 paid to Florida Child Support.

"Let's get this clear, I paid my bills, I'm a professional," he told AJ Pankowski of WRGB in Albany, New York.

According to TMZ, Jackson said Brown shoved her in 2019. He was never charged.

Brown has not played in an NFL game since the 2021 season. He suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career.