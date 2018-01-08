Mack Brown, Charles Woodson Headline 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class

Adam Nadel/Associated Press

The 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class was revealed Monday during a broadcast of ESPN's SportsCenter, and 1997 Heisman Trophy winner and former Michigan Wolverines star Charles Woodson headlined the list.

Joining him were Georgia Tech's Calvin Johnson, Miami's Ed Reed, Texas' Mack Brown, Virginia Tech's Frank Beamer and the following list:

Rice's Trevor Cobb

Penn State's Kerry Collins

Montana's Dave Dickenson

Illinois' Dana Howard

Temple's Paul Palmer

Georgia's Matt Stinchcomb

Nebraska's Aaron Taylor

Northwest Missouri State's Mel Tjeerdsma

According to the National Football Foundation, the class will be officially inducted during an awards dinner on Dec. 4 in New York before they are enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Woodson stands out considering he is the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy. He also helped the Wolverines capture a co-national championship, was a first-team All-American twice and won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Jim Thorpe Award during his illustrious career.

His success didn't stop at the college level considering he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champion and three-time first-team All-Pro in the NFL.

Woodson reacted to the news on his Instagram page:

Johnson is also notable because of his success in the NFL (six Pro Bowls), but he was a force at the collegiate level as the 2006 ACC Player of the Year and the 2006 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Elsewhere, Brown and Beamer highlight the coaching selections.

Beamer coached at Virginia Tech for 29 seasons, finishing with a 238-121-2 record and five conference coach of the year honors. The football program recognized him for his achievements:

Brown coached Tulane for three seasons, North Carolina for 10 seasons and Texas for 16 seasons, accumulating a 238-117-1 overall record. He was most famous for his time with the Longhorns and helped lead the program to a national championship victory over USC alongside dynamic quarterback Vince Young.