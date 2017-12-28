Music City Bowl 2017: Kentucky vs. Northwestern: TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Two of the most under-the-radar running backs in college football are set to face off in Friday's Music City Bowl.

Justin Jackson and the Northwestern Wildcats are attempting to earn their fifth 10-win season under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, while Benny Snell and the Kentucky Wildcats are on a quest to secure the program's first winning season since 2009.

Northwestern comes into Nashville, Tennessee, with more momentum than Kentucky, as the Big Ten Wildcats are riding a seven-game winning streak into the Music City Bowl.

Fitzgerald's Wildcats appear to have the upper hand on paper, but it will receive a challenge from Mark Stoops' Wildcats from the SEC.

Date: Friday, December 29

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Odds: Northwestern (-7.5); Over/Under: 51

How Northwestern Will Win

Jackson has carried a heavy load over Northwestern's seven-game winning streak, and he's expected to be the focal point of the offense again in the Music City Bowl.

He has recorded at least 140 yards on the ground in four of the last seven games, a stretch that was started by a 171-yard showing against Maryland on October 14.

BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

The senior was responsible for 53 percent of Northwestern's carries in the regular season, and with one more opportunity to further cement his legacy, there's no doubt Jackson will see the ball 20-25 times on Friday.

The Northwestern passing game doesn't feature a threat such as Jackson at wide receiver, but it will be important for Bennett Skowronek and others to give Clayton Thorson the chance to turn the eyes of the Kentucky defense away from Jackson.

BRADLEY LEEB/Associated Press

The concern with Thorson is his touchdown-to-interception ratio, as he's thrown for 15 scores and been picked off on 12 occasions. If the quarterback is able to avoid giving the ball away as he has for most of Northwestern's recent run of form, the Wildcats should be in good shape.

Northwestern's biggest asset on Friday could be its run defense that ranks 10th in yards per attempt at 3.3. The Wildcats have given up 111.3 yards per game to opposing rushing attacks, a mark that puts them ninth in the FBS.

Linebacker Nate Hall has been one of the primary reasons for that success, as he's picked up 17 tackles for loss and five sacks. If the Wildcats are able to swarm to the ball and smother Snell, they will run away with the victory.

How Kentucky Will Win

Snell will face one of his toughest tests of the season against the stingy Northwestern run defense.

The sophomore running back has been on a rampage of late with 777 rushing yards in his last five games. The only contest during that stretch in which he didn't push his total into triple digits was the November 18 loss to Georgia in which he recorded 94 yards.

Just like Jackson, Snell is a workhorse on the ground for Kentucky, as he's averaged 21.3 carries per contest. He's touched the ball as many as 32 times this season.

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

If Snell can't get anything going against Northwestern's stout run defense, though, quarterback Stephen Johnson will be tasked with making the big plays on offense.

Johnson, who can also be a threat on the ground, has just one 200-yard passing performance in the last six games. He will have to reverse that trend, or at least come close to doing so, to give Kentucky a chance to stay in the Music City Bowl.

Kentucky is expected to have a more difficult time silencing the run since it gave up 162.2 yards per game during the regular season.

If the Wildcats can find a way to keep Northwestern quiet on the ground in the first half, they will force Thorson to try to beat them.

If the game comes down to defending the pass, Kentucky has the best defender in that department in the form of Mike Edwards, who leads the team with four interceptions.

Keep an eye on Edwards whenever the ball passes the front seven as he looks to create a turnover and flip the field to set up Snell and Co. in an attempt to open up a lead on their Big Ten foe.

Prediction

Northwestern's defense will be the X-factor in the Music City Bowl.

The Wildcats from the Big Ten should be able to contain Snell, while Jackson carries them on offense on the way to their 10th win of the season.

Northwestern 27, Kentucky 17

