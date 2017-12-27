Orange Bowl 2017: Wisconsin vs. Miami TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Kim Raff/Associated Press

While not a College Football Playoff game like the programs hoped, Saturday's heavyweight encounter between the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers and No. 11 Miami Hurricanes has the chance to be one of bowl season's most memorable thanks to a pair of elite defenses.

Wisconsin quietly had one of the nation's better units all season, a perfect complement to Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. Miami was quite a bit more braggadocious with its elite defense boasting the turnover chain.

The steep contrast in style won't pop up much on the field between the lines, where heavy hits, low scoring and game-altering defensive plays should keep this close and flirt with classic potential as both programs look to roll some momentum over to next season.

Here's a look at everything to know about the much-anticipated encounter.

Orange Bowl 2017



Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time (ET): 8 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Watch: ESPN

Over/Under: 45.5

Spread: Wisconsin (-6)

Team Injury Reports

Wisconsin

Troy Fumagalli , TE, Probable

, TE, Probable Zander Neuville , TE, Out

, TE, Out Bradrick Shaw, RB, Out

Shaw, RB, Out Lubern Figaro, DB, Questionable

Figaro, DB, Questionable Noah Burks, LB, Questionable

Quintez Cephus , WR, Out

, WR, Out Luke Benzschawel , TE, Questionable

, TE, Questionable P.J. Rosowski , P, Out

, P, Out Patrick Johnson, S, Out

Jake Whalen , FB , Out

, , Out Mason Stokke , LB, Out

, LB, Out Sam Brodner , RB, Out

, RB, Out Zack Baun , LB, Out

, LB, Out Taiwan Deal, RB, Out

Jack Cichy , LB Out

Miami

Ahmmon Richards, WR, Out

Richards, WR, Out Christopher Herndon IV, TE, Out

IV, TE, Out Charles Perry, LB, Out

Demetrius Jackson, DL , Out

, Out Mark Walton, RB, Out

Evidence Njoku , WR, Out

, WR, Out Robert Burns, RB, Out

Gerald Willis III, DL , Out

, Out Jamie Gordinier , RB, Out

Masking the Weaknesses

It's no secret what Wisconsin wants to line up and do—run the ball down an opponent's throat and then lean on a strong defense to shut things down.

The approach worked all year as the Badgers drummed up 26 turnovers and a 12-1 record, boasting All-Americans in guys such as cornerback Nick Nelson and safety D'Cota Dixon.

In fact, the unit never really faltered—but the offense certainly did.

Case in point, the Big Ten Championship game against then-No. 8 Ohio State, a 27-21 loss. There, Wisconsin largely held the Buckeyes in check outside of two gigantic plays while quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw no touchdowns and two interceptions, including a crucial one late.

To date, Hornibrook now has 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, something his coaching staff is clearly worried about heading into a game against a turnover-happy defense.

"I think a lot of their takeaways are kind of team defense takeaways," Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said, according to Stats LLC (via ESPN.com). "A lot of their picks—whoever gets them is finishing that, but there is also pressure on the quarterback. They are playing fast and running to the ball. It's a good defense."

On paper, Taylor should be able to mask some of these problems. He's sitting on 1,847 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on a 6.8 per-carry average. All the Hurricanes have to do, though, is look at what the Buckeyes did—where a Taylor-led attack managed only 60 yards on 32 attempts.

If Hornibrook can't take care of the football, the Badgers could be facing a repeat of the conference title game disaster.

Finishing the Hollywood Story on a High Note

Mike Comer/Getty Images

The Hurricanes know all about the struggles the Badgers went through. Not only did they drop a road game against Pittsburgh to close the regular season, they then went to the ACC title game and got smacked around by then-No. 1 Clemson in a 38-3 drubbing.

Injuries haven't helped. The Miami renaissance and turnover chain make for great stories while the defense piled up 30 turnovers. But the offense is hurting in the worst way now that its top two targets—wideout Ahmmon Richards and tight end Christopher Herndon IV—are lost for the year.

That's seven touchdowns lost and 64 targets total that quarterback Malik Rosier will have to somehow replace. His offense scoring 17 total points over its prior two losses proves this falls under the easier-said-than-done umbrella.

Still, Miami is capable enough on the ground thanks to the efforts of Travis Homer's seven touchdowns. Rosier himself has five, with the ground game overall averaging five yards per carry on the season. Few teams can beat Wisconsin at its own game, but the big-play ability Miami sets up through efficient running gives the Hurricanes a chance.

Rosier especially has Wisconsin's eye after the team's years of experience against J.T. Barrett.

"He is a very mobile guy," Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said, according to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "He is not as physical as Barrett. Barrett is 220 pounds, a downhill tailback type when he runs the ball. Rosier is a little different but he is very capable in the run game and can gash you with big plays."

Even so, a hobbled offense will need to meet this expectation for the Hurricanes to end the season on a high note.

Prediction

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

It's hard to argue against the spread for this bowl game.

Miami made this season more fun than it had any right to be at times, creating a new tradition while breathing life back into one of the nation's powerhouses.

However, the rash of injuries has left a serious stain on the season-ending stretch, where losing by 10 points to 5-7 Pittsburgh doesn't really compare to Wisconsin's hiccup against a better Ohio State team.

All Wisconsin has to do here is play its game. Taylor can put up another huge performance to make life easy on Hornibrook, whereas Rosier won't be able to do it on his own against a defense more than familiar with what he brings to the table.

This one has a grind-it-out feel, so look for the Badgers to pull ahead and squat on the lead, avoiding turnovers in the process.

Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Miami 24

