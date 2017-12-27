Sugar Bowl 2018: Alabama vs. Clemson TV Schedule, Time and Odds

Mike Comer/Getty Images

With the dust surrounding the selection process settled, it doesn't get much better than a rematch between the No. 1 Clemson Tigers and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Just like last time, this one centers on the quarterbacks. Alabama's Jalen Hurts is seeking some semblance of redemption for his team's loss to the Tigers a year ago, not to mention a season-ending hiccup before sneaking into the CFP anyway.

Kelly Bryant might have an even more difficult task for the Tigers while looking to at least match the success of his predecessor, a guy by the name of Deshaun Watson.

Before the second of two CFP semifinals gets underway Monday, let's take a look at everything you need to know about the encounter.

Sugar Bowl 2017



Date: Monday, January 1

Time (ET): 8:45 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Tickets: ScoreBig.com

Over/Under: 47

Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Team Injury Reports

Alabama

Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Probable

Fitzpatrick, DB, Probable Deionte Thompson, DB, Probable

Thompson, DB, Probable Dylan Moses, LB, Out

Nigel Knott , DB, Questionable

, DB, Questionable Hootie Jones, DB, Out

Jones, DB, Out Labryan Ray, DL , Questionable

Ray, , Questionable Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB, Out

Brandon Kennedy, OL , Questionable

, Questionable Miller Forristall , TE, Out

Clemson

Judah Davis, LB, Out

Chad Smith, LB, Questionable

Tre Lamar, LB, Questionable

Lamar, LB, Questionable Mark Fields, CB, Probable

Greg Huegel , K, Out

, K, Out Logan Rudolph, LB, Out

Tucker Israel, QB, Out

Garrett Williams, TE, Out

Richard Yeargin , DE, Out

Avoiding Familiar Trappings

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Alabama has been down this path before.

A year ago, the Crimson Tide rolled through the season undefeated, besting eight ranked teams in the process before smacking around Washington in the CFP semifinal, 24-7. Seemingly unstoppable, head coach Nick Saban's side went down at the hands of Clemson, 35-31.

Now the Crimson Tide is treading lightly ahead of this one, even going as far as suggesting Bryant poses challenges Watson didn't.

"I think the quarterback now is even a better runner, if that's possible than the guy we played against the last two years, who was probably the best player in college football in my opinion," Saban said, according to John Zenor of the Associated Press (via NCAA.com).

This grounded approach also has to find inspiration stemming from a 26-14 loss to then-No. 6 Auburn to close the season. There, Hurts only threw for 112 yards and a touchdown, but he also led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 82 yards. He was mostly on his own, though, while his defense let Auburn pile up 36:02 time of possession.

Clemson isn't necessarily going to try to beat Alabama at its own game as Auburn did, but the blueprint is there for the Tigers to consider.

Bryant's ability—clearly understood by Saban and others—is a lingering threat capable of coaxing the Crimson Tide into an unexpected slump.

Repeating History

Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Clemson's resume sure looks like something Alabama could put up as well.

The Tigers have blown past six ranked teams this year, including a takedown of those same Auburn Tigers, holding a Lamar Jackson-led Louisville team to 21 points and ending the turnover chain frenzy of Miami in 38-3 fashion.

Most of the credit goes to Bryant, who completed 67.4 percent of his passes on the way to 2,678 yards and 13 touchdowns this year, as well as another 646 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rusher.

Flanking him on the ground is Travis Etienne (744 yards, 13 touchdowns, 7.2 average) and Tavien Feaster (659, seven, 6.4), though this is mostly a transition year for a unit that saw most of its title-winning contributors depart.

Not so for the defense.

"Once you spot that ball after the first kickoff, it all just feels like a normal game no matter how high the stakes," Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said, according to the AP's Jeffrey Collins.

This veteran defense will look to slow the Hurts-led attack and a strong rushing game behind a mammoth Alabama offensive line. As hinted, though, the mostly veteran unit hasn't had any problems this year, holding all but three opponents under the 20-point mark on the season.

On paper, the Tigers have enough talent to take down the Crimson Tide again, though this time they aren't going into it flying far under the radar.

Prediction

A year ago, the Clemson defense met Alabama head on and looked akin to a brick wall as the Crimson Tide put up a 2-of-15 mark on third down and only had possession for 25:16 of game clock.

Though those in charge of the betting lines don't want to commit to a similar result, the way Alabama played to close the season is a big red flag going into a contest with so much at stake.

Not only is there a ton at stake, this is a Clemson team walking into the arena knowing it has done this once before. This isn't a transition year for the Tigers—it's a chance to start a dynasty of sorts while knocking Alabama down yet another peg.

Thanks to Bryant's dual-threat ways and an elite defense that has already stuttered the Crimson Tide once, look for Clemson to pick up another win via a late field goal.

Prediction: Clemson 30, Alabama 27

