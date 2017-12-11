    College Football Bowl Picks 2017-18: Predictions for Every Postseason Game

    December 11, 2017

    LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 25: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals throws a pass against the Kentucky Wildcats during the game at Commonwealth Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The two-week wait to start bowl season that has felt like an eternity ends on Saturday with a five-game slate which starts early in the afternoon.

    Although Saturday's group of contests might not be the best, they still mark the start of an exciting period of college football that should give us plenty to talk about during the holiday season.

    There are stars playing their final games, programs looking to impress incoming head coaches, records to be achieved and so much more over the next few weeks. 

              

    December 16

    R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Troy vs. North Texas

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Troy 24, North Texas 17

              

    AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET )

    Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Prediction: Western Kentucky 24, Georgia State 19

          

    Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon

    TV: ABC

    Prediction: Boise State 49, Oregon 41

           

    Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    Marshall vs. Colorado State 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Colorado State 37, Marshall 21 

              

    Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Middle Tennessee 31, Arkansas State 24

            

    December 19

    Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Akron vs. Florida Atlantic 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Florida Atlantic 45, Akron 10

           

    December 20

    DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Louisiana Tech vs. SMU 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: SMU 31, Louisiana Tech 24

             

    December 21

    Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    Temple vs. Florida International 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Temple 24, Florida International 20

           

    December 22

    Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    UAB vs. Ohio

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: UAB 41, Ohio 31

             

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Wyoming 34, Central Michigan 31

               

    December 23

    Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

    Texas Tech vs. South Florida 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: South Florida 55, Texas Tech 49

               

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    San Diego State vs. Army

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: San Diego State 31, Army 17

                  

    Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

    Appalachian State vs. Toledo 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Toledo 27, Appalachian State 20

                 

    December 24

    Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Fresno State vs. Houston 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Houston 41, Fresno State 37

                  

    December 26

    Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    West Virginia vs. Utah 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Utah 38, West Virginia 24

           

    Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Duke vs. Northern Illinois

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Northern Illinois 31, Duke 24

           

    Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Kansas State vs. UCLA 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: UCLA 45, Kansas State 40

           

    December 27

    Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Southern Miss vs. Florida State 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Florida State 31, Southern Miss 27

              

    New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    Boston College vs. Iowa 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Iowa 17, Boston College 13

              

    Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    Arizona vs. Purdue 

    TV: Fox

    Prediction: Purdue 40, Arizona 31

            

    Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    Texas vs. Missouri 

    TV: ESPN          

    Prediction: Missouri 37, Texas 31       

                

    December 28

    Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

    Virginia vs. Navy

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Navy 27, Virginia 24

              

    Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

    No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Virginia Tech 24

                

    Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Stanford 24, TCU 21

                 

    San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

    No. 18 Washington State vs. No. 16 Michigan State

    TV: Fox                  

    Prediction: Michigan State 26, Washington State 23

              

    December 29

    Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

    Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Wake Forest 35, Texas A&M 28

              

    Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 24 NC State vs. Arizona State

    TV: CBS

    Prediction: NC State 28, Arizona State 27

             

    Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 21 Northwestern vs. Kentucky

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Northwestern 37, Kentucky 24

            

    Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

    Utah State vs. New Mexico State

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Prediction: Utah State 20, New Mexico State 17

              

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 5 Ohio State  vs. No. 8 USC

    TV: ESPN                

    Prediction: Ohio State 27, USC 21

             

    December 30

    TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

    No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville 

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Louisville 41, Mississippi State 26

              

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 20 Memphis vs. Iowa State

    TV: ABC

    Prediction: Memphis 21, Iowa State 17

              

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

    No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Penn State 31, Washington 17

              

    Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

    No. 6 Wisconsin  vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

    TV: ESPN          

    Prediction: Wisconsin 21, Miami (FL) 14   

             

    January 1, 2018

    Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

    Michigan vs. South Carolina

    TV: ESPN2

    Prediction: Michigan 27, South Carolina 19

             

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

    No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Auburn 34, UCF 31

             

    Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

    No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU 

    TV: ABC

    Prediction: LSU 31, Notre Dame 27

              

    Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

    No. 2 Oklahoma  vs. No. 3 Georgia

    TV: ESPN

    Prediction: Oklahoma 17, Georgia 14

              

    Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

    No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

    TV: ESPN               

    Prediction: Clemson 31, Alabama 20

            

    January 8, 2018

    National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

    TV: ESPN

                      

    Las Vegas Bowl is the Best of Opening Slate

    If you do a quick glance over Saturday's five bowl games, only one stands out in terms of programs in the national spotlight. 

    Boise State and Oregon may not be in their prime as they were a few years ago, but they'll still give us a must-watch matchup in the Las Vegas Bowl.

    The Broncos have weapons in all facets of their offense in quarterback Brett Rypien, who has thrown for 2,515 yards, running back Alexander Mattison, who has 1,074 rushing yards and leading receiver Cedrick Wilson, who recorded 1,290 receiving yards in the regular season. 

    Denis Poroy/Associated Press

    Boise State has also been on a tear as it has one loss since the start of October. The Broncos avenged their November 25 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship.

    Oregon has a few dynamic playmakers itself in the form of quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Royce Freeman. 

    Herbert hasn't received a ton of attention due to the other star quarterbacks in the Pac-12, but he could end up being a player in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race if he finds success under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

    Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

    Freeman, who has 1,475 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to his name, has picked up 100 yards on the ground in each of his last six games dating back to Stanford on October 14. 

                   

    Florida State Trying to Impress New Head Coach

    One of the most curious games of bowl season will be the Independence Bowl, where Florida State faces off against Southern Miss. 

    The Seminoles had a brutal season and needed a December 2 win over Louisiana-Monroe to just become bowl-eligible and earn the trip to Shreveport, Louisiana. 

    The Florida State players could take their bowl game two ways. They could either use it as motivation to impress new head coach Willie Taggart, or they could lay an egg and make a loss to Southern Miss a fitting end to the disappointing season.

    One has to believe star freshmen such as James Blackman and Cam Akers will come ready to play with Taggart watching intently. 

    Ben McKeown/Associated Press

    Blackman, who replaced the injured Deondre Francois, came three yards short of 2,000 in the passing game, while Akers totaled 930 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns. 

    Stopping Southern Miss' offense might be a tough task for the Florida State defense, as the Golden Eagles have scored 137 points in their last three games. 

                 

    Lamar Jackson Looking to Cement Legacy 

    Lamar Jackson could be playing his final college football game on December 30 against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

    The 2016 Heisman winner and 2017 third-place finisher for college football's most prestigious award could declare for the NFL Draft after this game, which means he might have one more chance to cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in the sport in recent memory. 

    LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Louisville Cardinals runs for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the game at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    The Louisville junior has put up triple digits in the passing and rushing yards columns in nine of his 12 games, and there's a good chance he does it for the 10th time against the Bulldogs, who are in a state of transition. 

    Mississippi State possesses a daunting defense, one that almost helped upset Alabama at home, but the Bulldogs' coaching staff is in a transition period with Dan Mullen now at Florida and Joe Moorhead ready to take the reigns.

    In addition to the coaching situation, the Bulldogs will be without quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who was injured on Thanksgiving against Ole Miss. 

                  

    Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

    All statistics obtained from ESPN.com

