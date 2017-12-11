College Football Bowl Picks 2017-18: Predictions for Every Postseason Game

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The two-week wait to start bowl season that has felt like an eternity ends on Saturday with a five-game slate which starts early in the afternoon.

Although Saturday's group of contests might not be the best, they still mark the start of an exciting period of college football that should give us plenty to talk about during the holiday season.

There are stars playing their final games, programs looking to impress incoming head coaches, records to be achieved and so much more over the next few weeks.

December 16

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

Troy vs. North Texas

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Troy 24, North Texas 17

AutoNation Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m. ET )

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Western Kentucky 24, Georgia State 19

Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon

TV: ABC

Prediction: Boise State 49, Oregon 41

Gildan New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

Marshall vs. Colorado State

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Colorado State 37, Marshall 21

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Middle Tennessee vs. Arkansas State

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 31, Arkansas State 24

December 19

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

Akron vs. Florida Atlantic

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 45, Akron 10

December 20

DXL Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU

TV: ESPN

Prediction: SMU 31, Louisiana Tech 24

December 21

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

Temple vs. Florida International

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Temple 24, Florida International 20

December 22

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

UAB vs. Ohio

TV: ESPN

Prediction: UAB 41, Ohio 31

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

Central Michigan vs. Wyoming

TV: ESPN



Prediction: Wyoming 34, Central Michigan 31

December 23

Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m. ET)

Texas Tech vs. South Florida

TV: ESPN

Prediction: South Florida 55, Texas Tech 49

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

San Diego State vs. Army

TV: ESPN

Prediction: San Diego State 31, Army 17

Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m. ET)

Appalachian State vs. Toledo

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Toledo 27, Appalachian State 20

December 24

Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

Fresno State vs. Houston

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Houston 41, Fresno State 37

December 26

Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

West Virginia vs. Utah

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Utah 38, West Virginia 24

Quick Lane Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

Duke vs. Northern Illinois

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Northern Illinois 31, Duke 24

Cactus Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

Kansas State vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN

Prediction: UCLA 45, Kansas State 40

December 27

Walk On's Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m. ET)

Southern Miss vs. Florida State

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Florida State 31, Southern Miss 27

New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

Boston College vs. Iowa

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Iowa 17, Boston College 13

Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

Arizona vs. Purdue

TV: Fox

Prediction: Purdue 40, Arizona 31

Academy Sports & Outdoors Texas Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

Texas vs. Missouri

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Missouri 37, Texas 31

December 28

Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman (1:30 p.m. ET)

Virginia vs. Navy

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Navy 27, Virginia 24

Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m. ET)

No. 22 Virginia Tech vs. No. 19 Oklahoma State

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Oklahoma State 31, Virginia Tech 24

Valero Alamo Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

No. 13 Stanford vs. No. 15 TCU

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Stanford 24, TCU 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (9 p.m. ET)

No. 18 Washington State vs. No. 16 Michigan State

TV: Fox

Prediction: Michigan State 26, Washington State 23

December 29

Belk Bowl (1 p.m. ET)

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Wake Forest 35, Texas A&M 28

Hyundai Sun Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 24 NC State vs. Arizona State

TV: CBS

Prediction: NC State 28, Arizona State 27

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (4:30 p.m. ET)

No. 21 Northwestern vs. Kentucky

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Northwestern 37, Kentucky 24

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl (5:30 p.m. ET)

Utah State vs. New Mexico State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Prediction: Utah State 20, New Mexico State 17

Goodyear Cotton Bowl (8:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Ohio State 27, USC 21

December 30

TaxSlayer Bowl (Noon ET)

No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Louisville 41, Mississippi State 26

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 20 Memphis vs. Iowa State

TV: ABC

Prediction: Memphis 21, Iowa State 17

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Penn State 31, Washington 17

Capital One Orange Bowl (8 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Wisconsin 21, Miami (FL) 14

January 1, 2018

Outback Bowl (Noon ET)

Michigan vs. South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Prediction: Michigan 27, South Carolina 19

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Auburn 34, UCF 31

Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's (1 p.m. ET)

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU

TV: ABC

Prediction: LSU 31, Notre Dame 27

Rose Bowl (National Semifinal, 5 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Oklahoma 17, Georgia 14

Sugar Bowl (National Semifinal, 8:45 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama

TV: ESPN

Prediction: Clemson 31, Alabama 20

January 8, 2018

National Championship Game (8 p.m. ET)

TV: ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl is the Best of Opening Slate

If you do a quick glance over Saturday's five bowl games, only one stands out in terms of programs in the national spotlight.

Boise State and Oregon may not be in their prime as they were a few years ago, but they'll still give us a must-watch matchup in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Broncos have weapons in all facets of their offense in quarterback Brett Rypien, who has thrown for 2,515 yards, running back Alexander Mattison, who has 1,074 rushing yards and leading receiver Cedrick Wilson, who recorded 1,290 receiving yards in the regular season.

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

Boise State has also been on a tear as it has one loss since the start of October. The Broncos avenged their November 25 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West Championship.

Oregon has a few dynamic playmakers itself in the form of quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Royce Freeman.

Herbert hasn't received a ton of attention due to the other star quarterbacks in the Pac-12, but he could end up being a player in the 2018 Heisman Trophy race if he finds success under new head coach Mario Cristobal.

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

Freeman, who has 1,475 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to his name, has picked up 100 yards on the ground in each of his last six games dating back to Stanford on October 14.

Florida State Trying to Impress New Head Coach

One of the most curious games of bowl season will be the Independence Bowl, where Florida State faces off against Southern Miss.

The Seminoles had a brutal season and needed a December 2 win over Louisiana-Monroe to just become bowl-eligible and earn the trip to Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Florida State players could take their bowl game two ways. They could either use it as motivation to impress new head coach Willie Taggart, or they could lay an egg and make a loss to Southern Miss a fitting end to the disappointing season.

One has to believe star freshmen such as James Blackman and Cam Akers will come ready to play with Taggart watching intently.

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Blackman, who replaced the injured Deondre Francois, came three yards short of 2,000 in the passing game, while Akers totaled 930 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns.

Stopping Southern Miss' offense might be a tough task for the Florida State defense, as the Golden Eagles have scored 137 points in their last three games.

Lamar Jackson Looking to Cement Legacy

Lamar Jackson could be playing his final college football game on December 30 against Mississippi State in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The 2016 Heisman winner and 2017 third-place finisher for college football's most prestigious award could declare for the NFL Draft after this game, which means he might have one more chance to cement his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in the sport in recent memory.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Louisville junior has put up triple digits in the passing and rushing yards columns in nine of his 12 games, and there's a good chance he does it for the 10th time against the Bulldogs, who are in a state of transition.

Mississippi State possesses a daunting defense, one that almost helped upset Alabama at home, but the Bulldogs' coaching staff is in a transition period with Dan Mullen now at Florida and Joe Moorhead ready to take the reigns.

In addition to the coaching situation, the Bulldogs will be without quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who was injured on Thanksgiving against Ole Miss.

