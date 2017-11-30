College Football Picks: Week 14 Predictions for Every Game

0 of 4

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

College Football Playoff berths at stake when 10 of the nation's top 12 teams take the field during championship week.

There's an excellent chance that the winner of the ACC, Big Ten and SEC title games will earn a place in the four-team tournament, while Oklahoma could secure a berth with a victory in the Big 12 championship.

Most of the nation's attention will be focused on those matchups, though a showdown between Memphis and UCF is worth monitoring as well. The AAC title will determine which program represents the Group of Five conferences in a New Year's Six bowl.

The Sun Belt dominates the remainder of the 16-game schedule, which only has one power-conference team playing in a non-championship. Florida State needs this victory to keep its 35-year bowl streak intact.

We've offered a prediction for every game on the decisive slate.