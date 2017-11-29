Willie Taggart Reportedly Viewed as Potential Jimbo Fisher Replacement at FSU

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly doing their due diligence on potential replacements for head coach Jimbo Fisher in the event he bolts for Texas A&M.

Citing a source, USA Today's Dan Wolken reported Wednesday that officials at Florida State "have started doing background work on Oregon coach Willie Taggart in preparation for the possibility Jimbo Fisher takes the Texas A&M job."

Shortly after Texas A&M officially ousted Kevin Sumlin on Sunday, ESPN.com's Sam Khan Jr. reported Aggies administrators planned to pursue Fisher "with a lucrative offer."

And while it remains unclear if Fisher is set on taking a job with the Aggies, a report from the Tallahassee Democrat's Jim Henry on Tuesday fueled speculation that he could soon split from the Seminoles.

"The football coach has three key relationships," a source close to the Florida State program told Henry. "The president of the university, the athletics director and the president of the Boosters.

"Only one of those is healthy."

According to Henry, Fisher's only strong relationship at the moment is with school president John Thrasher.

Taggart, meanwhile, is wrapping up his first season as head coach of the Oregon Ducks following a four-year stint at South Florida.

Following a resounding 69-10 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, the Ducks are sitting at 7-5 following a 4-8 finish in 2016 under Mark Helfrich.