    Bill Belichick Says He Would '100 Percent' Vouch for Greg Schiano's Character

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 27, 2017

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Greg Schiano, left, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, talk after their NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 16, 2013, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots won 25-21. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he would "100 percent" vouch for the character of Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, whose verbal agreement to become Tennessee's next head coach went up in flames amid controversy Sunday night.

    "100 percent. Yes. 100 percent. ... Zero reservations. Zero," Belichick said Monday when asked, per Zack Cox of NESN.

    Schiano and Belichick have a close professional relationship dating back to at least the former's time at Rutgers. Belichick's son, Stephen, played under Schiano as a long snapper in 2011. 

    The Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held joint practices together during Schiano's tenure there, and Belichick has complimented Schiano's coaching acumen on a number of occasions. 

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

