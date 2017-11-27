Bill Belichick Says He Would '100 Percent' Vouch for Greg Schiano's Character

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he would "100 percent" vouch for the character of Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, whose verbal agreement to become Tennessee's next head coach went up in flames amid controversy Sunday night.

"100 percent. Yes. 100 percent. ... Zero reservations. Zero," Belichick said Monday when asked, per Zack Cox of NESN.

Schiano and Belichick have a close professional relationship dating back to at least the former's time at Rutgers. Belichick's son, Stephen, played under Schiano as a long snapper in 2011.

The Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held joint practices together during Schiano's tenure there, and Belichick has complimented Schiano's coaching acumen on a number of occasions.

