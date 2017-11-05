    Bowl Predictions 2017: Complete CFP Projections Following Week 10

    Ryan McCrystalFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2017

    STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 04: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 62-52. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)
    Brett Deering/Getty Images

    It was a wild weekend in college football, and a few teams may have seen their championship hopes crushed.

    Two of the top 10 teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings (Ohio State and Penn State) suffered devastating losses, ensuring the latest rankings will have a new look.

    The CFP committee will release its updated Top 25 at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

    While we have to wait a few days to see how the committee has adjusted its rankings based on Week 10's action, here's a look at the projected top four, as well as a look at potential matchups for the other New Year's Six bowl games.

             

    College Football Playoff

    Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

    Rose Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

             

    Despite each of the top five teams winning on Saturday, there could be some shakeup at the top of the rankings.

    Georgia held an edge over Alabama because of the strength of its win over Notre Dame and the fact the Crimson Tide did not have a single victory over a Top 25 team. However, Alabama knocked off LSU on Saturday, which entered the week ranked No. 19.

    While Georgia will likely maintain the top spot, based on how the committee weighs strength of schedule and quality wins, the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers definitely closes the gap.

    If any spots within in the top four change hands, the mostly likely scenario is for Oklahoma to overtake Clemson at No. 4.

    The initial gap between Clemson and Oklahoma was likely a small one for the committee, and the Sooners picked up a great win on the road against No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

    With road wins over Ohio State and Oklahoma State, Oklahoma should now have a resume worthy of sneaking into the top four.

              

    Other New Year's Six Bowls

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 04: Christopher Herndon IV #23 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 4, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Im
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Peach Bowl: Miami FL vs. UCF

    Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Wisconsin

    Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC

    Cotton Bowl: Washington vs. TCU

    The two Week 10 games with the biggest playoff implications were the losses by Ohio State (vs. Iowa) and Penn State (vs. Michigan State).

    With both teams now having two losses, it opens the door for the Big Ten winner to be a two-loss team (assuming Wisconsin does not win the conference). If the Big Ten winner has two losses, it will likely be left out of the playoff, increasing the possibility another conference gets two teams in (potentially Alabama and Georgia from the SEC).

    Another significant development was Miami's win over Virginia Tech.

    The undefeated Hurricanes were ranked No. 10 in the most recent poll but will likely rise multiple spots. At a minimum, Miami will jump Ohio State and Penn State but could also rise over fellow unbeaten Wisconsin, which is still lacking a Top 25 win.

    Miami will get another chance to make a surge up the rankings when it hosts Notre Dame in Week 11. Should the Hurricanes pull off consecutive wins over the Hokies and Irish, the committee would then be forced to consider Miami for a top-four slot.

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Best CFB Day of the Year Had It All

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      OU Tops OK State 62-52 in Bedlam Shootout

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      MSU's Last Second FG Downs No. 7 PSU

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      College Football logo
      College Football

      No. 10 Miami Easily Downs No. 13 VT

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report