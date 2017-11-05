Bowl Predictions 2017: Complete CFP Projections Following Week 10

Brett Deering/Getty Images

It was a wild weekend in college football, and a few teams may have seen their championship hopes crushed.

Two of the top 10 teams in the initial College Football Playoff rankings (Ohio State and Penn State) suffered devastating losses, ensuring the latest rankings will have a new look.

The CFP committee will release its updated Top 25 at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

While we have to wait a few days to see how the committee has adjusted its rankings based on Week 10's action, here's a look at the projected top four, as well as a look at potential matchups for the other New Year's Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Despite each of the top five teams winning on Saturday, there could be some shakeup at the top of the rankings.

Georgia held an edge over Alabama because of the strength of its win over Notre Dame and the fact the Crimson Tide did not have a single victory over a Top 25 team. However, Alabama knocked off LSU on Saturday, which entered the week ranked No. 19.

While Georgia will likely maintain the top spot, based on how the committee weighs strength of schedule and quality wins, the Crimson Tide's win over the Tigers definitely closes the gap.

If any spots within in the top four change hands, the mostly likely scenario is for Oklahoma to overtake Clemson at No. 4.

The initial gap between Clemson and Oklahoma was likely a small one for the committee, and the Sooners picked up a great win on the road against No. 11 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

With road wins over Ohio State and Oklahoma State, Oklahoma should now have a resume worthy of sneaking into the top four.

Other New Year's Six Bowls

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Peach Bowl: Miami FL vs. UCF

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Wisconsin

Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. USC

Cotton Bowl: Washington vs. TCU

The two Week 10 games with the biggest playoff implications were the losses by Ohio State (vs. Iowa) and Penn State (vs. Michigan State).

With both teams now having two losses, it opens the door for the Big Ten winner to be a two-loss team (assuming Wisconsin does not win the conference). If the Big Ten winner has two losses, it will likely be left out of the playoff, increasing the possibility another conference gets two teams in (potentially Alabama and Georgia from the SEC).

Another significant development was Miami's win over Virginia Tech.

The undefeated Hurricanes were ranked No. 10 in the most recent poll but will likely rise multiple spots. At a minimum, Miami will jump Ohio State and Penn State but could also rise over fellow unbeaten Wisconsin, which is still lacking a Top 25 win.

Miami will get another chance to make a surge up the rankings when it hosts Notre Dame in Week 11. Should the Hurricanes pull off consecutive wins over the Hokies and Irish, the committee would then be forced to consider Miami for a top-four slot.