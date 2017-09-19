Way-Too-Early Ranking of 2017 Heisman Trophy Candidates

1 of 8

Preseason hype

Everybody wanted to see just how Josh Rosen would rebound from last year's season-ending shoulder injury and subsequent surgery. Though he hadn't shown any ill effects in practice, the real test was going to be the games.

Though B/R colleague Matt Hayes took the topic of how much the UCLA junior loves football head-on with this excellent article that generated some scrutiny for Rosen's opinions, one thing that nobody ever questions is Rosen's ability. There's a reason why he may just be the top overall pick in the NFL draft.

He may have taken a back seat to USC quarterback Sam Darnold in the preseason, but that hasn't been the case this year.

Early impressions

The measuring stick for Rosen thus far is right across town in Darnold, and though the Bruins have a loss (in a frantic, 48-45 setback at Memphis) and the Trojans don't, Rosen has been the bigger story so far.

He has adapted very well to new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch's scheme, and though it would benefit him and the Bruins to have a little more balance, Rosen has proven up to the task. He brought UCLA back from a 44-10 third-quarter deficit to upset Texas A&M, and he also posted huge numbers in the loss to the Tigers.

However, getting upstaged by Ferguson in Memphis didn't help his stock.

Why he's here

The 6'4", strong-armed signal-caller has all the talent in the world, and he has the ability to be an instant-impact player in the NFL if he comes out early, as expected, after this season. But he still doesn't make the best decisions with the ball.

Maybe that's because he feels at times like he has to do everything himself. And, sometimes, he does.

If the Bruins were undefeated and he'd led them back against Memphis, he'd be in the top half of this list. As it is, he has 13 touchdowns, two interceptions and a loss. But he's ranked first with 1,283 total passing yards over three games.