Amway College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 2 Standings Released

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After a memorable opening weekend in college football, the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll released Tuesday featured some shakeups near the top of its Top 25.

The Alabama Crimson Tide remain the No. 1 team in the nation following an impressive 24-7 victory over the Florida State Seminoles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The win also helped head coach Nick Saban's team increase its first-place vote total from 49 in Week 1 to 59 in Week 2.

Here is a complete look at the Top 25, courtesy of USA Today:

1. Alabama (59)



2. Ohio State (2)

3. Clemson (3)

4. Penn State

5. USC

6. Oklahoma

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Florida State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Wisconsin

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Louisville

17. Miami (Florida)

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. South Florida

21. Tennessee

22. Washington State

23. Utah

24. Florida

25. Notre Dame

The story remains the same for Alabama. Even as the team loses stars such as defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and linebacker Reuben Foster to the NFL, the defense doesn't skip a beat. Florida State had three turnovers and just 250 yards in the loss.

The Seminoles had a particularly rough opening weekend. Not only did they fall six spots in the rankings, from third to ninth, but head coach Jimbo Fisher announced Monday that quarterback Deondre Francois will miss the remainder of the season with a patella tendon injury he suffered in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Florida State's misfortune could be the Clemson Tigers' gain in the ACC. The defending national champions had no trouble dispatching Kent State, 56-3, in the opener at Clemson National Stadium. Things will get decidedly more difficult this week against the No. 13 Auburn Tigers.

Auburn nearly pulled off an upset against Clemson in the opener for both teams last season but came up just short in a 19-13 final.

Another College Football Playoff contender, the Ohio State Buckeyes, were able to overcome a sluggish start Thursday against the Indiana Hoosiers to earn a 49-21 road win at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

Ohio State appears to have found a breakout star at running back, with freshman J.K. Dobbins rewriting the program record books in the victory, per Ari Wasserman, beat writer for The Athletic:

The Buckeyes will play the Oklahoma Sooners at Ohio Stadium in the biggest game of Week 2 with both teams ranked in the top 10. Ohio State ran all over the Sooners with 291 rushing yards in a 45-24 win in Norman, Oklahoma, last season.

USC entered the season with huge expectations and was No. 4 in the preseason rankings. The Trojans received a scare in Week 1, trailing Western Michigan in the third quarter before finally turning things on with a 28-point fourth quarter for a 49-31 win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Sam Darnold, one of the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy in 2017, struggled with two interceptions and no passing touchdowns in the win.

The competition gets decidedly more difficult for USC in Week 2, when it plays host to Pac-12 rival Stanford, which remained at No. 14 in the rankings after an easy 62-7 win over Rice at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.



Among the big losers from Week 1, the Florida Gators dropped from No. 16 to 24 after a 33-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Florida's offense remains a problem after putting up 192 yards, nine first downs and three turnovers.

The Tom Herman era for the Texas Longhorns got off to a disastrous start. The defense was torched for 482 yards, including 263 on the ground, in a 51-41 loss to the Maryland Terrapins at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

As a result, Texas dropped out of the rankings after starting the season at No. 23. Notre Dame was able to jump into the rankings at No. 25 thanks to a 49-16 win over Temple.