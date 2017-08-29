Expert Predictions for the 2017 College Football Season

2 of 10

Matt Hayes

Tennessee. A lot of inexperience and uncertainty at the most important position on the field (quarterback)—and that’s only the beginning for a team that is in reload (or rebuild) mode. We'll know a lot more about the Vols after Week 1. Georgia Tech's flexbone offense has humiliated teams that aren't ready for it. A loss there, and an inexperienced team is already chasing.

David Kenyon

Florida comes to mind, but I don't view the Gators as a College Football Playoff contender. Using that angle, I'll take Penn State. Nine wins usually can't be called a bad season, especially when the program just reached 10 wins for the first time in seven years. But after all of the offseason attention and CFP hype, a 9-3 projection is far against the grain.

Adam Kramer

Lamar Jackson might be, rep for rep, the most enjoyable player to watch in all of college football, but I think Louisville could struggle some. For one, the team lost a slew of good players and targets for Jackson. And two, more significantly, theirs is one of the trickier schedules in the country. But Jackson might be good enough to conquer everything in his path.

Kerry Miller

Jim Harbaugh is a stellar coach. It's no coincidence that two of Michigan's best seasons in recent memory have come in the past two years since his arrival in the Big House. However, it blows my mind that more than 40 percent of AP voters gave a top-10 vote to a team that lost 17 starters. Factor in a schedule that includes three games away from home against top-20 teams and a home game against Ohio State and it's not hard to see Michigan floundering its way to a seven-win year.

Brad Shepard

It's a tough pick between Louisville and Michigan, but I'm going with the Cardinals. Sure, they have Lamar Jackson (and he's a whole lot), but they don't look like they have that much more on paper. Michigan will improve as the season progresses and be good by the end of the year. I think teams found out late last year how to defend Jackson, and this could be a long season for Bobby Petrino and Co.

Greg Wallace

Florida has won SEC East titles in each of Jim McElwain’s first two seasons, but has an unsettled situation at quarterback and returns only three defensive starters following the departuresof corners Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson to the NFL. The Gators open with Michigan and get LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Florida State at home, but there is strong potential for regression in an improving SEC East. After all, McElwain is just 3-7 against ranked teams.