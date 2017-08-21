Preseason College Football Rankings 2017: Predictions for Initial AP NCAA Top 25

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The start of the college football season is just days away, and fans are expected to see a familiar name at the top of the Associated Press rankings when the first poll is released Monday at noon ET.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been a dominant football team throughout Nick Saban's 10-year tenure, and they are expected to be a College Football Playoff-caliber team again this year. One of the reasons is the presence of sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is returning after a solid 2016 season.

His passing is likely to improve this season after throwing for 23 touchdown passes against nine interceptions last season. Look for Hurts to be more decisive in his delivery and throw his short- and medium-range passes with greater confidence.

The powerful Alabama offense should be able to work hand in hand with the takeaway-oriented Crimson Tide defense. Defensive tackles Da'Ron Payne and Da'Shawn Hand are capable of getting penetration and destroying the offensive interior on a regular basis.

Alabama should be a championship contender throughout the season, and it would be a surprise if they not ranked in the top two spots throughout the season.

Here's a look at our predictions for the AP Top 25.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Florida State

4. Washington

5. Clemson

6. Michigan

7. Southern California

8. Oklahoma

9. Auburn

10. Wisconsin

11. Georgia

12. Louisiana State

13. Penn State

14. Miami

15. Stanford

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Oklahoma State

19. South Florida

20. West Virginia

21. Tennessee

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Virginia Tech

25. Northwestern

The Ohio State Buckeyes could find themselves on a collision course with Alabama this season.

Ohio State suffered a 31-0 trouncing at the hands of Clemson in a national semifinal game last year. It seems quite likely that head coach Urban Meyer will use that loss as motivation any time he senses that his team is letting up during the season.

J.T. Barrett is a first-team All-Big Ten quarterback who is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,555 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions a year ago. He is also an excellent runner who scored nine rushing TDs a year ago.

Running back Mike Weber is a dynamic runner who made a huge impression as a freshman with 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns. He has a quick initial burst and can often get through a hole without taking a significant hit.

Ohio State's defense is noted for its depth, and its best player may be senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis, who had eight sacks last year. He has the power to get sensational penetration on a consistent basis.

Southern Cal should have a good chance of putting together a memorable season and possibly earning a spot in the CFP.

The Trojans averaged 34.4 points per game last year, and quarterback Sam Darnold has an excellent chance of throwing himself into the conversation for the Heisman Trophy and the No. 1 selection in next spring's NFL draft.

Ronald Jones will provide Darnold with a productive complementary running game, while Deontay Burnett is a first-rate wide-receiving target.

One of the reasons that Darnold was so good last year—246 of 366 for 3,086 yards with 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions—was the protection he received from the Trojans offensive line. The unit allowed 12 times sacks (tied for sixth-lowest a year ago), and the coaching staff is hoping that that number does not increase by much.

That could be an issue since three starters, including All-Pac-12 tackles Zach Banner and Chad Wheeler, have moved on.

The defense must perform well if the Trojans are going to have a chance at getting into the playoff. Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast loves to go after opposing quarterbacks with the blitz, and he will depend on outside linebackers Porter Gustin and Uchenna Nwosu to provide the bulk of the pressure.

Gustin had 5.5 sacks a year ago, while Nwosu had 3.0, and both can be expected to increase those figures.