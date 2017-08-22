Ranking the Top 100 College Football Players for the 2017 Season

1 of 28

Associated Press

100. Heath Harding, CB, Miami (Ohio)

A first-team All-MAC performer in 2016, Heath Harding is entering his fourth season as a starter. He totaled 67 tackles with 6.5 stops for loss, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups last year.

99. Marquis Haynes, DE, Ole Miss

Ole Miss may stumble this season, but Marquis Haynes—and Benito Jones, pending his health—will still be a menace up front. Haynes has collected 36.5 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks during his three seasons with the Rebels.

98. Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State

Nick Fitzgerald took over following the team's shocking loss to South Alabama to open the 2016 campaign and starred. The dual-threat quarterback might not match his totals of 3,798 combined passing/rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, but he'll lead Mississippi State to bowl season again.

97. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

Once quarterback Nick Stevens entered the starting lineup, Michael Gallup averaged 126.3 receiving yards and caught at least one touchdown in every game. The senior wideout could be in the All-American conversation when November arrives.

96. Mark Walton, RB, Miami

As long as he stays healthy, Mark Walton will be a heavily featured player. The versatile back posted 1,357 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns last season while sharing snaps. Given Miami's suspect depth at running back, those numbers should rise.

95. Skai Moore, ILB, South Carolina

Skai Moore is set to return after missing the 2016 campaign due to a neck injury. From 2013 to 2015, though, he led South Carolina in tackles each season. Expect a repeat from Moore, who will headline an impressive back seven.

94. Mike White, QB, Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky has won two straight Conference USA crowns, and Mike White is the primary reason the streak can continue. Even after the departures of Taywan Taylor and Nicholas Norris, White will be a highly efficient, productive passer.

93. Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

In addition to never missing an extra point in 141 attempts, Daniel Carlson has connected on 85-plus percent of his field goals in two straight years. The two-time Groza Award finalist is the favorite to hoist the hardware in 2017.

92. Quadree Henderson, WR/KR, Pitt

Quadree Henderson was one of 2016's breakout stars, notching the 11th-most all-purpose yards in the country and scoring in four different ways. He will contribute as a receiver more often in 2017 while reprising his special teams roles.

91. Iman Marshall, CB, USC

With 118 stops in two seasons, Iman Marshall has proved himself as a tackler. His next step is refining above-average coverage skills, but six interceptions and 17 pass breakups suggest Marshall is close to that breakthrough.