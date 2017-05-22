Predicting the Top 25 Defenses in College Football for 2017

0 of 26

David Goldman/Associated Press

It will come as no surprise that Alabama is No. 1 on our list of the top defenses for the 2017 college football season, but it may be shocking that there are only two other SEC teams in the top 25 with the Crimson Tide. Rather, the ACC dominated the metrics with eight teams making the cut.

Based on where each team ranked nationally in 2016, it was given a score ranging from 0-10 in three categories: yards allowed per play, points allowed per game and turnovers forced. Those three scores were summed and then multiplied by a factor determined by the number of returning defensive starters. Hat tip to Phil Steele for projecting all those numbers in February.

The idea was to then sort the resultant total from top to bottom and list the top 25 defenses from there, but it ended up being more of a rough guide than a concrete hierarchy. After all, we had to also take into consideration players returning from injury and how difficult it will be for each team to replace the starters it lost.

In the end, though, all four teams from last year's College Football Playoff landed in the top 10 as they attempt to defend their way back to another national semifinal.