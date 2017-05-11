College Football Players Who Will Put Up Ridiculous Stats in 2017

0 of 9

John Raoux/Associated Press

Records were made to be broken, and there are a lot of college football players who will be putting up ridiculous numbers in an attempt to break single-season records in 2017.

First things first, please note that this is not intended to be a list of the top candidates for the 2017 Heisman. Studs like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Saquon Barkley, Jake Browning and Bo Scarbrough don't even appear on the following slides, even though each is expected to be the primary cog of one of the best offensive machines in the nation.

Rather, we're looking for the players most likely to finish the season atop the various statistical categories.

In several cases on the national venn diagram, there are players who are both Heisman candidates and statistical freaks of nature. Nowhere is that more apparent than in reigning Heisman winner, Lamar Jackson.

Louisville's do-it-all QB was a human-highlight reel as a sophomore, averaging nearly 400 yards and 4.0 touchdowns per game between his arm and his legs. Though he struggled late in the season thanks to his Swiss cheese-imitating offensive line, expectations are that his numbers will be just as outlandish in 2017.

But Jackson goes without saying as the top candidate for this list. What follows are the other nine guys most likely to join him as names you'll be searching for in weekly box scores and national leaderboards throughout the upcoming season.

For kicks and giggles, we've even listed a prediction for each player's stats, so one could check back in a few months and actually grade the list for accuracy.

Players on the following slides are listed in no particular order, other than to equally disperse the three running backs and three quarterbacks.